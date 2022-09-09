Read full article on original website
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Late Volunteer Civil Servant Honored by City
The Mikell Byrd family with Vidalia Mayor Doug Roper. A fallen volunteer firefighter was honored posthumously Monday night by the Vidalia City Council as the September Sweet Onion City. Jamie Byrd, along with her family, accepted the award and recognition in honor of her husband Mikell from Vidalia Mayor Doug...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Brown, Wesley Isaac - Vidalia - Driving while license suspended. Tolber, Clifford Lee - Vidalia - Theft by shoplifting/possession of controlled substance. Titus, Kelly Jean – Vidalia – Theft by shoplifting. Toombs County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests. Collins,...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
VHS Trio Honored by School Board
(L to R): Caily Oliver, JaQuan Johnson, Shannon Collins, and VHS Principal Bruce Mulkey. When three teenagers at Vidalia High School sprang into action to help a visitor who had taken a fall, they didn’t do it for recognition. But the quick responses of JaQuan Johnson, Shannon Collins, and Caily Oliver did earn them each an Indian Star Award Tuesday night at the September meeting of the Vidalia City Board of Education.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Ms. Sherron Martin, Vidalia
Ms. Sherron Martin, age 68, of Vidalia, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, after an extended illness. She was a native of Faulkville and lived there before moving to Toombs County in 1983. She was a homemaker and enjoyed fishing, birdwatching and being with her family and friends. Ms. Martin is preceded in death by her loving partner, Robert “Bob” Martin; son, Daniel Benjamin Parrish; first husband, Daniel Henry Parrish; parents, Irvin and Betty Moore; brother, Charles Gary Moore; and stepdaughter, Cathy O’Neal.
wgxa.tv
Vidalia man arrested for multiple burglaries and thefts
VIDALIA, Ga. (WGXA) -- One man is behind bars in the Onion City following a series of burglaries and thefts. James Darrell Davis of Vidalia is being held in the Toombs County Detention Center, charged with burglarizing Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments and Police and Sheriff's Press, breaking into Onion City Package Shop twice, and stealing a golf cart from Southeastern Technical College.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Indians Shutout Raiders To Improve to 4-0!!
The Vidalia High School Indians football team improved to 4-0 for the season with a 28-0 shutout win over the West Laurens Raiders in Dexter Friday night. The Indians got on the scoreboard on just their second offensive play from scrimmage when AJ McClendon ran the ball into the end zone from 17- yards out with 11:24 in the first quarter. Kicker Adam Crutchfield made the PAT for a 7-0 Indians lead.
