Verywell Health

What Does ‘Tomato Flu’ Look Like?

A non-life-threatening illness referred to as “tomato flu” has emerged among young children in India. Experts believe tomato flu is not a new virus, but rather a variation of hand, foot, and mouth disease. Distinguishing symptoms include large red blisters, as well as mouth ulcers. Cases resolve on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Two-minute silence across the United Kingdom to conclude Queen’s funeral

A two-minute silence will be held at 11.55am on Monday at the conclusion of the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, it has been announced.The silence will follow the sounding of the Last Post to bring an end to a service bringing together members of the royal family together with visiting monarchs and presidents from around the globe, senior British dignitaries and members of the public in Westminster Abbey.A congregation of more than 2,000 will be led by King Charles III in saying a formal farewell to the UK’s longest-serving sovereign before her body is taken to Windsor...
U.K.
Verywell Health

Is Paxlovid Less Effective for Adults Under 65?

A study in Israel found that Paxlovid may not reduce the risks of hospitalization and death in people younger than 65. The study evaluated very few participants who are at high risk, and younger adults are on average less likely to be severely ill from COVID-19. The antiviral treatment can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

Word of the Week: Palpation

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Palpation (pal-PAY-shun) What it means: To examine a body part by touching it. Where it comes from: Latin, palpare, “to stroke or caress”. Where you might see or hear it: When your provider...
HEALTH
Verywell Health

Word of the Week: Cachexia

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Cachexia (ka-SHEX-ee-ya) What it means: Wasting and malnourishment related to a disease. Where it comes from: Greek, kachexía, meaning "poor state" Where you might see or hear it: If you are diagnosed with...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to see the queen lying in state stretched for nearly four miles (around six kilometers) past Tower Bridge. The line snakes along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament. Thousands in the line didn’t mind the hours of waiting. “I’m glad there was a queue because that...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen funeral — latest: William and Kate greet mourners as two-minute silence announced

Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday. They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey. The announcement comes as the new Prince and Princess of Wales spend time at Sandringham estate to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Queen. In London, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state...
U.K.
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

