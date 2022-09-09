Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Don Skinner of Belmont wins 2022 Best of Show Trophy at 7th Annual AOH Car Show!
The 7th Annual Ancient Order of Hibernian’s Island Park Car Show drew a record 235 registered entries that filled the park along with a huge steady group of spectators!. Matthew Cannon, Allegany County AOH president stated that “we had had a record turnout for our Car Show with a packed park of spectators which made a great family day for Wellsville and Allegany County. We appreciate everyone’s support of our AOH major fundraiser event in our great Island park venue. We are very appreciative of our many local sponsors that help make this show possible including Bokman of Wellsville, Otis Minnesota, Collins Automotive, Roberts Electric, Leitzell’s Repair Shop, Collins Automotive, Cannon’s Garage, Hutter & Finn Attorneys, Mike and Julie Willson and so many others!”
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville’s Hayden Shutt is a BMX state champion at age 8
Hayden started his BMX racing journey in September 2018 as a five year old. Some people are born to race. The speed, the risk, and the reward are something we can all related too, but only a very few can actually take to a competitive level. BMX racers are an extreme example and Wellsville has an up and coming star, Hayden Shutt. Since 2018, Shutt has become more skilled in the sport and racked up dozens of wins.
Hobby Lobby looks to add location in Western New York
OLEAN, N.Y. — Hobby Lobby, a chain of arts and crafts stores, plans to add another shop in Western New York. The Oklahoma City-based retailer expects to open a 55,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart plaza at 2801 West State St. in Olean, according to Mayor William Aiello and to a previous report by the Olean Times Herald.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell’s Tim Horton’s location set, popular coffee spot investing in the Southern Tier
The news on the Hornell Sun on Sunday that a Tim Horton’s was coming was a surprise to many residents, and it’s another feather in the cap to economic development in the Maple City. Hornell Mayor John Buckley confirmed the Tim Horton’s will be built on Seneca Street...
wellsvillesun.com
Vern F. Larson, 105, Wellsville
Wellsville, NY – Vernon F. Larson, 105, of 133 Hills Street passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 with his sons at his side. He was born February 9, 1917 in Jamestown, NY the son of the late Magnus F. and Edith C. (Lawson) Larson. On November 23, 1957, in Jamestown, he married the former Joyce L. Forsythe who predeceased him on December 4, 2010.
Double Fatal Friday Night
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Troopers say witness report that the car was being driven erratically before going off the road
$55 million investment helps revive former Dresser-Rand plant in Olean
OLEAN, N.Y. — Just over a year and a half ago, Cattaraugus County experienced what county officials have called “a real punch to the gut” after the former Dresser-Rand manufacturing plant closed. Within the next few weeks, that is all set to change as two major companies, which are spearheaded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, are set to bring it back to life.
wellsvillesun.com
What about Tessa ?
This little kitten is looking for friends and a forever family. From Allegany County Trap, Neuter, Return , a leading cat rescue and advocacy group based in Wellsville NY. Tessa 18 weeks old. She is spayed had her first vaccinations, wormed and flea treated. Tessa is curious and loves to play. She’s shy and still a little leery of humans. She loves wrestling and roughhousing with her brothers and sisters. She absolutely thrives on having an adult cat around to baby her and show her the ropes.
The Batavian
Accident reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road
An accident with entrapment is reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road. Two-cars involved. One injury. The eastbound lane is blocked and the intersection is blocked. Stafford Fire and Mercy EMS are responding. UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: Mercy Flight being dispatched. UPDATE: According to a trooper on scene, vehicle...
Tim Hortons franchisee plans expansion in Southern Tier
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Southern Tier franchisee for Tim Hortons is working on an expansion that will add five more stores and introduce the company’s first drive-thru only model. Blake Tarana is president of TAR Enterprises, a Jamestown company that operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown...
wellsvillesun.com
Monday roundup: Friendship/Scio soccer wins in OT, Wellsville tennis picks up victory (photos)
HAMMONDSPORT — The Hammondsport Lakers catapulted from the starting gates hot on Monday, as their offense fired on all cylinders with a trio of goals in the first 20 minutes of play, before adding their last two in the first seven minutes of the second half, as they rolled towards victory by a 5-1 count over Andover/Whitesville.
wellsvillesun.com
Fillmore boys and girls soccer has success Monday against Wellsville soccer (photos)
FILLMORE/WELLSVILLE — Both Fillmore and Wellsville were two busy venues for some soccer on a gorgeous Monday evening, as both boys and girls squads did battle with one another up north and right here at home, with the Fillmore boys and Wellsville girls squads each hosting their home opener.
Double fatal accident Friday night in Cattaraugus County
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Another woman was taken to ECMC, where she’s listed in critical condition. Read more here:
nyspnews.com
Belmont man arrested for Yorkshire shoplifting incident
Belmont man arrested for Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On September 6, 2020, SP Machias Troopers arrested Steven M. Griffis, 35, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Griffis had stolen merchandise valued at $78.97. Griffis...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Steven Roy. Captured by viewer tips 9.8.22
Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary. Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald. Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy...
wesb.com
Olean Runaway Found Safe
A missing Olean teen has been found safe. Olean Police had reported Mackenzie Barclay as a runaway after she had been away from her home for about a week, and asked for the public’s help in finding her. Early Friday morning the Police released a statement that said Barclay...
wellsvillesun.com
Saturday roundup: Wellsville soccer downs Greece Olympia, 1-0; Scio tourney action and more
COHOCTON — One was the magic number on the scoreboard at the Cohocton Sports Complex, Saturday night. And it was a number that benefitted the Wellsville Lions the most, as they were the only one in Consolation round action to find the back of the net, scoring the lone goal to end their weekend on a high note with a 1-0 shutout over Greece Olympia.
2 people die in car crash in Cattaraugus County on Friday night
YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — Two people died in a single-car crash Friday night in Cattaraugus County. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday and involved a 2008 Pontiac G5 that was traveling north on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire, according to New York State Police. The car's...
Elmira Police use flash grenades during early morning search warrant
Following reports of a loud bang in downtown Elmira early Thursday morning, EPD confirmed that officers were searching a home on West Church Street.
