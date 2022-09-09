Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Mosquito Fire In Sierra Nevada Continues To Grow In Size
Foresthill, CA — Strong southwest winds yesterday contributed to more growth on the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire is now 58,544 acres and 20 percent contained. Noting the challenges faced yesterday, CAL Fire reports, “The Mosquito Fire spotted across the Middle Fork of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Smoke may push into Tahoe Basin; Mosquito Fire acreage, structures lost increase
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The skies are blue, the sun is shining and air quality Wednesday morning is good at Lake Tahoe. But the National Weather Service says smoke from the Mosquito Fire may again push into the region Wednesday afternoon leading to bad air quality. “As we...
KCRA.com
Evacuated El Dorado County residents can now check if their home was damaged by Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents in El Dorado County who had to evacuate because of the wildfire burning in the area can now start checking if their homes are still standing. Previous coverage in the video player above. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released an interactive map that lets...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire narrowly kept away from much of Foresthill community in Placer County
Flames from the Mosquito Fire moved dangerously close to the community of Foresthill in Placer County after a spot fire jumped the Middle Fork of the American River, officials said. Video from LiveCopter 3 captured heavy smoke near Foresthill High School. Multiple vehicles and structures across the street from the...
KCRA.com
Photos: Firefighters continue their battle against Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties
The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento grew to at least 51 square miles on Saturday and continues to threaten 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties while blanketing the region in smoke. More than 5,700 people in the area have been evacuated, authorities said. Click...
Lebanon-Express
CA: MOSQUITO FIRE BURNS MORE THAN 41K ACRES
A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California is burning north and northeast in Placer County, triggering additional evacuations as firefighters battle the flames.
KCRA.com
Older couple rescued by El Dorado County sheriff's deputy from Mosquito Fire
VOLCANOVILLE, Calif. — An older couple was rescued from theMosquito Fire line by a Northern California sheriff's deputy, authorities said. The couple and their two dogs were within an evacuated area of the fire when they called the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office this week. They said they were stuck on Volcanoville Road with no way to evacuate as their vehicle was disabled, the sheriff's office said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
crimevoice.com
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
New wildfire near Dutch Flat in Placer County prompts evacuations, I-80 closed
PLACER COUNTY -- Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday, this one is near the Dutch Flat area. The fire is burning right off Interstate 80 east of Dutch Flat. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies are evacuating the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road, and Murry Ranch Road. Interstate 80 was closed in Both directions. Eastbound lanes have since reopened. Westbound lanes are still closed, Caltrans says. https://twitter.com/CaltransDist3/status/1569850457371328517About 25 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire says.The fire is separate from the Mosquito Fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir and has burned nearly 50,000 acres as of Tuesday. Updates to follow.
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff’s deputies busy in evacuation zones
Since the Mosquito Fire prompted evacuations in the north county communities of Georgetown, Volcanoville and Quintette, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests of individuals who officers say shouldn’t be in closed evacuation zones. On Sept. 7, 31-year-old Michael Christian Curly was stopped while driving...
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mosquito Fire calms some, but 11,000 remain evacuated from Northern California foothills
Activity on the Mosquito Fire grew less extreme over the weekend, but the sprawling wildfire continues to displace more than 11,000 residents of Placer and El Dorado counties as it burns in the foothills east of Sacramento. The fire, which began last Tuesday evening along Mosquito Road near Oxbow Reservoir...
San Francisco Examiner
'Aggressive' Mosquito wildfire damages more buildings
The Mosquito fire roaring through the dry Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of Sacramento, California, made an unexpected surge Tuesday afternoon, hours after firefighters expressed cautious optimism that they were gaining control over the blaze. An offshoot of the fire raced up from the bottom of a steep canyon next to...
"Moderate" rain can help Mosquito fire fight, too much may do more harm
FORESTHILL -- As of Monday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties was 10% contained and had grown to 46,587 acres, but hopes of relief came in the afternoon with scattered rain in the footprint of the fire. The fire progressed Monday to the north and east and despite cooler temperatures, the historically dry conditions have made vegetation a driving force behind the fire's growth. There are 2,397 personnel are assigned to and working on the fire and have been able to build in-direct control lines to stay ahead of the fire on the corner between Foresthill...
