Intoxicated woman crashes into motorcycle rider in Bethlehem Township, flees, police say
A 56-year-old Lehigh Township woman was driving while intoxicated and with a suspended license in Bethlehem Township Saturday afternoon when she crashed into a motorcycle rider and fled, police report in court papers. A Bethlehem Township officer responding at 3:09 p.m. to Nazareth Pike and Brodhead Road found the injured...
Drunk Motorcyclist Leads State Police On Chase Along Pennsylvania Highway Across Two Counties
A wanted 40-year-old man led state police on a chase across two central Pennsylvania counties on Sunday, September 11, authorities say. Rickey Allen Keys of Halifax led police on a chase on his 1983 Honda motorcycle from Upper Paxton to Washington townships PA 147 starting around 7:30 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
'Belligerent' Hospital Patient Assaults Nurse, Security Guard In Berks County, Police Say
A belligerent hospital patient was arrested after assaulting a nurse and security guard in Berks County, authorities said. Todd Bennett, 37, was being treated at the Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital when he became hostile and bit a registered nurse on her arm and spit in a security guard's face on July 31, Bern Township police said in a Sept. 12 news release.
Suspect accused of stabbing man at Bucks County Wawa sought by police, authorities say
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Bucks County Wawa. According to police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Wilson on attempted homicide and related charges. Authorities say he assaulted and stabbed a...
PSP: Police chase man after multiple thefts worth $5K
WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man that lead them on a chase after they say he stole over $5,000 worth of items from multiple stores. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 5 around 6:50 p.m., a search was issued for a silver Dodge Durango suspected of being involved in […]
Man accused of stealing $5,000 worth of cigarettes
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man has been arrested and faces several charges for allegedly entering a gas station and stealing $5,000 worth of cigarette cartons. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said officers responded to an activated burglar alarm at a Citgo gas station on the 90 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue around 4:23 a.m. […]
Release Revoked For Woman Indicted In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Police Officer: Prosecutor
Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the release of a woman who was involved in the June 19, 2020, crash that killed off-duty New Jersey Human Services Police Officer, Michael Luko Sr., authorities said. Taquaysha Bell, 30, of Trenton, had been indicted for vehicular homicide and assault by auto while DWI. On...
Anonymous Threat To 'Shoot People' At Orefield Middle School Prompted Closures, Police Say
Authorities have provided more details surrounding the Safe2Say threat that prompted the closure of all schools in a Lehigh County school district last week. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, around 8:20 p.m., an anonymous person threatened to "shoot people" at Orefield Middle School, South Whitehall Township police said. Parkland School District...
Driver crashes into Bethlehem bridge and flees, cops say
A driver crashed early Monday morning into a busy Bethlehem bridge and then fled, city police said. The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on the Broad Street bridge near First Avenue. Police were called for a hit-and-run crash and found a portion of the concrete railing along the span gone.
Police: Woman leaves infants on sidewalk after shoplifting
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are charging a woman after they say she tried stealing from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk during heavy traffic. According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 7 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to Turkey Hill on Main Street for a woman, later […]
Fourth Person Shot In Sunday Of Violence Across Reading: Police
A fourth person was shot during a day riddled with gun violence in Reading that also left one man dead and wounded two others, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 500 block of Franklin Street, and found Kimberly Collazo, 20, around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, Reading police said.
3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case
READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
$8,000 Worth of Copper Piping Stolen from Home near Pine Grove
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary that occurred in Washington Township. According to police, on September 7th, 2022, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks responded to a home at 3861 Sweet Arrow Lake Road for a report of a theft. Police say approximately $8,000 worth...
PA State Police update Bath Borough Council and residents
Representatives from the PA State Police were present during the Bath Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, September 6 to answer questions, address concerns, and report on the number of incidents they have responded to in 2022. From the start of their presentation, Lt. Seth Kelly and Trooper Nathan Branosky made...
Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on Center City SEPTA platform: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. A firearm was also retrieved from the man. Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man. No further information is available at this time.
Bethlehem Twp. intersection to close for 2 days due to railroad crossing repairs
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An intersection in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County will close for two days this week as crews repair a railroad crossing. Brodhead Road at Nazareth Pike/Route 191 will be closed due to maintenance and repairs to the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing, according to a news release from the township police department.
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed Philadelphia rec center worker
Philadelphia officials said a ghost gun was used in the shooting that killed a recreation center worker. A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, but police are searching for additional suspects.
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
Father of 17-year-old girl fatally shot while walking dog in Frankford wants justice
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The father of a 17-year-old girl fatally shot while walking a dog with her friend is asking for answers as to who could do this and why. Teryn Johnson's father wants justice as his daughter's killer remains on the run."It's my daughter, somebody took her from me," Paul Johnson said. Hours after his 17-year-old daughter was murdered in the city's Frankford section, Teryn Johnson's father has more questions than answers."I want to know why, I want to know who," Paul Johnson said.Video obtained by CBS3 shows the high school senior following behind her friend who's walking a dog....
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County
ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
