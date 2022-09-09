The Met Will Repatriate More Than 100 Greek Antiquities, But It Will Take Decades to Give Them All Back

Nearly 1,300 New York Times employees signed a pledge to work remotely this week, rather than return to the office as expected, the union representing employees of the newspaper announced. Employees with the New York Times Guild, which represents reporters and editors, are joined by members of the union representing Times tech workers. Union members with Wirecutter, the newspaper’s paid product recommendation service, signed the pledge in solidarity. Though Times union workers are part of separate units, they’re all represented by the News Guild of New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO