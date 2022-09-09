Read full article on original website
progressivegrocer.com
World’s Largest Indoor Vertical Farm Coming to Virginia
Plenty Unlimited Inc. is poised to build the largest indoor vertical farm in the world with a $300 million, 120-acre campus near Richmond, Va. Ground has already been broken on the new facility and it is expected to begin rolling out produce by late 2023 or early 2024. The vertical...
$300 million investment to bring world’s largest indoor vertical garden to Virginia
“There will come a day when we look back in disbelief that we would source fresh produce from half a world away, when companies like Plenty are proving that we can grow that same produce right here, year-round, in a way that not only tastes better, but that is also dramatically better for our environment,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Technological advancement is what drives the industry of agriculture forward, so I am thrilled Virginia is playing a leading role in the indoor farming revolution that is changing, for the better, where much of our food is coming from.”
Kingsport Times-News
Historic battlefield preservation efforts in Virginia continue
Only a couple of months ago, I told you about Virginia getting a new battlefield park when the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) donated 1,700 acres to the commonwealth for a new unit of the state park system. Culpeper Battlefields State Park is slated to open on July 1, 2024.
Augusta Free Press
Tips to be prepared for your visit to the Virginia State Fair
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. What’s on your Virginia State Fair checklist? Whether it’s thrill rides, live entertainment, exhibits, fair food, farm animals or all of the above, prepare now to get the most out of your visit to the State Fair of Virginia, which runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
wvtf.org
Virginia is required to follow California EV standard, dealers prepare for electric future
For many car buyers, finding an electric vehicle can be difficult. But a new Virginia law is about to dramatically transform the landscape of automobile sales. Don't California my Virginia. That's the bumper sticker slogan for people opposed to the new mandate of a California board that now applies here in Virginia – a requirement that all new automobiles delivered to Virginia will be electric by 2035.
Stimulus Update: Virginia Is Issuing $250 One-Time Tax Rebate — Do You Qualify?
Taxpayers in Virginia will soon be getting rebates from the state government thanks to a bipartisan bill passed earlier this year by the General Assembly. However, not everyone is eligible. Food...
pagevalleynews.com
Valley Health CEO Nantz named to Virginia Business ‘2022 Power List’
WINCHESTER — Mark Nantz, President and CEO of Winchester-based Valley Health System, has been named to Virginia Business magazine’s third annual “Virginia 500” listing of top leaders in the Commonwealth. He is one of 13 hospital and health system leaders chosen from the Healthcare/Biotech/Pharmaceutical sector. Nantz...
Augusta Free Press
Food Lion Feeds program remodeling five food pantries in Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. In celebration of Feeding America®’s Hunger Action Month™, Food Lion Feeds is remodeling and stocking the shelves of 26 food pantries across its 10-state operating area including five pantries in Virginia. During this 30-day...
WHSV
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Youngkin’s Executive Order addresses teacher shortage in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking steps to address the teacher shortage and learning loss in Virginia. Youngkin issued an executive order to solve the state of Virginia's teacher shortage through measures including recruiting retired teachers and concentrating recruitment and retention efforts in the most underserved areas. His order comes at a time when both the country and Virginia are experiencing a teacher shortage that may be caused by contentious political conflicts over education, the pandemic, or employee discontent with pay.
WHSV
Potential environmental impacts abandoned equipment in Shenandoah River can have
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post regarding an abandoned truck and tractor in the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. The post said the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management were contacted...
NBC12
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It looks like we are in for the third La Niña winter in a row this year, and that could have implications for our winter weather here in Virginia. If La Niña does continue into the winter, it will be just the third time in recorded history with three straight La Niña years. NOAA predicts an 80% chance La Niña continues from November through January. La Niña refers to cooler than average waters near the equator in the pacific ocean - which can alter weather patterns in other parts of the globe too.
Virginia parents protest critical race theory outside Loudoun County School Board meeting
Parents and community activists gathered outside a Loudoun County School Board meeting on Tuesday to demand "an end to the racist and divisive ideologies being infused into the government schools." Loudoun County has become the nerve center for parental activism in recent years, driving debates over critical race theory that...
WSLS
Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores
ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
Jalopnik
Virginia County Renames Highways Named for Confederate Generals
Fairfax County, Virginia is a stone’s throw from Washington, DC. The county is home to over 25,000 federal government employees and the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency. One hundred sixty years ago, the county was an important battlefield in a war where secessionist traitors fought the federal government to preserve the practice of owning other human beings. Yesterday, the Fairfax County Board voted to rename its federal highways that are currently named after the Confederacy’s two most well-known generals.
High-tech devices were used to steal bank info from ATMs across Virginia
A Romanian man lead a conspiracy in Virginia to steal bank information using high-tech devices on ATMs.
WAVY News 10
Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
WSET
Help gather acorns for the Va. Dept. of Forestry
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for help from citizens of the Commonwealth to collect acorns and other tree seeds. "Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start," the VDOF said.
NBC12
Investigation Discovery to feature segment on missing Virginia 4-year-old
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - More than 200 days after Codi Bigsby disappeared, his story will be shared with the world on Wednesday night. WVEC reports that Investigation Discovery’s “In pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on the missing 4-year-old from Hampton Roads. It will detail...
Virginia DMV and VDOT to introduce EZ Haul for oversize loads
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is partnering with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to introduce EZ Haul, a new system for permitting oversize/overweight loads traveling through the Commonwealth. According to the DMV, EZ Haul is a streamlined, user-friendly replacement for the previous system that was in place for […]
