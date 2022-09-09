Read full article on original website
Related
insideedition.com
Security Fears Heightened After Man Runs In Front of King Charles III Motorcade for a Photo
A former royal bodyguard says a man was "milliseconds from death" at the hands of armed police after running in front of the car to take a photo of the newly dubbed King Charles III. The shocking security breach happened as the new king's motorcade was leaving parliament and his...
insideedition.com
Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Makes Its Final Journey to London Ahead of Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II made her final journey home to London. Her coffin, draped in a Royal Standard, was carried through the city's rain-swept streets in a new hearse. The vehicle was brightly illuminated inside so mourners could get a final glimpse of the queen before it entered the gates of Buckingham Palace. There's also tension behind the palace walls. Prince Andrew will be allowed to wear his navy uniform at a vigil for the queen while Prince Harry is not allowed to wear his.
insideedition.com
Princes William And Harry Reunite, With Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in Tow, to Greet the Queen's Mourners
Over the weekend, Prince William and Kate Middleton reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to take part in a walkabout to look at flower tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. The appearance was reportedly carefully planned ahead of time, according to royal experts. “My understanding about that...
insideedition.com
Buckingham Palace Drama Unfolds Amid Queen Elizabeth Funeral Prep
Bomb sniffing dogs were spotted outside Buckingham Palace Tuesday as part of a massive security operation for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Former Scotland Yard counter terrorism expert Damian Crilly said the main threat comes from a terrorist using a vehicle as a weapon. “They are the ones very difficult...
RELATED PEOPLE
insideedition.com
Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Carried Through London to Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth's coffin was carried through the streets of London before making its way to Westminster Hall. The solemn procession was punctuated by booming guns and funeral music chosen by the late queen herself. The priceless imperial crown the queen wore at her coronation 70 years ago sat on top of her coffin. Also, Prince William and Prince Harry walking behind the queen's coffin is evoking memories of the moment when they walked behind Princess Diana's coffin 25 years ago.
insideedition.com
English Anti-Monarchy Protesters at Parliament Demand End to Royal Rule
Not everyone in England loves the Royal family. As England lays to rest the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, there are some who would like to bury the monarchy altogether. Protesters gathered outside the UK’s Houses of Parliament, demanding an end to the royal tradition. Regarding the accession of King Charles III, lawyer and anti-monarchist protester Paul Powlesland told Reuters, “We politely and very respectfully disagree with you. You're not my king.”
Focus on Spain’s feisty Queen Letizia as she turns 50
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday. It’s only a birthday but Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution.
insideedition.com
Queen Elizabeth II Impersonator Retires Out of 'Respect' for Late Monarch
Mary Reynolds has been impersonating Queen Elizabeth II for more than 30 years, but she has now hung up her faux crown out of respect to the late monarch. The 89-year-old look-alike was told as a teenager that she resembled the queen, who died last week at age 96. Reynolds began her professional career as a royal imposter in 1988 and has appeared in movies and on television.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘AGT’ Winner Mayyas Reveals How The $1 Million Prize Will Be Split Between The 40-Person Group
Mayyas to take over the world. The incredible Lebanese dance troupe was crowned the America’s Got Talent season 17 winner on September 14. From getting the Golden Buzzer to the finale, it’s been an amazing ride for Mayyas. The group has won the coveted $1 million prize and will receive a headline show in Las Vegas.
UK to unilaterally continue suspending Northern Ireland border checks
The UK has made a unilateral decision to continue suspending border checks on farm produce and other goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, in a move likely to antagonise but not provoke further action by the EU. London will notify Brussels of its decision on Thursday in its formal...
Liz Truss faces backlash over plan to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses – UK politics live
Latest updates: Kwasi Kwarteng’s plan to lift cap criticised as ‘very bad timing’ during cost of living crisis
Comments / 0