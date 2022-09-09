Read full article on original website
Alzheimer Disease and the Evolving Treatment Landscape
Alzheimer disease (AD) is an irreversible, progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to issues with language, memory, the ability to care for oneself, geographical disorientation, and executive function or thinking skills that are required for daily activities. It is the leading cause of dementia among the aging population, accounting for 60% to 80% of dementia cases, and is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.1-3 Not only does AD disrupt the regular lifestyle of an individual, it can also progress to a complete loss of independence, requiring all of the individual’s needs to be met by caregivers, and oftentimes leads to institutionalization.3.
Many Patients With iCCA Still Do Not Get Curative Treatment
About 4 in 10 patients do not receive curative therapy despite early detection, a new study shows. Early detection is critical to survival in patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), but a new study shows more than 40% of patients whose cancers are detected at an early stage did not receive curative treatment.
Cost Savings Associated With a Web-Based Physical Activity Intervention for COPD
Stephanie A. Robinson, PhD, Marilyn L. Moy, MD, MSc, Caroline R. Richardson, MD, John P. Ney, MD, MPH. The American Journal of Managed Care, September 2022, Volume 28, Issue 9. The authors modeled costs associated with a pedometer-based, web-mediated physical activity intervention compared with a pedometer alone for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) management. The intervention was cost-saving.
Physician Response to COVID-19–Driven Telehealth Flexibility for Opioid Use Disorder
Tamara Beetham, MPH, David A. Fiellin, MD, Susan H. Busch, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, September 2022, Volume 28, Issue 9. COVID-19–driven telehealth exposure positively shifted physician respondents’ perceptions of telehealth effectiveness, and most are likely to continue use if temporary telehealth regulatory flexibility is permanently extended.
What We’re Reading: 340B Drugs Marked Up; Minnesota Nurses Strike; Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy
340B hospitals are marking up discounted drugs by 4.9 times the cost, per a Community Oncology Alliance report; thousands of nurses in Minnesota are striking due to understaffing and overworking; Amgen’s sotorasib performed better than a common chemotherapy for progression-free survival among patients. 340B Hospitals Significantly Mark Up Discounted...
How State Surprise Billing Protections Increased ED Visits, 2007-2018: Potential Implications for the No Surprises Act
William Encinosa, PhD, Keanan Lane, MPP, Noelle Cornelio, BS. The American Journal of Managed Care, September 2022, Volume 28, Issue 9. State surprise billing protections decreased emergency department (ED) out-of-pocket payments to such an extent that ED visits actually increased. ABSTRACT. Objectives: The No Surprises Act took effect in 2022...
Systemic Review, Survey of Physicians Provide Insight on Targeted Therapy Use in SSc-ILD
Data from a literature review of 41 studies were analyzed and subsequently leveraged to create a survey among physicians on the use of 4 targeted therapies in systemic sclerosis-interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). For the first time, researchers have conducted a systemic literature review of targeted treatments for systemic sclerosis-interstitial lung...
Dr Igor Puzanov Discusses the State of Adjuvant Therapy for Advanced Melanoma
In this interview with The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), Igor Puzanov, MD, of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of Buffalo, discusses the state of treatment selection in the setting of resected advanced melanoma, why sequencing of therapies does not occur in the setting of adjuvant therapy, and best practices to keep in mind for patient education and managing their treatment-related toxicities.
Google, Meta face record fines in South Korea over privacy violations
South Korea has fined Google and Meta more than $71 million collectively for gathering users' personal information without consent for tailored ads, regulators said Wednesday, the country's highest-ever data protection fines. Regulators said the majority of the users in South Korea -- 82 percent for Google and 98 percent for Meta -- had unknowingly allowed them to collect data on their online use.
Phase 2 Study Finds Litifilimab Improves Joint Arthritis in SLE
New data show litifilimab outperformed placebo in patients with active arthritis and skin manifestations due to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Antibody binding of blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2) appears to spark an improvement in arthritis in people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), but further research is needed to better understand the therapy’s safety and efficacy.
Educating Older Adults About Shared Decision-Making, Treatment Costs
FAIR Health is launching a new website this week aimed at informing older adults and their caregivers about treatment options, including tools related to cost, quality, and shared decision-making. FAIR Health is launching a new website this week aimed at informing older adults and their caregivers about treatment options, including...
Link Between T2D Complications, Sleep Disorders Found in Mexican Americans
A recent study found a potential relationship between type 2 diabetes (T2D) macro- and microvascular complications and increased risk of sleep disorders in older Mexican Americans. Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is estimated to affect 23.4 million people in the United States, including 2.5 million Hispanic Americans 20 years or older....
Hospital Dramatically Decreased CDI With 2 Interventions
Simply adding an admission screening question and a 2-step testing algorithm sharply decreased the number of Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI) in the year after implementing the interventions. Implementing a simple admission screening question and a 2-step testing algorithm dramatically decreased incidence of Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI) at a hospital, according...
