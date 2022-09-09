Read full article on original website
Gideon Bjorn
3d ago
What’s to be confused about? They didn’t hurry up and coordinate this play as a tribute to the Queen. It’s been out for quite some time. They are simply the people who played various roles in the theater production who jointly gave their condolences regarding the passing of the Queen. Some people will make mountains out of mole hills.
4d ago
People are “confused” by an expression of condolences? They do know that it’s not the 1700s, right?
Alexis Wiser
3d ago
Expressing kindness at the loss of a loved one is what people do.
Video of King Charles Appearing To Flip the Bird at Donald Trump Resurfaces
Social media users have once again interpreted the 2019 clip of the new king scratching his nose to be an insulting gesture aimed at Trump.
wmagazine.com
How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next
It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
U.K.・
See the Last Public Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in good spirits days before her death. On Sept. 8, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her Majesty's passing came hours after Buckingham Palace shared news that doctors were "concerned" with her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."
TMZ.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Will Determines Who Gets Her Beloved Horses, Dogs
Queen Elizabeth II is leaving behind a trove of precious possessions, but probably none more important to her than her beloved horses and dogs. As for who gets them ... it may take nearly a century to find out. The Queen adored her horses ... she had more than 100...
Popculture
Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses
Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Dog Room’ For Her Corgis: ‘It’s Quite Regal’
Queen Elizabeth’s pet corgis have their own special room at Buckingham Palace, says a former staff member.
Meghan Markle Appearing To Be Ignored at Windsor Goes Viral: 'Rude!'
A video of a member of the public appearing to ignore Meghan Markle during the royal's walkabout at Windsor Castle, England, on Saturday has gone viral on TikTok, gaining more than 11 million views in 24 hours. Meghan met with crowds of the British public for the first time since...
How Much Power Will Camilla Parker Bowles Have as Queen Consort?
Now that her husband is King of England, how much power will Camilla Parker Bowles have as Queen Consort?
Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?
Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
U.K.・
TODAY.com
Why King Charles III isn't going to wear a crown — yet
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, her eldest son Charles automatically became king. While he has now formally taken the throne following his Accession Ceremony, it may be some time before King Charles III takes on the signature sartorial flair of the monarch: A crown. For...
The queen's last hours as family dashed to deathbed
It began with a short but worrying statement. The palace statement said the queen had died "peacefully" but in line with royal tradition did not give any cause of death.
Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Daily Beast
Queen Elizabeth’s Death Reunites Prince Harry and Prince William—for Now
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. It’s hard to think of grimmer circumstances for the reunion of Prince Harry and the family he and wife Meghan Markle appear to have declared war on. But,...
Prince Edward Slammed For Military Uniform After Quitting Basic Training
Prince Edward has been criticized for wearing a military uniform and medals to events honoring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he only completed four months of basic training. On Monday, Edward was seen wearing a uniform as he joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince...
Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
The changes King Charles III has in mind for the royal family
King Charles III may have extended a public olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — but that doesn’t mean the new monarch will let the couple get away with whatever they want. In his first speech as King on Friday, he addressed the Commonwealth and indeed...
Here’s Why Duchess Kate Isn’t at Balmoral Castle With the Rest of the Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 today, with members of the royal family rushing to Balmoral Castle in Scotland amid the breaking news that the monarch’s doctors were concerned for her health. Although Prince William was among those who arrived at Balmoral, a grim-faced Duchess Kate...
