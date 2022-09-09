ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State University holds its bi-annual career expo

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University is holding its bi-annual career expo on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at The Mill. This gives students a head start when applying for internships, part-time jobs, full-time jobs or co-op opportunities. The event is hosted by the MSU Career Center, and it's...
STARKVILLE, MS
MSU unveils SEC baseball schedule

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) unveiled the 2023 conference schedule for Mississippi State baseball. The Bulldogs will play [in order] Vanderbilt, Auburn, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ole Miss, Kentucky, LSU, Arkansas, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Open this link to view the full SEC schedule.
STARKVILLE, MS
Pontotoc church hosting water drive for Jackson

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A church in Pontotoc is putting forth an effort to help folks in Jackson with a water drive. College Hill Church is located on Mississippi Highway 6. Watch the story in the video above.
PONTOTOC, MS
Okolona students celebrating high scores on Algebra state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Despite the added element of a pandemic during their time in high school, a handful of local students received some high scores on state testing. Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra 1 state assessment.
OKOLONA, MS
Back-to-Back: Sharp named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp has once again been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. The Bulldogs traveled to the Southwest on Saturday and beat Arizona 39-17. Sharp won the same award following the Bulldogs’ week one defeat of Memphis. He shares the week...
STARKVILLE, MS
Report: Amory trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash

WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, Sept. 9 along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
AMORY, MS
Stolen Jeep recovered in Tupelo after chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police say an Okolona man fled from officers in a stolen Jeep. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident began Saturday evening at approximately 6:15 near South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended. Tupelo Police tried to stop a gray Jeep but...
TUPELO, MS
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Okolona man arrested for rape in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A reported sexual assault landed an Okolona man behind bars in Oxford. According to an Oxford Police Department news release, officers responded Sept. 1 to the hospital in Oxford for a reported sexual assault. Police Lt. Hildon Sessums said the alleged rape happened in the city...
OXFORD, MS
Pet lost in Houston fire

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost a beloved pet during a house fire in Houston. The fire happened Monday morning at approximately 2:15 along East Hamilton Street. The family made it out safely before firefighters arrived; but unfortunately, not all of their pets did. Firefighters were able to save...
HOUSTON, MS
Amory Police investigating mailbox vandalism

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Monroe County are working to identify the person or persons responsible for knocking over mailboxes. The Amory Police Department shared home surveillance footage of a pickup truck knocking over a mailbox. Lt. Detective Andy Long said the surveillance footage shown is from a home...
AMORY, MS
Shannon police investigate early morning school bus crash

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bus was involved in a car crash in Shannon Tuesday morning. A Shannon police officer said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 145 and Old Union Road around 7 a.m. The bus was turning to head on Highway 145 when a car struck...
SHANNON, MS
Rogue pilot appeared in federal court Wednesday

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of stealing an airplane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo appeared in federal court on Wednesday. Cory Patterson faces federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats of destruction with an aircraft. His attorney Tony Farese requested...
OXFORD, MS
22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
TUPELO, MS
Man accused of killing store clerk in Tupelo charged with capital murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a store clerk in Tupelo appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, is charged with capital murder, meaning he's eligible for the death penalty. Tupelo Police said Copeland tried to rob...
TUPELO, MS

