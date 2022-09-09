ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gideon Bjorn
3d ago

What’s to be confused about? They didn’t hurry up and coordinate this play as a tribute to the Queen. It’s been out for quite some time. They are simply the people who played various roles in the theater production who jointly gave their condolences regarding the passing of the Queen. Some people will make mountains out of mole hills.

4d ago

People are “confused” by an expression of condolences? They do know that it’s not the 1700s, right?

Alexis Wiser
3d ago

Expressing kindness at the loss of a loved one is what people do.

wmagazine.com

How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next

It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
E! News

See the Last Public Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death

Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in good spirits days before her death. On Sept. 8, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her Majesty's passing came hours after Buckingham Palace shared news that doctors were "concerned" with her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."
Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses

Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
The Independent

Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?

Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
TODAY.com

Why King Charles III isn't going to wear a crown — yet

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, her eldest son Charles automatically became king. While he has now formally taken the throne following his Accession Ceremony, it may be some time before King Charles III takes on the signature sartorial flair of the monarch: A crown. For...
Margaret Minnicks

Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Newsweek

Newsweek

