Buzz Question - Anytime we go to visit MY FAMILY, my wife has a time limit on it. She will WARN me ahead of time and say stuff like 'We are only staying 2 hours " and SURE ENOUGH to the minute she sets her times on her watch and when time is up she will tell me TIME TO GO! I'm over it and the worst thing is that she doesn't do it for her family! Suggestions on how to handle this?

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO