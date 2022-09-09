Queen Elizabeth II made her final journey home to London. Her coffin, draped in a Royal Standard, was carried through the city's rain-swept streets in a new hearse. The vehicle was brightly illuminated inside so mourners could get a final glimpse of the queen before it entered the gates of Buckingham Palace. There's also tension behind the palace walls. Prince Andrew will be allowed to wear his navy uniform at a vigil for the queen while Prince Harry is not allowed to wear his.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO