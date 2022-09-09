ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mertztown, PA

'Belligerent' Hospital Patient Assaults Nurse, Security Guard In Berks County, Police Say

A belligerent hospital patient was arrested after assaulting a nurse and security guard in Berks County, authorities said. Todd Bennett, 37, was being treated at the Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital when he became hostile and bit a registered nurse on her arm and spit in a security guard's face on July 31, Bern Township police said in a Sept. 12 news release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Police chase man after multiple thefts worth $5K

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man that lead them on a chase after they say he stole over $5,000 worth of items from multiple stores. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 5 around 6:50 p.m., a search was issued for a silver Dodge Durango suspected of being involved in […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of stealing $5,000 worth of cigarettes

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man has been arrested and faces several charges for allegedly entering a gas station and stealing $5,000 worth of cigarette cartons. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said officers responded to an activated burglar alarm at a Citgo gas station on the 90 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue around 4:23 a.m. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman leaves infants on sidewalk after shoplifting

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are charging a woman after they say she tried stealing from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk during heavy traffic. According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 7 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to Turkey Hill on Main Street for a woman, later […]
KINGSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case

READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
READING, PA
skooknews.com

$8,000 Worth of Copper Piping Stolen from Home near Pine Grove

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary that occurred in Washington Township. According to police, on September 7th, 2022, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks responded to a home at 3861 Sweet Arrow Lake Road for a report of a theft. Police say approximately $8,000 worth...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
homenewspa.com

PA State Police update Bath Borough Council and residents

Representatives from the PA State Police were present during the Bath Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, September 6 to answer questions, address concerns, and report on the number of incidents they have responded to in 2022. From the start of their presentation, Lt. Seth Kelly and Trooper Nathan Branosky made...
BATH, PA
CBS Philly

Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on Center City SEPTA platform: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. A firearm was also retrieved from the man. Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Father of 17-year-old girl fatally shot while walking dog in Frankford wants justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The father of a 17-year-old girl fatally shot while walking a dog with her friend is asking for answers as to who could do this and why. Teryn Johnson's father wants justice as his daughter's killer remains on the run."It's my daughter, somebody took her from me," Paul Johnson said. Hours after his 17-year-old daughter was murdered in the city's Frankford section, Teryn Johnson's father has more questions than answers."I want to know why, I want to know who," Paul Johnson said.Video obtained by CBS3 shows the high school senior following behind her friend who's walking a dog....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County

ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
