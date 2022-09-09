ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Springfield cancels check from Quincy 3-1

Springfield handed Quincy a tough 3-1 loss in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1440 WROK

This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois

It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
HUDSON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
Virginia, IL
Government
Normal, IL
Government
City
Normal, IL
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Virginia, IL
Sports
Champaign, IL
Football
City
Decatur, IL
State
Indiana State
Champaign, IL
Sports
Normal, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
Local
Illinois Government
Virginia, IL
Football
Normal, IL
Football
WCIA

Senior couple found dead in Springfield home

Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash

Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur's evening forecast: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur school board moving ahead with plan for new building

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools board has approved a contract with BLDD Architects for a design for a new American Dreamer STEM Academy. The new building, to be constructed on the site of the former Oak Grove School, is budgeted to cost $37 million, which will be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. BLDD Architects will be be paid $2.2 million for design work. BLDD's design will facilitate the receipt of bids and the firm will represent the district through the construction process.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Williams
Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

State Police announce results of Macon Co. seat belt patrol campaign

DECATUR — The Illinois State Police have announced they issued 40 total citations during a special seat belt enforcement patrol project held in Macon County at the beginning of this month. The citations issued during the Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) project included 29 safety belt citations, 2 child...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur Park District evolving to meet community needs

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District isn't playing around when it comes to revamping local parks. And the list of projects included in its master plan is long. “One of the things in our master plan is trying to address is how we keep those parks relevant, how we continue to maintain all those parks,” said Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Illinois Records#Espnu#Kfns#Wjbc#Wcrc
Herald & Review

LETTER: Objection to Pride Fest event

The Pride Fest this coming weekend includes a youth drag show on stage as well as a story hour show. The line "you saw the Kings and Queens now come see the kids" will undoubtedly help entice kids as young as 11 years old to hop on stage to play dress up and dance around for all those attending the event.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Herald & Review

Decatur's Mid-Summer Moon Productions latest show a family event

DECATUR — The latest musical presented by Mid-Summer Moon Productions is truly a family show. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be on stage Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18, at the Decatur Civic Center. The story is told of a rich, yet arrogant, man who is...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hog Wild: Pigs loose in Bartonville Monday

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police confirmed Monday that they are still working to round up the last loose pig that came into town this weekend. Peoria County Animal Protection Services had already picked up four pigs Sunday morning, and are keeping them at their facility. They are various sizes and the owner is still unknown.
BARTONVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy