The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on Sept. 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO