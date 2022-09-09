ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Mosquito Fire In Sierra Nevada Continues To Grow In Size

Foresthill, CA — Strong southwest winds yesterday contributed to more growth on the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire is now 58,544 acres and 20 percent contained. Noting the challenges faced yesterday, CAL Fire reports, “The Mosquito Fire spotted across the Middle Fork of...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person extricated from under bus after accident in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person had to be pulled from under a Sacramento RT bus after an accident in North Highlands early Wednesday morning. The scene was along Orange Grove Avenue, just west of Watt Avenue. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but Metro Fire of Sacramento crews ended up having to extricate a pedestrian from under the bus.That person was then taken to the hospital by ambulance; no information about their condition was given. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
County
El Dorado County, CA
El Dorado County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of Control#The Mosquito Fire
CBS Sacramento

Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI

EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof. Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash. The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk. Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment. 
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Lebanon-Express

CA: MOSQUITO FIRE BURNS MORE THAN 41K ACRES

A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California is burning north and northeast in Placer County, triggering additional evacuations as firefighters battle the flames.
KCRA.com

Older couple rescued by El Dorado County sheriff's deputy from Mosquito Fire

VOLCANOVILLE, Calif. — An older couple was rescued from theMosquito Fire line by a Northern California sheriff's deputy, authorities said. The couple and their two dogs were within an evacuated area of the fire when they called the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office this week. They said they were stuck on Volcanoville Road with no way to evacuate as their vehicle was disabled, the sheriff's office said.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

South Lake Tahoe Fatal Crash Caused When Vehicle Exits Road

Fatal Crash Occurs When Vehicle Exits Pioneer Trail. A fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe was reported by authorities on September 11. According to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at Pioneer and Golden Lake trails when the vehicle went off the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled over into a tree. The driver died in the collision.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

New wildfire near Dutch Flat in Placer County prompts evacuations, I-80 closed

PLACER COUNTY -- Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday, this one is near the Dutch Flat area. The fire is burning right off Interstate 80 east of Dutch Flat. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies are evacuating the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road, and Murry Ranch Road. Interstate 80 was closed in Both directions. Eastbound lanes have since reopened. Westbound lanes are still closed, Caltrans says. https://twitter.com/CaltransDist3/status/1569850457371328517About 25 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire says.The fire is separate from the Mosquito Fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir and has burned nearly 50,000 acres as of Tuesday. Updates to follow. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sheriff’s deputies busy in evacuation zones

Since the Mosquito Fire prompted evacuations in the north county communities of Georgetown, Volcanoville and Quintette, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests of individuals who officers say shouldn’t be in closed evacuation zones. On Sept. 7, 31-year-old Michael Christian Curly was stopped while driving...
GEORGETOWN, CA
San Francisco Examiner

'Aggressive' Mosquito wildfire damages more buildings

The Mosquito fire roaring through the dry Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of Sacramento, California, made an unexpected surge Tuesday afternoon, hours after firefighters expressed cautious optimism that they were gaining control over the blaze. An offshoot of the fire raced up from the bottom of a steep canyon next to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Moderate" rain can help Mosquito fire fight, too much may do more harm

FORESTHILL -- As of Monday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties was 10% contained and had grown to 46,587 acres, but hopes of relief came in the afternoon with scattered rain in the footprint of the fire. The fire progressed Monday to the north and east and despite cooler temperatures, the historically dry conditions have made vegetation a driving force behind the fire's growth. There are 2,397 personnel are assigned to and working on the fire and have been able to build in-direct control lines to stay ahead of the fire on the corner between Foresthill...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy