Two New Businesses Have Opened In Midland! Two New Businesses That Promise Fun!
The more the merrier right? We love to be able to tell you about new businesses opening here in the Permian Basin. Midland has two new businesses that you can have fun at and probably relieve some stress at the same time. Champs Sports Bar and Grill. Champs Sports Bar...
cbs7.com
Liberty City Rage Room opens newest location in downtown Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Liberty City Rage Room has officially opened its newest location in downtown Midland. The rage room is for everyone, even people who think they may not have rage to let loose. Liberty city rage room offers a variety of things to break ranging from electronics to...
MCH Family Health Clinic to host 'Party in the Parking Lot' event
ODESSA, Texas — MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting its 'Party in the Parking Lot' event on September 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will have free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings. Glucose screenings are typically free every Tuesday at the W. University location. There will be no appointments required as well as free music, food trucks and giveaways.
In The Mood For Chicken Strips? Head to These Midland/Odessa Places For the Best Tenders
If you love that yard bird (aka chicken), and especially those chicken fingers, well here are the top 5 places you need to visit to get the best chicken fingers/tenders. Now with locations in Midland and Odessa, the best chicken tenders are available to all Permian Basin residents. Don't forget to get a lot of that secret sauce from Raising Cane's which makes the chicken tenders AWESOME!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Fans! It’s Back In Midland Odessa And Here’s How To Get It A Day Early!
It's BACK...again! For the 2nd time this year, Taco Bell has brought back the Mexican Pizza and Mexican Pizza fans are happy once again! The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is back this Thursday, September 15th, 2022! Taco Bell originally took the Mexican Pizza off its menu back in 2020....but brought it back this past May 2022! But, the response was so great that Taco Bell had to take it off the menu because they were not prepared for the DEMAND of the Mexican Pizza! Well, it's BACK FOR GOOD (that's what they say?!?)
Fun On The Farm Returns At Fiddlesticks Farms With An All New Corn Maze Supporting First Responders! Check It Out!
When Fiddlesticks first opened the farm it was just a corn maze there was a big corn maze and a smaller easier maze for the kids. There were a few other activities but nothing like they have now. Fiddlesticks Farms is 10 acres full of fun activities for the entire family. With concession stands, photo props, and flower fields, you can spend the entire day out at Fiddlesticks.
cbs7.com
Odessan gets invited to the one of the largest food truck events in Michigan
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last month, as a part of small business summer, Mary Kate Hamilton introduced Yvette Hernandez who’s the owner of Mi Cocinita food truck. She overcame drug addiction to start her own small business. Now, Hernandez has been invited to Michigan to the worlds largest food truck...
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
oilmanmagazine.com
Over $30m in Trucks and Oilfield Equipment Sold at Auction
Bidders From All 50 States and 17 Foreign Countries. Odessa, TX saw two competitive auction companies, Machinery Auctioneers and Superior Energy Auctioneers, come together for a common goal. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, oilfield equipment, trucks, heavy equipment, and other items were auctioned in person and online. The auction saw nearly 2,000 registered bidders from all 50 states and 17 foreign countries.
Midland City Council announces changes for the month of September
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland City Council held a meeting on September 13 to discuss some changes for the month of September. Mayor Patrick Payton proclaimed the month of September is now officially National Literacy Month and Hunger Action Month. More than 30% of adults in the Permian Basin experience literacy issues, and 12% of households in Midland County go through food insecurity.
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income....
Odessa 5th grader arrested for threatening to shoot up school
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says a 5th grade student has been arrested after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a school. The student, who attends Ross Elementary, reportedly told classmates he was going to shoot up the school and shaped his hand into the form of a gun. While...
Texas Health Department Clowned Big After Bragging Online Over a Tamale Bust
Ok - sure, it's illegal, but it's not like they were selling meth -- it's delicious tamales, guys. I'm not sure what kinda squeaky clean living we've got going on in the Permian Basin, but Midland, TX, must be running low on crime these days, right?. I'm all about supporting...
Health Department responds to viral tamale photo
The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of criticism.
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
Fewer mechanics in Midland-Odessa resulting in longer wait times
MIDLAND, Texas — With fewer mechanics come longer wait times. That is what many car owners have discovered when they take their car to the shop for repairs. Auto shops around the Midland-Odessa area have seen a decrease in mechanics, with many leaving due to retirement or higher paying jobs in the oil industry.
Midland-based company launches satellite into space
MIDLAND, Texas — A piece of Midland, Texas was right by SpaceX Starlink satellites on the Falcon 9 Rocket that took off on Saturday. "We launched our test satellite, BlueWalker 3, into orbit," said Scott Wisniewski, Chief Strategy Officer for AST SpaceMobile. "It will be the largest communications array ever deployed commercially into lower orbit."
Ask Midland Odessa – My Wife TIMES Our Visits With My Family!
Buzz Question - Anytime we go to visit MY FAMILY, my wife has a time limit on it. She will WARN me ahead of time and say stuff like 'We are only staying 2 hours " and SURE ENOUGH to the minute she sets her times on her watch and when time is up she will tell me TIME TO GO! I'm over it and the worst thing is that she doesn't do it for her family! Suggestions on how to handle this?
cbs7.com
Two pedestrians taken to the hospital after accident in West Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two people were injured in a car-pedestrian crash earlier tonight on 26th and Moss in west Odessa. Ector county sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that both were transported with serious injuries after being hit by a car. An investigation is still underway. No other details have been...
Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa
If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
