Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Many Patients With iCCA Still Do Not Get Curative Treatment
About 4 in 10 patients do not receive curative therapy despite early detection, a new study shows. Early detection is critical to survival in patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), but a new study shows more than 40% of patients whose cancers are detected at an early stage did not receive curative treatment.
ajmc.com
Novel Therapies for SMA Have Changed the Way Patients Are Classified, Dr Vamshi Rao Explained
The new therapies for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) have had such a profound impact on disease trajectory that classification terminology has been changed, said Vamshi Rao, MD, attending physician, Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and assistant professor, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Novel disease-modifying therapies for spinal muscular atrophy...
ajmc.com
Early Timing, Optimal Conditioning Maximize Outcomes of Allo-SCT in MDSs and MPNs
A review published in Frontiers in Oncology explored the application of allo-SCT for myelodysplastic syndromes and myeloproliferative neoplasms. Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDSs) and myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are difficult to treat due to their varied clinical characteristics and prognostic heterogeneity. Allogeneic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT) is the only potentially curative treatment thus far, and a recent review in Frontiers in Oncology explored the application of and challenges associated with allo-SCT in this disease setting.
ajmc.com
Cost Savings Associated With a Web-Based Physical Activity Intervention for COPD
Stephanie A. Robinson, PhD, Marilyn L. Moy, MD, MSc, Caroline R. Richardson, MD, John P. Ney, MD, MPH. The American Journal of Managed Care, September 2022, Volume 28, Issue 9. The authors modeled costs associated with a pedometer-based, web-mediated physical activity intervention compared with a pedometer alone for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) management. The intervention was cost-saving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ajmc.com
Systemic Review, Survey of Physicians Provide Insight on Targeted Therapy Use in SSc-ILD
Data from a literature review of 41 studies were analyzed and subsequently leveraged to create a survey among physicians on the use of 4 targeted therapies in systemic sclerosis-interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). For the first time, researchers have conducted a systemic literature review of targeted treatments for systemic sclerosis-interstitial lung...
ajmc.com
Ruxolitinib Cream Linked With Rapid Reduction of Itch in Atopic Dermatitis
Significantly more patients given ruxolitinib cream vs vehicle demonstrated rapid improvements in itch that were sustained over time. Ruxolitinib cream was associated with significantly rapid and sustained reduction in itch among patients with atopic dermatitis (AD), according to study findings published recently in Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.
ajmc.com
Lung Cancer Screening Leads to Earlier Diagnosis, but Not Overdiagnosis
A study carried out at 4 health care systems found rates of stage I lung cancer increased, and rates of stage IV cancer decreased, once screening was initiated. Newly released data is adding to the case that lung cancer screening results in earlier identification of lung cancer, and it may help allay concerns about a corresponding risk of overdiagnosis.
ajmc.com
Pharmaceutical Care Services for Patients With Diabetes: A Systematic Scoping Review
Ramzi Shawahna, PhD, Farah Thawabi, PharmD, Rahaf Salah, PharmD, Sally Ramadan, PharmD. The American Journal of Managed Care, September 2022, Volume 28, Issue 9. Major databases were systematically searched for articles reporting on pharmaceutical care services for patients with diabetes, and 86 pharmaceutical care services were qualitatively synthesized. ABSTRACT. Objectives:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ajmc.com
Physician Response to COVID-19–Driven Telehealth Flexibility for Opioid Use Disorder
Tamara Beetham, MPH, David A. Fiellin, MD, Susan H. Busch, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, September 2022, Volume 28, Issue 9. COVID-19–driven telehealth exposure positively shifted physician respondents’ perceptions of telehealth effectiveness, and most are likely to continue use if temporary telehealth regulatory flexibility is permanently extended.
ajmc.com
How State Surprise Billing Protections Increased ED Visits, 2007-2018: Potential Implications for the No Surprises Act
William Encinosa, PhD, Keanan Lane, MPP, Noelle Cornelio, BS. The American Journal of Managed Care, September 2022, Volume 28, Issue 9. State surprise billing protections decreased emergency department (ED) out-of-pocket payments to such an extent that ED visits actually increased. ABSTRACT. Objectives: The No Surprises Act took effect in 2022...
sixtyandme.com
What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?
You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
pharmaceutical-technology.com
FDA nod for Omicron-specific boosters is groundbreaking, but uptake remains poor
The FDA approvals of Omicron-specific boosters come as the US’ latest Covid-19 wave, driven by Omicron variants, is declining. On 1 September, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine boosters. This followed news that Moderna had signed a contract with the US Government to supply 66 million doses, while Pfizer and BioNTech have a contract with the US Government to supply 105 million doses. Pfizer and BioNTech’s booster has been approved for those aged 12 years and older, while Moderna’s is currently only approved for those aged 18 years and older.
ajmc.com
Dr Igor Puzanov Discusses the State of Adjuvant Therapy for Advanced Melanoma
In this interview with The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), Igor Puzanov, MD, of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of Buffalo, discusses the state of treatment selection in the setting of resected advanced melanoma, why sequencing of therapies does not occur in the setting of adjuvant therapy, and best practices to keep in mind for patient education and managing their treatment-related toxicities.
ajmc.com
Study Highlights Wide Variation in Mortality of Spondyloarthritis, IBD Across the Globe
The study also found that over a decade, death rates did not change significantly for ankylosing spondylitis but decreased for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Significant geographic disparities exist among mortality rates for spondyloarthritis (SPA) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) across the globe, according to a new study, which found that over a decade, mortality rates did not change significantly for ankylosing spondylitis (AS) but decreased for IBD.
ajmc.com
Phase 2 Study Finds Litifilimab Improves Joint Arthritis in SLE
New data show litifilimab outperformed placebo in patients with active arthritis and skin manifestations due to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Antibody binding of blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2) appears to spark an improvement in arthritis in people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), but further research is needed to better understand the therapy’s safety and efficacy.
Plastic may be making you obese, scientists warn
Scientists have warned that the presence of plastic in everyday items could be a factor responsible for obesity.The presence of certain chemicals known as “obesogens” in everyday items disturbs the normal functioning of human metabolism, upsetting the body’s ability to regulate its intake and expenditure of energy. Recent research says that obesogens directly boost the production of specific cell types and fatty tissues associated with obesity and are found in all sorts of items including plastic packaging, clothes, furniture, cosmetics, food additives, herbicides and pesticides.“Obesogens are certainly a contributing factor to the obesity epidemic,” Bruce Blumberg, an expert on...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: 340B Drugs Marked Up; Minnesota Nurses Strike; Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy
340B hospitals are marking up discounted drugs by 4.9 times the cost, per a Community Oncology Alliance report; thousands of nurses in Minnesota are striking due to understaffing and overworking; Amgen’s sotorasib performed better than a common chemotherapy for progression-free survival among patients. 340B Hospitals Significantly Mark Up Discounted...
How fast you walk is as important as doing 10,000 steps – study
How fast you walk is just as important as how many steps you take in a day, research suggests.Studies found that walking 10,000 steps a day was associated with a lower risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death.But experts also found that a faster pace, like a power walk, showed benefits beyond how many steps were recorded.Co-lead author Dr Matthew Ahmadi, research fellow at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre and Faculty of Medicine and Health, said: “The take-home message here is that for protective health benefits people could not only ideally aim for 10,000 steps a day...
MedicalXpress
Scientists redefine obesity with discovery of two major subtypes
A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists has identified two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that may have lifelong consequences for health, disease and response to medication. The findings, published today in the journal Nature Metabolism, offer a more nuanced understanding of obesity than current...
ajmc.com
CGM May Improve Glycemic Control in Patients With Diabetes and Cystic Fibrosis
The review included data from 17 studies of over 400 patients using continuous glucose monitors (CGM). Findings from a systemic review suggest that continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) may be more effective than self-monitoring for managing glucose among patients with cystic fibrosis related diabetes (CFRD), a growing comorbidity among patients with CF since the life expectancy of the condition has improved.
Comments / 0