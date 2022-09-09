ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Time Out New York

Dough is coming to Time Out Market this month

The doughnut is an infinite circle of unending possibility. In it, all manner of flavor and texture combinations are possible. It’s as suitable for breakfast or a snack as it is for dessert and a prime spot on the buffet at life’s most festive celebrations. The doughnut shop, even, is a spot equally conducive to intrigue and revelry. One might dunk a sugared crook beyond a plate glass window after dark à la Edward Hopper, or breeze in early morning, breath a fog in the brisk air, to surprise a paramour with rings for two.
NYLON

How Telfar's Rainbow Store Pop-Up Brought The It Bag Back Home

In the middle of New York Fashion Week, thousands of shoppers descended on Fulton Street in New York City this past Sunday, vying for a chance to take home one of the decade’s most-wanted accessories: a Telfar bag. It wasn’t the Fulton Street of Manhattan’s bastion of privilege, the Financial District, but rather Fulton Street in the historically-Black neighborhood of Downtown Brooklyn, where Telfar Clemens announced his eponymous brand would be popping up last week.
untappedcities.com

10 of the Oldest Bars and Restaurants in Brooklyn

A city of its own until 1898, Brooklyn is home to many of the city’s oldest institutions. Restaurants and bars are no exception, with the oldest dating back to 1887. Given the history of immigration, there’s not surprisingly a concentration in Italian joints and bars connected with German beer. An honorable mention goes to P.J. Hanley Tavern in Carroll Gardens, which was until a few years ago, Brooklyn’s oldest bar dating to 1874. Here are the oldest bars and restaurants in Brooklyn.
Time Out New York

See if you can make it out of this artful three-acre corn maze in Queens

Add this one to your fall bucket list: Get into the fall spirit by seeing if you can navigate this three-acre corn maze at a farm in Queens. Called The Amazing Maize Maze, this plant puzzle at the Queens County Farm Museum lives up to the hype. This year, the maze pays homage to Georgia O’Keeffe’s iconic “Ram’s Head, Blue Morning Glory” painting, and it was developed in collaboration with Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.
Time Out New York

The oldest gay bar in NYC may soon officially become a landmark

The oldest continuously operating gay bar in New York City, Julius' in the West Village, will likely soon become a landmark. Yesterday, the Landmarks Preservation Commission voted to "calendar" the location, which means that officials will schedule a public hearing to discuss the significance of the site in the near future. That would be the first step to officially designating it a landmark.
Western Queens Gazette

Martha's Country Bakery

There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
Secret NYC

12-Foot-Tall Puppet, Little Amal, Will Walk All Five Boroughs In NYC

Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, has been traveling the world since July 2021. And for the first time ever, she will arrive in NYC. From September 14th – October 2, Little Amal will walk all five boroughs, beginning at JFK airport. The symbolic puppet has already traveled a sum of 9,000km around 12 countries and 85 cities. She represents “all children fleeing war, violence and persecution” delivering an urgent message to the world: “Don’t forget about us.” The remarkable puppet was built by Handspring Puppet Company, known for creating the puppets in the international hit play War Horse. Made from “robust but lightweight materials” such as cane and carbon fibre, Handspring had to ensure their creation could withstand traveling such intense distances. It takes an entire team of four puppeteers to operate Little Amal. Two puppeteers man her arms, one walks on stilts to support her back, and the last controls ‘the harp,’ which brings Little Amal’s face, head and eyes to life through a variety of strings.
Essence

How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week

The Black-owned brand partnered with Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
Time Out New York

Bring your own weed at this awesome cannabis expo 45 minutes outside NYC

Following New Jersey residents' vote to legalize marijuana, it was only a matter of time that the state would play host to a massive expo focusing on all things cannabis. Activist and comedian Tommy Chong is hosting 420 Expo, the first ever bring-your-own-cannabis consumer event in New Jersey. The happening will take place at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center, a 45-minute drive from midtown Manhattan, next weekend, from September 16 through 18.
untappedcities.com

7 Forgotten and Hidden Tunnels in New York City

When people think of the New York City underground, they usually think of the vast subway system, the sewers, or the water tunnels buried deep in the bedrock. Far lesser known are the city’s obscure tunnels that often run from building to building, or through lesser documented parts of the city. Here’s a peek at 7 such locations that will make you question what other hidden subterranean passageways sit beneath your feet.
PIX11

10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
Queens Post

Queens Night Market Kicks Off Fall Season Saturday

The Queens Night Market returns to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for the fall season this Saturday. The event, which features food vendors from around the world who sell their native cuisine, will take place every Saturday through Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to midnight. The season concludes with a Halloween-themed event, complete with trick-or-treating and costume contest.
rew-online.com

Ariel Oversees Sale of Staten Island Shopping Center

Ariel Property Advisors has been retained exclusively to market for sale West Shore Plaza, a 255,000 SF retail shopping center situated on 17.86 acres at 1745 South. Avenue, just off the West Shore Expressway in Staten Island. An Ariel team comprised of Sean R. Kelly, Partner, Victor Sozio, Founding Partner,...
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

