Michigan State

Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan

An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
Which Two Michigan Cities Are Spookier Than All The Rest?

Halloween is coming and so are the decorations, haunted houses, and costumes. What two Michigan cities are spookier than all the rest?. On my way to and from work, I've already started seeing people's homes being decorated in Halloween themes. I've been hearing about corn mazes and soon the haunted houses should start opening up.
What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?

I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
Is Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Being Used As A Solar Testing Area?

Typically most solar panel test sites are in dry flat areas that get lots of sunshine, so why would someone test solar equipment in the Upper Peninsula?. To put it simply, the sun is a free, sustainable, clean resource we can use as a society rather than conventional electricity. The sun provides more than enough energy to meet the whole world's energy needs.
Detroit Lions Fans Fist Fight – Viral Video

The Detroit Lions kicked off their regular season at home in Detroit, Michigan yesterday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The action was not just on the field - fans unfortunately were fighting inside Ford Field and in the street after the game. Three different videos were taken on Sunday, September 11th....
5 Pure Michigan Fun Facts – The More You Know

From time to time I will play trivia at bars or there are even some bars and or restaurants that have trivia questions on tables (Fenton Winery & Brewery comes to mind). I don't know about you, but I like to win if I am playing a trivia game with a group or on my own. Knowledge is power, my friend. Mark my words, one day you will be glad I told you about these five pure Michigan fun facts. One of them, if not all could quite possibly come up during a game of trivia and you will be the big brain that knows the answer(s).
5 Exotic Snacks You Need To Try At Michigan’s Own Rare Munchiez

I tend to consider myself a bit of snack connoisseur. I am willing to travel and dig to find some of the weirdest most off the wall flavors of my favorite snacks. So naturally, my For You Page on TikTok lead me to start following an account called Rare Munchiez, which bragged about selling some of the wildest varieties of candies, cookies, chips and drinks in the US.
At Least 3 Spooky, Scary Shops You Can Visit in Michigan

People seem to love the Halloween season, whether it's the general "vibe", the love of all things scary, the costumes, or the pumpkin carving. Soon enough, you'll see once-emptied stores be taken over by Spirit Halloween as the excitement for the holiday grows. But, what about small, locally owned "spooky" shops? Do those exist?
Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?

They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
