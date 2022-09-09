Read full article on original website
Nazareth Academy coach suspended after attacking Marist player on sideline
LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — A Catholic high school football coach was suspended after a video captured him attacking a player on the opposing team. Nazareth Academy, located in La Grange Park, played host to Marist High School on Friday. Late in the second quarter, Nazareth’s quarterback scrambles toward his team’s sideline and was tackled […]
valpo.life
Valparaiso University Ranked Among Best in the Nation
Valparaiso University continues its amazing, three-decades long legacy of being recognized as one of the best choices in higher education by U.S. News & World Report. In the 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, Valpo has been named number 176 out of 440 of the most elite public and private institutions in the nation.
4 Illinois Universities Land on U.S. News & World Report's ‘Best Colleges' List
Four colleges in Illinois have earned a spot on U.S. News & World Report's newest ranking of the 2022-2023 Best Colleges and Universities in the nation, with two of them landing among the top ten. The annual list, released Monday, evaluates 1,500 colleges and universities on more than a dozen...
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 15 – 18
By checking out our list of weekend activities here, you and your friends and family can add a ton of awesome events to your weekend. With there being art shows, hay rides, concerts, and so much more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from Thursday to Sunday. Take a...
Darren Bailey living in Hancock to 'immerse' himself in city he's repeatedly called 'hellhole'
Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole," and did so again on Tuesday.
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
Small Illinois Based Restaurant is so Popular it has a ‘Cult Following’ Nationwide
If you're a regional fast food restaurant and people in other parts of the country want you to open up shop in their backyard, that means you might be on to something. Kind of like how people in Illinois wouldn't mind an In-N Out or a Whataburger, I can imagine how people from Texas and California would like a Portillo's.
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
valpo.life
VALPARAISO’S 43RD ANNUAL POPCORN FESTIVAL BRINGS COMMUNITY SPIRIT TO LIFE
Energetic and cheerful: those were the words of the day in Valparaiso during the 43rd Annual Popcorn Festival on Saturday, September 10. Way back in 1979, Valparaiso threw its first-ever Popcorn Festival to celebrate and appreciate the life of Orville Redenbacher, the king of popcorn. Today, 43 years later, Valparaiso is still celebrating bigger and better than ever before. Everyone was ecstatic and proud to be carrying on this community tradition.
thereporteronline.net
Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number
You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing history: The Lans Theater building
LANSING, Ill. (September 13, 2022) – It was in September 1945 that The Times first reported, “Plans and specifications have been completed for a $100,000 movie theater in Lansing. The land has been acquired and the project formed. Actual construction awaits only the availability of materials.”. Two years...
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
Elk Grove Village mayor takes Illinois, Chicago to task after buses full of migrants arrive
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) – The mayor of Elk Grove Village called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday after two Chicago Transit Authority buses filled with 90 migrants from Texas arrived in that northwest suburb. The migrants were dropped off at the local La Quinta Hotel with some staying at the hotel indefinitely, while others were to find shelter elsewhere. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, a tense situation has resulted. The Illinois Department of Human Services said their goal is to make sure some the migrants are in a save haven with food, water, and shelter. Elk Grove Village Mayor...
Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October
Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd. The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
I-55 improvements, new interchange announced for Will County
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced the start of multiple improvement projects on Interstate 55 from Joliet and Shorewood, including a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The $93 million infrastructure project in Will County will be funded through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Advance work started...
rcreader.com
Collared Counties: The Illinois Electoral Math Does Not Add Up for Darren Bailey
I was looking for something else recently on Scott Kennedy’s Illinois Election Data Web site and noticed he had voter-turn-out numbers from statewide races since 1990. We all know that Downstate has lost a significant amount of its political importance, but the numbers really help illustrate this decline. In...
Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best
The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
