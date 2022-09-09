Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Mississippi State University holds its bi-annual career expo
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University is holding its bi-annual career expo on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at The Mill. This gives students a head start when applying for internships, part-time jobs, full-time jobs or co-op opportunities. The event is hosted by the MSU Career Center, and it's...
wtva.com
Mississippi State University adopts a new app to help with the mental health of students
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A new emphasis on mental health awareness worldwide has MSU giving its students an outlet to seek assistance. Mississippi State is using the app My SSP which gives students access to counseling options. The app is free to download right now on the App Store and...
wtva.com
MSU unveils SEC baseball schedule
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) unveiled the 2023 conference schedule for Mississippi State baseball. The Bulldogs will play [in order] Vanderbilt, Auburn, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ole Miss, Kentucky, LSU, Arkansas, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Open this link to view the full SEC schedule.
wtva.com
Pontotoc church hosting water drive for Jackson
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A church in Pontotoc is putting forth an effort to help folks in Jackson with a water drive. College Hill Church is located on Mississippi Highway 6. Watch the story in the video above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Okolona students celebrating high scores on Algebra state test
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Despite the added element of a pandemic during their time in high school, a handful of local students received some high scores on state testing. Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra 1 state assessment.
wtva.com
Back-to-Back: Sharp named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp has once again been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. The Bulldogs traveled to the Southwest on Saturday and beat Arizona 39-17. Sharp won the same award following the Bulldogs’ week one defeat of Memphis. He shares the week...
wtva.com
Report: Amory trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, Sept. 9 along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
wtva.com
Stolen Jeep recovered in Tupelo after chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police say an Okolona man fled from officers in a stolen Jeep. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident began Saturday evening at approximately 6:15 near South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended. Tupelo Police tried to stop a gray Jeep but...
RELATED PEOPLE
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
wtva.com
Okolona man arrested for rape in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A reported sexual assault landed an Okolona man behind bars in Oxford. According to an Oxford Police Department news release, officers responded Sept. 1 to the hospital in Oxford for a reported sexual assault. Police Lt. Hildon Sessums said the alleged rape happened in the city...
wtva.com
Pet lost in Houston fire
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost a beloved pet during a house fire in Houston. The fire happened Monday morning at approximately 2:15 along East Hamilton Street. The family made it out safely before firefighters arrived; but unfortunately, not all of their pets did. Firefighters were able to save...
wtva.com
Amory Police investigating mailbox vandalism
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Monroe County are working to identify the person or persons responsible for knocking over mailboxes. The Amory Police Department shared home surveillance footage of a pickup truck knocking over a mailbox. Lt. Detective Andy Long said the surveillance footage shown is from a home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Shannon police investigate early morning school bus crash
SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bus was involved in a car crash in Shannon Tuesday morning. A Shannon police officer said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 145 and Old Union Road around 7 a.m. The bus was turning to head on Highway 145 when a car struck...
wtva.com
Rogue pilot appeared in federal court Wednesday
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of stealing an airplane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo appeared in federal court on Wednesday. Cory Patterson faces federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats of destruction with an aircraft. His attorney Tony Farese requested...
wtva.com
22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
wtva.com
Man accused of killing store clerk in Tupelo charged with capital murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a store clerk in Tupelo appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, is charged with capital murder, meaning he's eligible for the death penalty. Tupelo Police said Copeland tried to rob...
Comments / 0