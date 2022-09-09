ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Bold Brainiac
5d ago

New Orleans has leaves everywhere. Even the people in charge are criminals! That’s why they don’t send these criminals to jail. Because they’re criminals. That is why the mayor Cantrell with soothing the family of the criminal car jacking little boy. Because she is one of them!

running bear
5d ago

Is anyone foolish enough to believe that a Progressive Democrat hellbent on downsizing and/or emptying the prison would keep her promise of accountabilty and transparency?

TAJ
5d ago

Omg reaching as always...many parts of govt agencies have these trips as part of on going training. In comparison her staff and population is larger than the others and she would have more people. Another hit job to get people all crazy for nothing.

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again

Vauchel Cojoe, a former cab driver in Uptown New Orleans, found herself living under an overpass for several months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was overwhelming for me,” Cojoe said. “My mental health was kicked in… I’d be depressed a lot.” Cojoe was considered an essential worker during the pandemic, but an injury from an […] The post Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans councilman criticizes some new NOPD plans

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman took issue on Wednesday with some recently introduced New Orleans Police Department plans, including pay raises for officers and a proposed police district shutdown. Councilman Joe Giarrusso III specified his positions on a number of new NOPD policies that were part of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hundreds honor Moon Landrieu at former New Orleans mayor’s funeral

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners said goodbye to former New Orleans Mayor Maurice “Moon” Landrieu on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church at Loyola University. Landrieu died Monday at age 92. Those attending his funeral service Saturday included Louisiana Gov. John Bel...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Guest column: To better fight crime, it's time to end the NOPD consent decree

New Orleans, the city where we grew up and have lived our 77 years; where we met and raised our children; the New Orleans that means so much to us, and to so many others who live and visit here, is on the precipice of catastrophic and systemic failure due to an unprecedented amount of crime. Our disseminated police force has been rendered ineffective.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
WESTWEGO, LA
13 WHAM

Fugitive from Louisiana arrested for murder in Webster

Webster, N.Y. — A man wanted for murder in New Orleans has been captured in the Rochester area. Police responded to the Country Manor apartment complex in Webster shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. While investigating, police learned the man involved had...
WEBSTER, NY
WDSU

Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set

NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Public Safety
WDSU

JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested

WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

