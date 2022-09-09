ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk Police to hold vehicle auction Saturday

The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on Sept. 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
Woodbury Home Ransacked During Burglary, According to Nassau Cops

The Second Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred at 1:31pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Woodbury. According to Detectives, the victim left his home from Saturday September 10 to Sunday September 11, 2022 and when he returned to his residence on Chauncey Place he found the rear sliding glass door was wide open and the house was ransacked by an unknown person(s). No injuries were reported. The proceeds are unknown at this time.
Man Arrested for Scheming and Defrauding 114 Businesses Acting as a Code Enforcer

Second Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5:00 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, a male entered G and J Dry Cleaners 2 Incorporated, located at 212 W. Old Country Road. The male portrayed himself as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the Town of Oyster Bay. He was wearing an orange vest and displayed identification that included his photo and a Town of Hempstead seal.
Dead Animals Found in Bags in Melville

Several decapitated animals were found Sunday in bags left on the roadside in Melville, the Suffolk County SPCA said. The organization said that Suffolk Police had notified them that the seven dead animals had been found on the side of Round Swamp Road about 100 feet south of Exit 39 of the Northern State Parkway. The SCPA said the partially decomposed remains of five chickens and two goats had been left in black plastic garbage bags.
ID Released For Seaford Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach

Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend. Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Benjamin Lopez gets life in prison for 2017 murder of Long Island grandmother

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Levittown man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a Long Island grandmother exactly five years ago.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the convicted killer has claimed for years he is mentally ill, yet has refused treatment."It's the end of a terrible, terrible five years," said Thomas Dorsa, the son-in-law of victim Lariane Pizzichemi."Benjamin Lopez hacked a 73-year-old grandmother to death because he was mad at her grandson," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.Prosecutors said it was a ruthless crime. Pizzichemi, who was stricken with cancer and defenseless, got in...
No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled

A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
West Babylon Man Sentenced For Heroin, Fentanyl Trafficking Related To Death Of LI Woman

A Long Island man was sentenced for distributing the fentanyl-laced heroin that caused the death of a 21-year-old woman in 2020. Donta Riddick, age 35, of West Babylon, was sentenced to 16-and-a-half years in prison on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for possessing and distributing heroin and fentanyl, according to Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Ex-Nassau County Executive Mangano ordered to report to prison

Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano has been ordered to report to prison after his bail motion was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals. According to the Circuit Court, Mangano must immediately surrender to federal prison in Devens, Massachusetts, for his prison sentence of 12 years. The ruling comes...
