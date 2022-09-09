Read full article on original website
On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle. Her Majesty reigned for an extraordinary 70 years. The news comes more than a year after Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died at age 99, concluding one of the great love stories of our time. The Queen's companion was the longest-serving royal consort in British history. Through 73 years of marriage, the Queen considered her husband a "constant strength and guide." Here, take a look back at their marriage in photos.
King Charles III made his first speech today since ascending the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Charles touched on many topics surrounding the passing of his mother. The king also took a moment to speak about his younger son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan,...
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
Crowds gather in London to see queen's coffin procession
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday as it is taken amid somber pageantry on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days. Crowds began massing early along the flag-lined road outside the palace for the procession from the monarch’s official London residence to the historic Westminster Hall at Parliament. King Charles III and other members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin. Thousands of people are gathering on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace and along the banks of the River Thames hours before the coffin procession begins. People in the crowd cheered when Charles waved to them as he drove from his residence, Clarence House, to the palace. The crowds are the latest manifestation of a nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known, who died at her beloved Balmoral summer retreat on Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.
Balmoral Castle in Scotland has a longstanding history and is known as the holiday home of Queen Elizabeth II. The first residence was reportedly built at Balmoral in 1390, but it didn’t enter the hands of the British royal family until over 500 years later. According to Balmoral Castle’s website, Queen Victoria paid her first visit to Scotland in the fall of 1842 with her husband Prince Albert. She fell in love with the country estate, and the couple eventually purchased it in 1852. The single residence that was initially on the property was deemed too small for their growing family, so the royal couple demolished it and built a stately castle on the sprawling grounds. Today, the estate houses 150 buildings and is known for its beautiful architecture, sweeping gardens, and fascinating royal history. Here’s everything you need to know about Balmoral Castle.
