Chesapeake City Council candidate named in elder abuse lawsuit
Amanda Newins, a practicing attorney and Republican candidate for City Council, was sued Friday by a family member who is claiming elder abuse. The lawsuit, brought by Shirley Davis, the great aunt of Newins, claims that Newins abused Davis and her late husband Bobby both financially and emotionally.
Well runs dry for family in Prince George County, still no running water 9 months later
For nine months, a Prince George family has been living without any running water.
School Board votes 3-1 to rename SHS career building ‘Thornton’ center
After surprising retired Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton in June by announcing plans to rename Smithfield High School’s career and technical education building the “Thornton Career Center,” Isle of Wight County’s School Board made the change official with a 3-1 Sept. 8 vote. Thornton, who retired July...
Power outage that affected buses arriving at Suffolk Middle School resolved
Dominion Energy is reporting that a power outage in Suffolk is affecting the arrival and departure of buses at Forest Glenn Middle School.
WAVY News 10
Search on for kayaker reported missing in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple crews are searching around the Lesner Bridge/Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach for a kayaker reported missing Tuesday morning. The Coast Guard says they were advised around 10 a.m. Tuesday after a woman reported her son, 27-year-old Ryan Tew, missing to Virginia Beach dispatchers.
Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and VB could soon have more competition for internet
The Chesapeake and Portsmouth City Council's are scheduled to decide whether to grant a franchise agreement with a company that would offer high-speed internet to residents and businesses.
Friends remember Navy Chief Tyler Murphy with cornhole tournament
NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads cornhole community came together on Sunday to pay tribute to U.S. Navy Chief, Tyler Murphy, who died as a result of an altercation at a bar in Virginia Beach. "He was a true patriot,” said Murphy’s friend Gray Livingston. “His favorite holiday was...
Problems and creative solutions: Pharrell Williams launches advocacy agency after NSU panel
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams announced that he and a team of other industry leaders are launching a first-of-its-kind advocacy agency on Monday. First reported by Adweek and confirmed by sources close to Pharrell, "Mighty Dream" will be an agency...
44-year-old active-duty soldier arrested, accused of communicating with Gloucester teen
Police say an active-duty soldier from Alabama has been arrested after he was involved in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl early Tuesday morning in Gloucester.
Police investigating after person steals, crashes Virginia Beach ambulance in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are searching for a driver who stole and crashed an ambulance Tuesday morning. According to a spokesperson from VB EMS, the incident began in Virginia Beach. Dispatch received a call around 1:10 a.m. about a person who had been shot and had then...
Community input meetings to be held regarding future of Booker T. Washington High
Booker T. Washington high school plans to meetings to discuss the school's future and get input on their goals, opportunities, and perceived challenges.
Augusta Free Press
Food Lion Feeds program remodeling five food pantries in Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. In celebration of Feeding America®’s Hunger Action Month™, Food Lion Feeds is remodeling and stocking the shelves of 26 food pantries across its 10-state operating area including five pantries in Virginia. During this 30-day...
Speeding on this Richmond street leaves neighbors worried for property, safety
If you hang around Cooks Road in South Richmond long enough, neighbors said that you are sure to spot the drivers that have caused the neighborhood a headache.
Former officer in court after allegedly choking inmate at Hampton Roads Regional Jail
Portsmouth police arrested ex-officer Robert Whitaker in January. Now, he faces a felony charge.
Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
Man shot, then struck by vehicle following altercation in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was shot and then struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach overnight.
Friends of Navy Officer raise over $1K after dispute allegedly led to his death
It's been two months since a Virginia Beach community lost a U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer. But now his friends are turning their pain into passion.
Early voting set to start in Virginia amid changes to absentee voting requirements
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Friday, Sept. 23, early voting begins across Virginia. That means you can show up at your voter registrar’s office and vote in person. But how exactly you cast that ballot may vary this year. “It might change, or it may look exactly the same,...
