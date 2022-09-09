Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Mason City Illini Central refuses to yield in shutout of Mt. Pulaski 6-0
An electrician would've been needed to get Mt. Pulaski on the scoreboard because Mason City Illini Central wouldn't allow it in a 6-0 shutout at Mt. Pulaski High on September 13 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Herald & Review
Springfield cancels check from Quincy 3-1
Springfield handed Quincy a tough 3-1 loss in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
Herald & Review
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur's evening forecast: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Herald & Review
Decatur school board moving ahead with plan for new building
DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools board has approved a contract with BLDD Architects for a design for a new American Dreamer STEM Academy. The new building, to be constructed on the site of the former Oak Grove School, is budgeted to cost $37 million, which will be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. BLDD Architects will be be paid $2.2 million for design work. BLDD's design will facilitate the receipt of bids and the firm will represent the district through the construction process.
Central Illinois Proud
Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
Herald & Review
State Police announce results of Macon Co. seat belt patrol campaign
DECATUR — The Illinois State Police have announced they issued 40 total citations during a special seat belt enforcement patrol project held in Macon County at the beginning of this month. The citations issued during the Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) project included 29 safety belt citations, 2 child...
Central Illinois Proud
11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur Park District evolving to meet community needs
DECATUR — The Decatur Park District isn't playing around when it comes to revamping local parks. And the list of projects included in its master plan is long. “One of the things in our master plan is trying to address is how we keep those parks relevant, how we continue to maintain all those parks,” said Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District.
Herald & Review
LETTER: Objection to Pride Fest event
The Pride Fest this coming weekend includes a youth drag show on stage as well as a story hour show. The line "you saw the Kings and Queens now come see the kids" will undoubtedly help entice kids as young as 11 years old to hop on stage to play dress up and dance around for all those attending the event.
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
wlds.com
Sangamon Authorities Searching For Suspects in Double Homicide in Springfield
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are in search of a vehicle in possible connection to a double homicide that occurred on Springfield’s southwest end yesterday morning. Investigators are looking for a stolen 2008 black Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates Z-185-113. The suspects in...
newschannel20.com
Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Rare squirrel spotted on University of Illinois campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at the University of Illinois got the chance to see a rare species. Albino squirrels are well known, but what about the piebald squirrel? It is a completely healthy animal, it just has some extra white patches on its fur. Wildlife experts said that they are not very common. The […]
Herald & Review
Decatur's Mid-Summer Moon Productions latest show a family event
DECATUR — The latest musical presented by Mid-Summer Moon Productions is truly a family show. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be on stage Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18, at the Decatur Civic Center. The story is told of a rich, yet arrogant, man who is...
Central Illinois Proud
Hog Wild: Pigs loose in Bartonville Monday
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police confirmed Monday that they are still working to round up the last loose pig that came into town this weekend. Peoria County Animal Protection Services had already picked up four pigs Sunday morning, and are keeping them at their facility. They are various sizes and the owner is still unknown.
