itechpost.com
The Sims 4 Will Be Free to Play Soon — When Will It Begin?
The Sims 4 will soon be going free-to-play (F2P). Video game developer Maxis has recently announced that Electronic Arts (EA) had decided to make the base game of the much-beloved The Sims 4 free to play everywhere. EA and Maxis previously released The Sims 4 on Sept. 2, 2014, per...
itechpost.com
Sony's Next State of Play Event is on September 13: Here's What to Expect
Sony's gaming showcase event is returning soon, and it seems to promise to be chock full of content to excite gamers for what's to come. The popular tech giant recently announced on its official Twitter account that its State of Play event would come back and be available for live streaming on Sept. 13.
itechpost.com
Holdfast: Nations at War Linebattle 2.0 Update Review: New and Improved!
Holdfast: Nations at War's latest update has done more than its developer advertised. Anvil Game Studios recently launched its latest update Holdfast: Nations at War, which added new character classes, animations, and other new ways to enjoy the game. Here is a summarized list of features that the game's latest...
