Read full article on original website
Bold Brainiac
5d ago
New Orleans has leaves everywhere. Even the people in charge are criminals! That’s why they don’t send these criminals to jail. Because they’re criminals. That is why the mayor Cantrell with soothing the family of the criminal car jacking little boy. Because she is one of them!
Reply
7
running bear
5d ago
Is anyone foolish enough to believe that a Progressive Democrat hellbent on downsizing and/or emptying the prison would keep her promise of accountabilty and transparency?
Reply(1)
7
TAJ
5d ago
Omg reaching as always...many parts of govt agencies have these trips as part of on going training. In comparison her staff and population is larger than the others and she would have more people. Another hit job to get people all crazy for nothing.
Reply(8)
4
Related
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Remains ‘Focused’ Amid Travel Criticisms And Recall Threat
Through all the drama, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she is still focused on solving the problems facing New Orleans. The post New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Remains ‘Focused’ Amid Travel Criticisms And Recall Threat appeared first on NewsOne.
Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again
Vauchel Cojoe, a former cab driver in Uptown New Orleans, found herself living under an overpass for several months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was overwhelming for me,” Cojoe said. “My mental health was kicked in… I’d be depressed a lot.” Cojoe was considered an essential worker during the pandemic, but an injury from an […] The post Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
New Orleans councilman criticizes some new NOPD plans
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman took issue on Wednesday with some recently introduced New Orleans Police Department plans, including pay raises for officers and a proposed police district shutdown. Councilman Joe Giarrusso III specified his positions on a number of new NOPD policies that were part of...
fox8live.com
Hundreds honor Moon Landrieu at former New Orleans mayor’s funeral
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners said goodbye to former New Orleans Mayor Maurice “Moon” Landrieu on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church at Loyola University. Landrieu died Monday at age 92. Those attending his funeral service Saturday included Louisiana Gov. John Bel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Guest column: To better fight crime, it's time to end the NOPD consent decree
New Orleans, the city where we grew up and have lived our 77 years; where we met and raised our children; the New Orleans that means so much to us, and to so many others who live and visit here, is on the precipice of catastrophic and systemic failure due to an unprecedented amount of crime. Our disseminated police force has been rendered ineffective.
brproud.com
New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
NOLA.com
Fired former leader of New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce sues for wrongful termination
Jeffrey Hunt, who was fired in April from his job as executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, is suing the nonprofit, alleging his termination was retaliation for disclosures he made of alleged financial irregularities he encountered while in the role. The lawsuit, filed Monday in...
NOLA.com
Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wanted: St. Tammany deputies search for furry fugitive
"Causing quite a stir" it dodged cars and ran into a nearby wooded area.
13 WHAM
Fugitive from Louisiana arrested for murder in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — A man wanted for murder in New Orleans has been captured in the Rochester area. Police responded to the Country Manor apartment complex in Webster shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. While investigating, police learned the man involved had...
WWL-TV
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing endangered children in New Orleans metro area
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force Missing Child Unit Operation "Summer Knights" announced they recovered 14 missing endangered children in the New Orleans metro area between April 30, 2022, and August 31, 2022. "I am very proud of the results...
NOPD Plan 'to save the city' | More officers on the street, 50 recommendations
NEW ORLEANS — The wholesale re-deployment of scores of officers from desk jobs, detective bureaus and specialized units to join under-staffed street patrols is one of the highlights of a sweeping plan drawn up by the police consultants who were announced last week the stop the bleeding at the NOPD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
14 missing children found in New Orleans area in four months, U.S. Marshals Service says
Fourteen missing or endangered children were found in the New Orleans area during a 4-month operation aimed at doing just that, the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday. Operation Summer Knights, an effort that involved local, state and federal agencies and concluded Aug. 31, also saw officers make eight arrests. “I...
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Urban League Gala, New Orleans Bar Association; Piano Competition reception
Take a bow Tessie Prevost, Leona Tate and Gail Etienne, members of New Orleans Four; Ashley Shelton, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice; Eugenie Collins, NAACP Baton Rouge Chapter; and Sharon Lavigne, Rise St. James!. They were the 2022 honorees during the Urban League of Louisiana’s annual gala held in...
NOLA.com
Louisiana coastal worker fined after rupturing oil pipeline at BP spill restoration site
A heavy equipment operator from Harvey was sentenced by a federal judge to two years probation and fined $2,500 for rupturing an oil pipeline while working to restore a Louisiana island harmed by a much larger oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon disaster. James Tassin, 52, plead guilty last year to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.O. East school off lockdown after suspicious person reported in area
" Yes, we are good. We were on lockdown shortly because of a concern about a possible weapon on campus but all is safe and no issues."
WDSU
JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested
WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Jason Williams, other moonlighting DAs have faced legal questions about their side jobs
Two weeks after Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted on federal tax evasion charges, he made headlines for another reason: He accepted a side job with the law firm that successfully defended him in his criminal trial. Williams might not end up joining Schonekas, Evans, McGoey and McEachin...
Student abducted after getting off school bus in St. Roch, NOPD says
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping after a student told detectives he was grabbed after getting off a school bus on Monday (Sept. 12) afternoon.
Comments / 36