Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan
An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
Which Two Michigan Cities Are Spookier Than All The Rest?
Halloween is coming and so are the decorations, haunted houses, and costumes. What two Michigan cities are spookier than all the rest?. On my way to and from work, I've already started seeing people's homes being decorated in Halloween themes. I've been hearing about corn mazes and soon the haunted houses should start opening up.
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them
The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
Experience “The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future” on 28th St
"The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future." That is a very big claim being made, especially in the Michigan cannabis industry. However, I believe that this Michigan-based cannabis retailer and product manufacturer is doing just that. NOXX held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday, September 10th. Thankfully, I was able to attend...
Surprise! The Lions Are Favored This Weekend!
For the first time since the COVID-19 year of 2020, the Detroit Lions (your gridiron heroes) are a favorite in an NFL regular season game. According to multiple betting sites, the Lions are anywhere from a 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 point favorite for this Sunday's game at Ford Field against the Washington Commanders.
Michigan Gets a Failing Grade on Child Marriage, Corporal Punishment Laws
An F. A failing grade. That's what Michigan gets for its laws concerning child marriage and corporal punishment in our state. The scorecard issued today (9/13) by the watchdog group known as Human Rights Watch says Michigan fails when it comes to protecting the rights of children. Why Does Michigan...
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
Is Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Being Used As A Solar Testing Area?
Typically most solar panel test sites are in dry flat areas that get lots of sunshine, so why would someone test solar equipment in the Upper Peninsula?. To put it simply, the sun is a free, sustainable, clean resource we can use as a society rather than conventional electricity. The sun provides more than enough energy to meet the whole world's energy needs.
Did You Know That Michigan Has The Most Lighthouses in the U.S.?
Maine may be called 'The Lighthouse State,' but there may need to be a name change. In the entire state of Michigan, there are 129 lighthouses. Due to that huge number, Michigan is the state with the most lighthouses in the entire United States of America. Of those 129 lighthouses,...
When Will Fall Colors Be at Their Peak in Michigan?
As we look around we are starting to see some of the leaves on the trees changing color. Summer officially comes to an end on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, at 9:04 pm Eastern time. While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan last week, I noticed a lot of the...
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
Detroit Lions Fans Fist Fight – Viral Video
The Detroit Lions kicked off their regular season at home in Detroit, Michigan yesterday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The action was not just on the field - fans unfortunately were fighting inside Ford Field and in the street after the game. Three different videos were taken on Sunday, September 11th....
7 West Michigan Patios You Need To Enjoy Before Summer Ends
The days and nights are starting to get a little shorter, which is our first signal that wintertime will soon be taking over in West Michigan. So maybe it's time you get outside and enjoy some of the last rays of sunshine and warm weather that we have left in store at one of West Michigan's favorite patios.
Detroit Wing Company Will Open its Second Grand Rapids Location
Detroit Wing Company is set to open its second Grand Rapids location. Back in 2020, Detroit Wing Company announced it would open its first West Michigan location at 2004 East Beltline Avenue. With only six miles between the two locations, Detroit Wing Company is opening their new location where Biggby...
5 Exotic Snacks You Need To Try At Michigan’s Own Rare Munchiez
I tend to consider myself a bit of snack connoisseur. I am willing to travel and dig to find some of the weirdest most off the wall flavors of my favorite snacks. So naturally, my For You Page on TikTok lead me to start following an account called Rare Munchiez, which bragged about selling some of the wildest varieties of candies, cookies, chips and drinks in the US.
At Least 3 Spooky, Scary Shops You Can Visit in Michigan
People seem to love the Halloween season, whether it's the general "vibe", the love of all things scary, the costumes, or the pumpkin carving. Soon enough, you'll see once-emptied stores be taken over by Spirit Halloween as the excitement for the holiday grows. But, what about small, locally owned "spooky" shops? Do those exist?
Woman Sues Michigan Bank After Employees Refuse to Cash her $20,000 Check
Imagine winning big at a casino. You are so excited that you go to your local bank to cash it in. However, once you get there, employees confront saying that you are trying to scam the bank with a fraudulent check. Well, this Michigan woman has unfortunately experienced just that.
Abandoned Cat Lady House Found by Two Michiganders in Ohio
There are so many people throughout the country that have been labeled 'cat people' because of their love of animals...they haven't got the heart to give away or fix their cats. And soon, the place is overrun with countless felines. This was the extreme case with 69-year-old Nancy Helms, who...
This Job Has The Best View In Michigan… Unless You’re Scared Of Heights
The average American has a typical workweek of around 40 hours per week. That's 8 hours per day for 5 days a week. 52 weeks in a year, so the average number of working hours in a year is 2,080. If you're going to spend that much time working you...
