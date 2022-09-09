Read full article on original website
Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan
An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
Which Two Michigan Cities Are Spookier Than All The Rest?
Halloween is coming and so are the decorations, haunted houses, and costumes. What two Michigan cities are spookier than all the rest?. On my way to and from work, I've already started seeing people's homes being decorated in Halloween themes. I've been hearing about corn mazes and soon the haunted houses should start opening up.
Visit These Michigan Museums For Free On Museum Day 2022 This Saturday
You can get into six Michigan museums for free this Saturday!. Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day is coming up this Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. During the one-day event, participating museums and cultural centers across the U.S. - and here in Michigan - are free to enter. In its 18th year, Smithsonian...
Michigan Haunted House Makes List Of Top 13 Scariest In The Country
Summer is over, the sun is setting earlier, and spooky season is upon us. If you're looking for the perfect haunted house then you've come to the right place. If you think you can handle it, let's check out these haunted houses, one of them is located in Michigan and has been voted as the top 13 scariest haunted houses in America.
What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?
I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Snowiest Cities?
Old man winter is not here yet, but that SOB will be lurking around soon enough. Two things are guaranteed during a Michigan winter - it will be cold and there will be snow. That's a given, but which cities in the Great Lakes State will get the most snow? That is the question.
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
Is Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Being Used As A Solar Testing Area?
Typically most solar panel test sites are in dry flat areas that get lots of sunshine, so why would someone test solar equipment in the Upper Peninsula?. To put it simply, the sun is a free, sustainable, clean resource we can use as a society rather than conventional electricity. The sun provides more than enough energy to meet the whole world's energy needs.
When Will Fall Colors Be at Their Peak in Michigan?
As we look around we are starting to see some of the leaves on the trees changing color. Summer officially comes to an end on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, at 9:04 pm Eastern time. While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan last week, I noticed a lot of the...
Did You Know That Michigan Has The Most Lighthouses in the U.S.?
Maine may be called 'The Lighthouse State,' but there may need to be a name change. In the entire state of Michigan, there are 129 lighthouses. Due to that huge number, Michigan is the state with the most lighthouses in the entire United States of America. Of those 129 lighthouses,...
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
Detroit Lions Fans Fist Fight – Viral Video
The Detroit Lions kicked off their regular season at home in Detroit, Michigan yesterday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The action was not just on the field - fans unfortunately were fighting inside Ford Field and in the street after the game. Three different videos were taken on Sunday, September 11th....
5 Pure Michigan Fun Facts – The More You Know
From time to time I will play trivia at bars or there are even some bars and or restaurants that have trivia questions on tables (Fenton Winery & Brewery comes to mind). I don't know about you, but I like to win if I am playing a trivia game with a group or on my own. Knowledge is power, my friend. Mark my words, one day you will be glad I told you about these five pure Michigan fun facts. One of them, if not all could quite possibly come up during a game of trivia and you will be the big brain that knows the answer(s).
7 West Michigan Patios You Need To Enjoy Before Summer Ends
The days and nights are starting to get a little shorter, which is our first signal that wintertime will soon be taking over in West Michigan. So maybe it's time you get outside and enjoy some of the last rays of sunshine and warm weather that we have left in store at one of West Michigan's favorite patios.
Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season
As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
5 Exotic Snacks You Need To Try At Michigan’s Own Rare Munchiez
I tend to consider myself a bit of snack connoisseur. I am willing to travel and dig to find some of the weirdest most off the wall flavors of my favorite snacks. So naturally, my For You Page on TikTok lead me to start following an account called Rare Munchiez, which bragged about selling some of the wildest varieties of candies, cookies, chips and drinks in the US.
At Least 3 Spooky, Scary Shops You Can Visit in Michigan
People seem to love the Halloween season, whether it's the general "vibe", the love of all things scary, the costumes, or the pumpkin carving. Soon enough, you'll see once-emptied stores be taken over by Spirit Halloween as the excitement for the holiday grows. But, what about small, locally owned "spooky" shops? Do those exist?
Woman Sues Michigan Bank After Employees Refuse to Cash her $20,000 Check
Imagine winning big at a casino. You are so excited that you go to your local bank to cash it in. However, once you get there, employees confront saying that you are trying to scam the bank with a fraudulent check. Well, this Michigan woman has unfortunately experienced just that.
Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?
They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
