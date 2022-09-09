Gen Z Has Decided: Crocs Are BACK

Image Credit: lenscap50/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gone are the days of skin-tight clothes, unpractical shoes, and other uncomfortable trends. Instead, say hello to feeling and looking great. With the popularity of athleisure on the rise, we’re always down for a trendy and comfy look.

Crocs Classic Two-Strap Sandals Slide: $17 – $81 – Buy it on Amazon

The latest trend TikTok is obsessed with: Crocs. These stand-out shoes aren’t just known for their distinct look, they’re also known for being super comfy. There are even new versions of the shoe that have recently come out and TikTok is absolutely raving about finding all the ways to style them.

If you want to get in on the Crocs game and add the best pair to your closet, then you should definitely keep reading to learn more about this comfy shoe.

These Crocs Classic Two-Strap Sandals are the perfect pair of go-to slides. Slip them on when you’re heading out to run errands, meet up with friends, head to the pool or anywhere you need to go.

These unisex sandals are comfortable and functional. They give a classic look while also keeping your feet comfy. The flexible shoes have soft straps that make slipping them on super easy. With these sandals, you get the classic look of the clog Crocs plus the convenience of a nice pair of slides.

These shoes feature a cool tie-dye pattern that’s available in tons of colors, so you can really express your own personal style. Select the black and lime green mix for an edgy look, be out of this world with the rainbow galaxy option, keep things casual by choosing white and black, or brighten up your day with the vibrant papaya color.

There are so many style options for this classic, comfortable shoe. You can even get in on another trend by adding Jibbitz shoe charms for more customization and creativity.

Join in on this cute, comfy trend. Add the Crocs Classic Two-Strap Sandals to your closet and meet your new go-to shoe. And remember, you can always head to TikTok for some style inspo.