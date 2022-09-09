ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Carmen Montalvo
5d ago

That was a stupid statement . what could have been worse , that there might have been even more children in that room hadn't the parents run to help get them out of the school? That the guy could have gotten away after more than an hour of waiting for him to give him self up? WHAT ?

20
GPTexas
5d ago

Betos own written words. “I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator pedal on the floor until I heard the crashing of the two children on the hood, and then the sharp cry of pain from one of the two. I was so fascinated for a moment, that when after I had stopped my vehicle, I just sat in a daze, sweet visions filling my head.”

5
tblue
5d ago

Wow..coulda been worse. Should've never happened, idiot.

26
Tom Handy

This PAC Reemerged and Criticized Governor Abbott Over School Choice

A Texas Political Action Committee (PAC) that started in 2005 recently came out and urged parents to vote against him in this year’s election. On Monday, the PAC launched its campaign taking issue with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s stance on school choice which allows parents to use public education funding for private schools or homeschooling.
Public Safety
