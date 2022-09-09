ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County Mental Health Facility Permanently Closes

Milwaukee is a hotspot for a host of community, systematic, and even economical issues. I mean the statistics go on in regards to human trafficking, drug and alcohol abuse, black male incarceration, and more. This year, we even made it on the charts at number 6 for most dangerous cities in the country.
Milwaukee Health Department Begins Administration of Updated COVID-19 Booster Vaccine to Target Omicron Subvariant

Bivalent Vaccination Available Beginning September 12. MILWAUKEE – Following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Milwaukee Health Department is pleased to begin administration of the updated single-dose COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru Clinic (2401 W. St. Paul Ave.) and at the Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.) and Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.) beginning on Tuesday, September 13.
