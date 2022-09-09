ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Gen Z Has Decided: Crocs Are BACK

By Julia Yoo
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cot5h_0hooEtcn00
Image Credit: lenscap50/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gone are the days of skin-tight clothes, unpractical shoes, and other uncomfortable trends. Instead, say hello to feeling and looking great. With the popularity of athleisure on the rise, we’re always down for a trendy and comfy look.

Crocs Classic Two-Strap Sandals Slide: $17 – $81 – Buy it on Amazon

The latest trend TikTok is obsessed with: Crocs. These stand-out shoes aren’t just known for their distinct look, they’re also known for being super comfy. There are even new versions of the shoe that have recently come out and TikTok is absolutely raving about finding all the ways to style them.

If you want to get in on the Crocs game and add the best pair to your closet, then you should definitely keep reading to learn more about this comfy shoe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rh8VB_0hooEtcn00

These Crocs Classic Two-Strap Sandals are the perfect pair of go-to slides. Slip them on when you’re heading out to run errands, meet up with friends, head to the pool or anywhere you need to go.

These unisex sandals are comfortable and functional. They give a classic look while also keeping your feet comfy. The flexible shoes have soft straps that make slipping them on super easy. With these sandals, you get the classic look of the clog Crocs plus the convenience of a nice pair of slides.

These shoes feature a cool tie-dye pattern that’s available in tons of colors, so you can really express your own personal style. Select the black and lime green mix for an edgy look, be out of this world with the rainbow galaxy option, keep things casual by choosing white and black, or brighten up your day with the vibrant papaya color.

There are so many style options for this classic, comfortable shoe. You can even get in on another trend by adding Jibbitz shoe charms for more customization and creativity.

Join in on this cute, comfy trend. Add the Crocs Classic Two-Strap Sandals to your closet and meet your new go-to shoe. And remember, you can always head to TikTok for some style inspo.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Hilary Duff Stepped Out Wearing TikTok’s Most Versatile Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Athleisure has been the talk of TikTok for a while now. From comfy, WFH lounge sets to athletic gear cute enough for both the office and the gym, TikTok has been on top of letting us know the latest trends. A piece of athleisure that has been blowing up recently is the tennis skirt. If you search #tenniskirt on TikTok you can see tons of outfits that look like they stepped right off the court and onto the runway.
TENNIS
Observer

Ballet Flats Are Back, Thanks To The Balletcore Trend

Shoe trends come and go, but I’m forever convinced that ballet flats are a wardrobe staple that never go out of style. While the polished and oh-so-flattering shoe was definitely a mainstay of early aughts style (often paired with a cut-off skirt, cigarette jeans or any form of those business casual, going out ensembles that, for some reason, absolutely dominated nighttime looks for far too long), the right ballet flat transcends fashion fads. The onset of the balletcore trend, however, has resulted in a renewed appreciation for the humble ballet flat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

I Tried the Lululemon Align Bodysuit, and It's Just as Buttery Soft as the Famous Leggings

I remember walking into a Lululemon store for the first time in 2015, eager to try on the yoga pants that were revolutionizing the athleisure market, the Lululemon Align leggings. "They are the most comfortable leggings in the world," I was told by my many yoga posing pals, happy to drop $100 on a pair of workout pants made out of a "nearly weightless" fabric blend dubbed Nulu by the brand. I vividly remember the moment I slipped on those leggings and experienced the buttery soft, second-skin quality for myself. They have since become the measuring stick of black leggings perfection.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gen Z#Shoes#Creativity
SELF

Ugly Shoes Are Back, Baby!

“Ugly” shoes have been buzzy for a few years now, and here at SELF, we’re not mad about it. As it turns out, this is one shoe trend that's surprisingly great for your feet. It started with high-fashion designer Balenciaga’s “dad sneakers” and its collaboration with Crocs, and was followed by Bottega Veneta’s iconic puddle booties. With an influx of TikTok influencers now touting more affordable options from brands like Hoka, Dansko, Ugg, and Birkenstock, the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients

Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
FOOD & DRINKS
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

These Retro Pants Are Officially Making A Comeback Thanks To Gwyneth Paltrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her minimalistic yet trendy style in the 90’s and 2000’s, Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t new to being a style icon. The actress’s latest outfit is giving us major nostalgia and fashion inspiration. She was photographed in New York City wearing an oversized button-down with a pair of breezy beige capris. Her whole outfit is a 10 out of 10, but her capris are the pinnacle. It’s safe to say Paltrow is officially bringing back these retro bottoms.
APPAREL
shefinds

Fans Think Nicholas Cage Looks 'Unrecognizable' With His Fiery New Red Hair

Nicholas Cage just debuted a fiery new hair color, making some fans do a double take! The National Treasure alum, 58, stepped out last week with newly-dyed locks, and caused quite the stir on Twitter, where some users dubbed him “unrecognizable” as others praised his “bold,” “stylish” and “eccentric” choice of hue. (We have to admit, he somehow pulls it off!)
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

Professional Colorists Say These Are The Most Unflattering Hair Colors For Women Over 40

Finding the best hair colors for your skin tone can be exciting, as is a trip to the salon for a fresh turn-of-the-season style. With that said, we checked in with a professional hair stylist and expert for tips on what hair colors and dyes to avoid over 40 for a more youthful look, and other helpful tips to keep in mind before heading to the salon. Read on for insight and advice from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023

While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
APPAREL
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
239K+
Followers
21K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy