Related
Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Makes Its Final Journey to London Ahead of Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II made her final journey home to London. Her coffin, draped in a Royal Standard, was carried through the city's rain-swept streets in a new hearse. The vehicle was brightly illuminated inside so mourners could get a final glimpse of the queen before it entered the gates of Buckingham Palace. There's also tension behind the palace walls. Prince Andrew will be allowed to wear his navy uniform at a vigil for the queen while Prince Harry is not allowed to wear his.
Buckingham Palace Drama Unfolds Amid Queen Elizabeth Funeral Prep

Bomb sniffing dogs were spotted outside Buckingham Palace Tuesday as part of a massive security operation for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Former Scotland Yard counter terrorism expert Damian Crilly said the main threat comes from a terrorist using a vehicle as a weapon. “They are the ones very difficult...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Carried Through London to Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth's coffin was carried through the streets of London before making its way to Westminster Hall. The solemn procession was punctuated by booming guns and funeral music chosen by the late queen herself. The priceless imperial crown the queen wore at her coronation 70 years ago sat on top of her coffin. Also, Prince William and Prince Harry walking behind the queen's coffin is evoking memories of the moment when they walked behind Princess Diana's coffin 25 years ago.
English Anti-Monarchy Protesters at Parliament Demand End to Royal Rule

Not everyone in England loves the Royal family. As England lays to rest the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, there are some who would like to bury the monarchy altogether. Protesters gathered outside the UK’s Houses of Parliament, demanding an end to the royal tradition. Regarding the accession of King Charles III, lawyer and anti-monarchist protester Paul Powlesland told Reuters, “We politely and very respectfully disagree with you. You're not my king.”
Focus on Spain’s feisty Queen Letizia as she turns 50

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday. It’s only a birthday but Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution.
Queen Elizabeth II Impersonator Retires Out of 'Respect' for Late Monarch

Mary Reynolds has been impersonating Queen Elizabeth II for more than 30 years, but she has now hung up her faux crown out of respect to the late monarch. The 89-year-old look-alike was told as a teenager that she resembled the queen, who died last week at age 96. Reynolds began her professional career as a royal imposter in 1988 and has appeared in movies and on television.
