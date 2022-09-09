ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

WAVY News 10

Search on for kayaker reported missing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple crews are searching around the Lesner Bridge/Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach for a kayaker reported missing Tuesday morning. The Coast Guard says they were advised around 10 a.m. Tuesday after a woman reported her son, 27-year-old Ryan Tew, missing to Virginia Beach dispatchers.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Food Lion Feeds program remodeling five food pantries in Virginia

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. In celebration of Feeding America®’s Hunger Action Month™, Food Lion Feeds is remodeling and stocking the shelves of 26 food pantries across its 10-state operating area including five pantries in Virginia. During this 30-day...
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WAVY News 10

Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

