'Bachelorette' Star Erich Schwer Apologizes After Blackface Photo Surfaces

Erich Schwer , one of the final contestants remaining on this season of " The Bachelorette," has issued an apology after he was caught wearing blackface in a high school yearbook photo that surfaced online.

On Wednesday (September 7), a now-viral Reddit thread exposed the high school photo of Schwer in an Afro wig and blackface, leading to widespread criticism for "The Bachelorette" finalist.

Schwer, now 29, apologized for his past actions in an Instagram post the following day.

"I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating," Schwer wrote Thursday (September 8) alongside a photo of a blank black square. "What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance."

"I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior," he continued." I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability."

Notably, fellow cast member Nate Mitchell shared his perspective on the apology in the comments.

"Appreciate you taking ownership bro, I can’t absolve you of this but I can attest to the man I’ve met and you have been nothing less than someone who I’d consider a friend," Mitchell wrote. "You aren’t the first person I’ve befriended with a similar past and the difference is not having an attitude of willful ignorance. Your school accepting this behavior and posting this to a yearbook tells me that no peers or faculty around you spoke out to guide you away from this issue."

"Kids do fall victim to their environments time and time again," he added. "Continue to grow and learn from your past and I’ll continue to support you and provide advice should you need/ask for it."

This isn't the first time the "Bachelor" franchise has been rocked with controversy involving race.

Former "Bachelor" contestant Rachel Kirkconnell caught heat after photos surfaced of her at an antebellum plantation-themed party in college. She later admitted she was wrong and apologized for participating in the event.

Despite the backlash, Schwer will continue to vie for "Bachelorette" Gabby Windey's final rose as the show heads into its two-part finale next week.

