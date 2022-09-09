The Met Will Repatriate More Than 100 Greek Antiquities, But It Will Take Decades to Give Them All Back

Read full article on original website
Observer
Julius’, New York City’s Oldest Gay Bar, May Soon be Designated a Landmark
New York City’s oldest gay bar is inching closer to landmark status. Julius’, founded around 1930 and located in Greenwich Village, is one of the city’s oldest operating bars and the site of a highly-publicized 1966 protest against LGBTQ discrimination. New York’s Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) unanimously...
Observer
Selling Guinea Pigs May Soon Be Illegal in New York City as Shelters Are Overwhelmed With Abandoned Rodents
It soon may be illegal to purchase a guinea pig in New York City. A City Council bill looking to ban the sale of guinea pigs as pets has been signed by 34 out of 51 councilmembers. The law was introduced by councilwoman Diana Ayala, who told The City a hearing will be held this fall.
Observer
Nearly 1,300 New York Times Employees Are Protesting Return-to-Office Policies by Staying Home
Nearly 1,300 New York Times employees signed a pledge to work remotely this week, rather than return to the office as expected, the union representing employees of the newspaper announced. Employees with the New York Times Guild, which represents reporters and editors, are joined by members of the union representing Times tech workers. Union members with Wirecutter, the newspaper’s paid product recommendation service, signed the pledge in solidarity. Though Times union workers are part of separate units, they’re all represented by the News Guild of New York.
