Hi my name is Jordyn Dunlap and I am in 9th grade. I was born in Tucson, Arizona but moved to Chandler 4 years ago. This year I am covering Clubs/Organizations. Some things about me is that I hate math and I am not very good at it. I love to read and have read over 40 books this year. I'm also very interested in sports and love going to sports games. I love music and going to concerts, my favorite artist is Harry Styles and I am going to see him on tour October 23.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO