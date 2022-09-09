ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Preview: Kim & Usman Finally Get To Stay In Same Room

By Avery Thompson
 5 days ago

Kim has arrived in Nigeria, and she’s ready to spend a lot of quality time with Usman. Despite having “difficult works” to do during this trip, Usman says that they’re going to have a “fun time” these first couple of days. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 11 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Usman orders champagne and room service for him and Kim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQFic_0hooFBGO00
Kim has arrived in Nigeria to be with Usman. (TLC)

For Kim, she’s stoked that there’s only one hotel room. She will be staying with Usman, finally. “We’re in the same room. Like, there’s no more conversations about that. It’s just like, yeah, we’re in the same room. There’s no question anymore.” She adds with a wink, “I’m excited to see where tonight goes.”

Kim has also brought gifts to help them celebrate. She gives Usman a T-shirt with their picture on it. She has matching “king” and “queen” bracelets for them as well. “This is romantic, honestly, I love it,” Usman tells Kim.

Kim is from San Diego and has traveled to Nigeria prepared to propose to Usman. Unfortunately for her, neither partner’s family seems to support the union. Kim’s son Jamal worries that she’s moving too fast, while Usman’s mother frets about him marrying an older woman who is not able to have children. There is nearly a 20-year age gap between Kim, 51, and Usman, 33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFiTS_0hooFBGO00
Kim and Usman talk about their upcoming night, which includes staying in the same room. (TLC)

As her stay in Nigeria continues, Kim learns the hard way that two’s company and three’s a crowd as the prospect of Usman taking a second wife looms. Adamant that she must be his first wife, Kim is frustrated by Usman’s family’s determination to set him up with a younger woman before she marries him. The series 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Comments / 34

Happy cat
5d ago

Never in the history of the 90 day franchise have I seen a woman more pathetic, more embarrassing than Kim. It just leaves you feeling disgusted with her and her raging desperation.🤮

Reply(3)
37
Sara Smith
4d ago

yes..her son is one more gorgeous man..Kim on the other hand..what can I say but how pathetically desperate she is trying to hold on to someone who clearly is just looking for a green card..so desperate that she would allow him to take another wife who could give him children..h*** no I'm not sharing my man..

Reply
8
Houston.
4d ago

KIM, Girl your just showing that your thirsty and dumb...THIS guy is just using you to GET his GREEN CARD and get to America...HE DONT LIKE YOU 👏👏👏

Reply(2)
7
