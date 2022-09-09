ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Don Skinner of Belmont wins 2022 Best of Show Trophy at 7th Annual AOH Car Show!

The 7th Annual Ancient Order of Hibernian’s Island Park Car Show drew a record 235 registered entries that filled the park along with a huge steady group of spectators!. Matthew Cannon, Allegany County AOH president stated that “we had had a record turnout for our Car Show with a packed park of spectators which made a great family day for Wellsville and Allegany County. We appreciate everyone’s support of our AOH major fundraiser event in our great Island park venue. We are very appreciative of our many local sponsors that help make this show possible including Bokman of Wellsville, Otis Minnesota, Collins Automotive, Roberts Electric, Leitzell’s Repair Shop, Collins Automotive, Cannon’s Garage, Hutter & Finn Attorneys, Mike and Julie Willson and so many others!”
BELMONT, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville’s Hayden Shutt is a BMX state champion at age 8

Hayden started his BMX racing journey in September 2018 as a five year old. Some people are born to race. The speed, the risk, and the reward are something we can all related too, but only a very few can actually take to a competitive level. BMX racers are an extreme example and Wellsville has an up and coming star, Hayden Shutt. Since 2018, Shutt has become more skilled in the sport and racked up dozens of wins.
WELLSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Hobby Lobby looks to add location in Western New York

OLEAN, N.Y. — Hobby Lobby, a chain of arts and crafts stores, plans to add another shop in Western New York. The Oklahoma City-based retailer expects to open a 55,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart plaza at 2801 West State St. in Olean, according to Mayor William Aiello and to a previous report by the Olean Times Herald.
OLEAN, NY
City
Wellsville, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Vern F. Larson, 105, Wellsville

Wellsville, NY – Vernon F. Larson, 105, of 133 Hills Street passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 with his sons at his side. He was born February 9, 1917 in Jamestown, NY the son of the late Magnus F. and Edith C. (Lawson) Larson. On November 23, 1957, in Jamestown, he married the former Joyce L. Forsythe who predeceased him on December 4, 2010.
WELLSVILLE, NY
WBEN 930AM

Double Fatal Friday Night

Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Troopers say witness report that the car was being driven erratically before going off the road
YORKSHIRE, NY
2 On Your Side

$55 million investment helps revive former Dresser-Rand plant in Olean

OLEAN, N.Y. — Just over a year and a half ago, Cattaraugus County experienced what county officials have called “a real punch to the gut” after the former Dresser-Rand manufacturing plant closed. Within the next few weeks, that is all set to change as two major companies, which are spearheaded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, are set to bring it back to life.
OLEAN, NY
wellsvillesun.com

What about Tessa ?

This little kitten is looking for friends and a forever family. From Allegany County Trap, Neuter, Return , a leading cat rescue and advocacy group based in Wellsville NY. Tessa 18 weeks old. She is spayed had her first vaccinations, wormed and flea treated. Tessa is curious and loves to play. She’s shy and still a little leery of humans. She loves wrestling and roughhousing with her brothers and sisters. She absolutely thrives on having an adult cat around to baby her and show her the ropes.
WELLSVILLE, NY
The Batavian

Accident reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road

An accident with entrapment is reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road. Two-cars involved. One injury. The eastbound lane is blocked and the intersection is blocked. Stafford Fire and Mercy EMS are responding. UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: Mercy Flight being dispatched. UPDATE: According to a trooper on scene, vehicle...
BATAVIA, NY
nyspnews.com

Belmont man arrested for Yorkshire shoplifting incident

Belmont man arrested for Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On September 6, 2020, SP Machias Troopers arrested Steven M. Griffis, 35, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Griffis had stolen merchandise valued at $78.97. Griffis...
YORKSHIRE, NY
wesb.com

Olean Runaway Found Safe

A missing Olean teen has been found safe. Olean Police had reported Mackenzie Barclay as a runaway after she had been away from her home for about a week, and asked for the public’s help in finding her. Early Friday morning the Police released a statement that said Barclay...
OLEAN, NY

