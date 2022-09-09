LONDON — Standing in line to see the queen’s coffin as it lies in state in London is proving a test of patience and stamina for thousands of people. By late Thursday morning, the line had grown to about 3½ miles (5.6 kilometers) long on the south bank of the River Thames, reaching as far as Tower Bridge. Authorities warn those planning to come: “You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the queue will keep moving.” The closed coffin sits on a raised platform, called a catafalque, inside Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament.

U.K. ・ 37 MINUTES AGO