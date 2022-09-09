The Vidalia High School Indians football team improved to 4-0 for the season with a 28-0 shutout win over the West Laurens Raiders in Dexter Friday night. The Indians got on the scoreboard on just their second offensive play from scrimmage when AJ McClendon ran the ball into the end zone from 17- yards out with 11:24 in the first quarter. Kicker Adam Crutchfield made the PAT for a 7-0 Indians lead.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO