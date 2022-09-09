Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections
Fayette County Public Health released the following restaurant inspections:. Platform Coffee House, 138 Fayette Street, Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Sanitizer found too low at dishwashing sink. Chemical sanitizer must be used to effectively sanitize equipment and prevent contamination. More sanitizer tablets were added to water. A few bakery food items found without source information. Food shall be obtained from sources that comply with the law. These items may not be sold until the source can be identified and found safe. No air gap provided at the ice machine. The hose was found inside the funnel. The hose must be raised to create air gap and for backflow prevention. An air gap between the water supply inlet and the flood level rim of the plumbing fixture must be at least twice the diameter at the water supply inlet and may not be less than one inch. No lighting found inside the storage room closet.
Remembering 9-11
Community members gathered around the gazebo in front of the Fayette County Courthouse on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 to take part in a remembrance ceremony recognizing the lives lost as a result of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen addressed the attendees during...
Locals conquer 9-11 stair climb
On Sunday, Sept. 11 at the stair climb in Columbus, a team of 23 helped raise $3,035.80 to benefit the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation programs to support the families of our nation’s fallen firefighters. Chris Wysong, Chief, Wayne TWP Fire Rescue said, “It is an honor to serve the community with others willing to step up and make the trip to the top of this climb in recognition of the fallen. We completed our eighth year ringing the bell to honor 192 of the 343 fallen. The badges are displayed on the firehouse wall to remind us that our community is why we serve.”
Tri-County Triangle Trail to sponsor community bike ride
On Thursday, Oct. 6, Tri-County Triangle Trail will be sponsoring a community bike ride. At 6:30 p.m., this 14-mile round trip bike event will begin at the Hopewell National Park service parking lot located at 4731 Sulphur Lick Road (corner of Maple Grove Road). From there, participants will make their way to the halfway point, Dairy Cone located on Springfield Street in Frankfort.
Wednesday market now reflects the fall season
Local maple syrup, local pumpkins and fall mums will help to usher in that fall feeling at today’s Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Stop by and see the large variety of pumpkins being brought in along with the local brats, seasonal produce, wonderful baked goods and craft items. This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored central electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market; except please note that you may use your Produce Perks tokens and $5 fruit and vegetable coupons, Adena Fresh Food Rx coupons, Fayette County employee coupons, Farm Bureau vouchers, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons with participating vendors.
Scarecrow Festival Queen named
Kaley Moser (middle) was selected as the 2022 Scarecrow Festival Queen on Tuesday at the Scarecrow Festival pageant. Her attendants were also selected; Aubrey Pfeifer (right) was named first runner-up and Onesti Evans (left) was named second runner-up. The pageant was open to current high school students in Fayette County as well as 2020-2021 graduates. There were 11 contestants in this year’s pageant. Formal pageant judging was held Tuesday at Champions Grill at the Greens Golf Course. The 2022 Scarecrow Festival Queen and her attendants will be presented at the opening ceremony of the festival on Friday, Sept. 16 at noon. Make plans now to attend the Scarecrow Festival, Sept. 16-18 in downtown Washington Court House. Come enjoy amusement rides, craft vendors, food vendors, carnival games, live music, 5K & 10K run and so much more.
Dragons fundraiser softball game this Sunday
The Fayette County Special Olympics will be bringing back its annual fundraiser softball game this Sunday, Sept. 18. The purpose of the fundraiser is to raise money for equipment, uniforms, and other needs for the Dragons athletes. The Fayette County Dragons softball team will compete against the Fayette County Guns-N-Hoses...
WCHCS prepares for homecoming
The Washington Court House City School District is gearing up for another year of homecoming week festivities. This year, the homecoming dance will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. Several activities are planned for the week of Sept. 19-23 leading up to the dance on Saturday evening. The Blue Lions...
Grim to enter Senior Citizens HOF
COLUMBUS — A local veteran and former history teacher is one of 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted Wednesday into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame (HOF). Before his retirement in 2001, Robert E. Grim, who lives near Sabina, was an American history teacher at Miami Trace High School for 34 years and was chairman of the Social Studies Department when he retired, as well as president of the Miami Trace Education Association.
Cavs 1st, Blue Lions 2nd at FAC match No. 5
CHILLICOTHE — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its fifth boys golf match of the 2022 season Monday at the Chillicothe Country Club. Chillicothe won the match with a 169 team score. Washington was second with a 181, followed by Miami Trace, 196; Jackson, 197; Hillsboro, 202 and McClain, 214.
Wilmington golf tops McClain
The McClain Lady Tigers golf team hosted former South Central Ohio League opponent Wilmington for a match at Buckeye Hills Country Club Monday, Sept. 12. Wilmington won the match with a team score of 221 to 246 for McClain. Wilmington’s Katie Murphy was medalist with a 39. For McClain,...
Miami Trace tennis defeats Circleville
The Miami Trace tennis team hosted Circleville in a non-conference match Monday, Sept. 12. Miami Trace won the match, three courts to two. At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Gracie Riddick, 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Jenna Goddard defeated Kaylah Higgins, 6-4, 6-1. Caitlin Davis lost at third singles to...
Two charged following vehicle pursuit
Two individuals have been charged with multiple offenses, including drug possession, following a reported high speed pursuit Sunday in the area of South Glenn Avenue in Washington Court House. While on patrol at around 5 p.m., a Washington Police Department officer observed what was described as a suspicious vehicle in...
Sheriff: Man struck, killed while outside of disabled vehicle on I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the interstate in Franklin County Friday morning. A vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 270 was driving outside their lane of travel when they struck a man who was standing by his disabled car. The crash occurred near the Interstate 670 exit in Mifflin Township just after 8 a.m.
Braves defeat Lady Lions in three sets
The Logan Elm Lady Braves visited the Washington Lady Lions on Monday evening in a non-conference volleyball matchup. Logan Elm came into the contest at 2-8, while Washington was 0-7. The Lady Braves were able to sweep the Lady Lions in three sets, 25-18, 25-12, and 25-23. Statistically for Washington,...
Trial date for murder suspect set
WILMINGTON — The trial for the man accused of murdering a Washington Court House area resident has been scheduled for December. The trial of 39-year-old Phillip Haley is docketed to start Monday, Dec. 12, with a five-day duration penciled in on the court’s calendar. A hearing was held...
