IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Budweiser malting plant in Idaho Falls played host for a stair climb challenge to help memorialize and honor those who perished during the events of 9/11. Many local first responders came out to participate as they remembered 9/11. The challenge was to climb up the stairs on one of the plants silos, seven times. That amount equaled 2,071 steps which would be representative of the climb to the top of the twin towers.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO