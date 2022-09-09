Fayette County Public Health released the following restaurant inspections:. Platform Coffee House, 138 Fayette Street, Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Sanitizer found too low at dishwashing sink. Chemical sanitizer must be used to effectively sanitize equipment and prevent contamination. More sanitizer tablets were added to water. A few bakery food items found without source information. Food shall be obtained from sources that comply with the law. These items may not be sold until the source can be identified and found safe. No air gap provided at the ice machine. The hose was found inside the funnel. The hose must be raised to create air gap and for backflow prevention. An air gap between the water supply inlet and the flood level rim of the plumbing fixture must be at least twice the diameter at the water supply inlet and may not be less than one inch. No lighting found inside the storage room closet.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO