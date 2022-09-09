PLACER COUNTY -- Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday, this one is near the Dutch Flat area. The fire is burning right off Interstate 80 east of Dutch Flat. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies are evacuating the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road, and Murry Ranch Road. Interstate 80 was closed in Both directions. Eastbound lanes have since reopened. Westbound lanes are still closed, Caltrans says. https://twitter.com/CaltransDist3/status/1569850457371328517About 25 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire says.The fire is separate from the Mosquito Fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir and has burned nearly 50,000 acres as of Tuesday. Updates to follow.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO