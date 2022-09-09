Read full article on original website
Suffolk Police to hold vehicle auction Saturday
The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on Sept. 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
longisland.com
Suffolk Police Seeking Suspect Who Swiped iPhone from Bayport AT&T Store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole from a Bayport store last year. A man stole an iPhone 12 Pro Max from the AT&T store, located at 907 Montauk Highway,...
News 12
Woman accused of leaving infant unattended inside parked vehicle in Valley Stream
Police say they have arrested a Queens woman for leaving her infant in the car in Valley Stream on Monday afternoon. According to officers, at approximately 4:21 p.m. a witness observed an infant left unattended inside a parked vehicle located at Walmart on 77 Green Acres Road West. Upon police...
longisland.com
Woodbury Home Ransacked During Burglary, According to Nassau Cops
The Second Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred at 1:31pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Woodbury. According to Detectives, the victim left his home from Saturday September 10 to Sunday September 11, 2022 and when he returned to his residence on Chauncey Place he found the rear sliding glass door was wide open and the house was ransacked by an unknown person(s). No injuries were reported. The proceeds are unknown at this time.
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Scheming and Defrauding 114 Businesses Acting as a Code Enforcer
Second Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5:00 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, a male entered G and J Dry Cleaners 2 Incorporated, located at 212 W. Old Country Road. The male portrayed himself as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the Town of Oyster Bay. He was wearing an orange vest and displayed identification that included his photo and a Town of Hempstead seal.
Dead Animals Found in Bags in Melville
Several decapitated animals were found Sunday in bags left on the roadside in Melville, the Suffolk County SPCA said. The organization said that Suffolk Police had notified them that the seven dead animals had been found on the side of Round Swamp Road about 100 feet south of Exit 39 of the Northern State Parkway. The SCPA said the partially decomposed remains of five chickens and two goats had been left in black plastic garbage bags.
Northport Man, 57, Killed in Crash
A Northport man was killed Monday morning in a crash in Fort Salonga, Suffolk County police said. John Burke was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue west on Route 25A when he lost control of the.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for stealing packages from Valley Stream homes
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the person who stole packages in Valley Stream. Police say on June 29 at 11 a.m., the suspect stole packages from homes near North Terrace Place and Martens Avenue. The suspect fled the scene in a 2021 Red Honda Accord with New...
News 12
Suffolk SPCA: Decomposed remains of decapitated chickens, goats found in Melville
The Suffolk County SPCA says dead animals were found in black plastic garbage bags in Melville. Officials say the discovery was made on Sunday after the Suffolk County SPCA received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department. SPCA detectives responded to the scene and discovered the partially decomposed remains...
ID Released For Seaford Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach
Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend. Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By SUV Before It Crashed Into Building In Oceanside
The identity has been released of a man who was fatally struck by an SUV which then crashed into a building on Long Island. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Oceanside. A 67-year-old man operating a 2018 Ford Edge, struck the male pedestrian before crashing into...
Mix Up Of School Bus Schedules Causes Scare In Ronkonkoma, Police Say
A mix-up of school bus schedules on Long Island caused a scare when a strange driver and school bus attempted to pick up students. The incident took place in Ronkonkoma around 7:15 a.m., Monday, Sept. 12 on Baeck Street, said the Suffolk County Police. According to a message sent to...
Benjamin Lopez gets life in prison for 2017 murder of Long Island grandmother
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Levittown man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a Long Island grandmother exactly five years ago.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the convicted killer has claimed for years he is mentally ill, yet has refused treatment."It's the end of a terrible, terrible five years," said Thomas Dorsa, the son-in-law of victim Lariane Pizzichemi."Benjamin Lopez hacked a 73-year-old grandmother to death because he was mad at her grandson," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.Prosecutors said it was a ruthless crime. Pizzichemi, who was stricken with cancer and defenseless, got in...
yonkerstimes.com
No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled
A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
West Babylon Man Sentenced For Heroin, Fentanyl Trafficking Related To Death Of LI Woman
A Long Island man was sentenced for distributing the fentanyl-laced heroin that caused the death of a 21-year-old woman in 2020. Donta Riddick, age 35, of West Babylon, was sentenced to 16-and-a-half years in prison on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for possessing and distributing heroin and fentanyl, according to Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Man Accused Of Setting Fire To Shopping Cart, Dumpster, Flower Pots In Nassau County
A 29-year-old man was charged with arson after investigators reported he set fire to a shopping cart, a dumpster, and flower pots in separate incidents on Long Island. Jatinder Singh was arrested following an incident that happened in North New Hyde Park at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Nassau County Police Department reported.
LI man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin to woman, 21, who overdosed
A 35-year-old Long Island man was sentenced to 198 months in prison Tuesday for possessing and selling heroin and fentanyl, including supplying the drugs that caused a 21-year-old woman to fatally overdose, authorities said.
57-Year-Old From Northport Killed After Crashing Into Pole In Fort Salonga
Police on Long Island are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash after being ejected and landing in a nearby creek. John Burke, age 57, was killed in Fort Salonga around 2:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 12. According to the Suffolk County Police, Burke, of Northport, was driving...
Suspect At Large After Man Walking Outside North Amityville Home Injured In Drive-By Shooting
Police on Long Island are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting while walking toward his car. The incident took place in North Amityville on Sunday, Sept. 11 on Glenmalure Street. According to Suffolk County Police, a 34-year-old man was walking outside of a...
News 12
Ex-Nassau County Executive Mangano ordered to report to prison
Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano has been ordered to report to prison after his bail motion was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals. According to the Circuit Court, Mangano must immediately surrender to federal prison in Devens, Massachusetts, for his prison sentence of 12 years. The ruling comes...
TBR News Media
