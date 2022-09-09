ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan

An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
Which Two Michigan Cities Are Spookier Than All The Rest?

Halloween is coming and so are the decorations, haunted houses, and costumes. What two Michigan cities are spookier than all the rest?. On my way to and from work, I've already started seeing people's homes being decorated in Halloween themes. I've been hearing about corn mazes and soon the haunted houses should start opening up.
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them

The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
Experience “The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future” on 28th St

"The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future." That is a very big claim being made, especially in the Michigan cannabis industry. However, I believe that this Michigan-based cannabis retailer and product manufacturer is doing just that. NOXX held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday, September 10th. Thankfully, I was able to attend...
Surprise! The Lions Are Favored This Weekend!

For the first time since the COVID-19 year of 2020, the Detroit Lions (your gridiron heroes) are a favorite in an NFL regular season game. According to multiple betting sites, the Lions are anywhere from a 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 point favorite for this Sunday's game at Ford Field against the Washington Commanders.
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
Is Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Being Used As A Solar Testing Area?

Typically most solar panel test sites are in dry flat areas that get lots of sunshine, so why would someone test solar equipment in the Upper Peninsula?. To put it simply, the sun is a free, sustainable, clean resource we can use as a society rather than conventional electricity. The sun provides more than enough energy to meet the whole world's energy needs.
Detroit Lions Fans Fist Fight – Viral Video

The Detroit Lions kicked off their regular season at home in Detroit, Michigan yesterday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The action was not just on the field - fans unfortunately were fighting inside Ford Field and in the street after the game. Three different videos were taken on Sunday, September 11th....
7 West Michigan Patios You Need To Enjoy Before Summer Ends

The days and nights are starting to get a little shorter, which is our first signal that wintertime will soon be taking over in West Michigan. So maybe it's time you get outside and enjoy some of the last rays of sunshine and warm weather that we have left in store at one of West Michigan's favorite patios.
5 Exotic Snacks You Need To Try At Michigan’s Own Rare Munchiez

I tend to consider myself a bit of snack connoisseur. I am willing to travel and dig to find some of the weirdest most off the wall flavors of my favorite snacks. So naturally, my For You Page on TikTok lead me to start following an account called Rare Munchiez, which bragged about selling some of the wildest varieties of candies, cookies, chips and drinks in the US.
At Least 3 Spooky, Scary Shops You Can Visit in Michigan

People seem to love the Halloween season, whether it's the general "vibe", the love of all things scary, the costumes, or the pumpkin carving. Soon enough, you'll see once-emptied stores be taken over by Spirit Halloween as the excitement for the holiday grows. But, what about small, locally owned "spooky" shops? Do those exist?
Abandoned Cat Lady House Found by Two Michiganders in Ohio

There are so many people throughout the country that have been labeled 'cat people' because of their love of animals...they haven't got the heart to give away or fix their cats. And soon, the place is overrun with countless felines. This was the extreme case with 69-year-old Nancy Helms, who...
