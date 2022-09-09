Read full article on original website
ISDA confirms first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza since May
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in a backyard flock of domestic chickens and ducks in Twin Falls County, Idaho. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in domestic poultry this season. While HPAI...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 558 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 558 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Idaho students invited to apply for the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars program
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The State Department of Education, in partnership with NASA Aerospace Scholars, is offering Idaho 11th graders the chance to explore a future in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and aerospace careers. “This program truly gives kids a springboard to their futures,” Superintendent of Public...
Bingham Healthcare appoints new CNO
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham Healthcare announced they have appointed a new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Their two-month long search yielded fantastic candidates—some internally, several locally, and many nationally. “During the interview process, it was great to see and hear the management perspectives of nurse leaders from all...
Nation’s first security-focused, 5G wireless test range opens in Idaho
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Researchers in Idaho have opened the nation’s first open-air, 5G wireless test range focused exclusively on security testing, training and technology development. Located across the U.S. Department of Energy’s 890-square mile Idaho National Laboratory Site, the range is outfitted with state-of-the-art commercial cellular...
Town Hall to discuss new law lowing prescription drug cost
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – AARP Idaho is hosting a telephone town hall Friday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to noon (MT), with Glen Fewkes, AARP Director of Health Care Access and Affordability. Fewkes is an expert on health care policy and will provide insight on how this new law...
2022-2023 Be Outside, Idaho! grant cycle now open
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Be Outside, Idaho announced the opening of the 2022-2023 grant cycle. Interested applicants should visit beoutsideidaho.gov for program information and application details. This year, Be Outside, Idaho is collaborating with Idaho STEM Action Center to provide additional funding and encourage applicants to align their programs...
Pocatello women’s prison to offer job training to residents this fall
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Workforce Development Council has awarded the Idaho Department of Correction a $25,000 grant to equip incarcerated women with the job skills they need to succeed when they are released from prison and return to their communities. “This grant is an investment in public...
WDE releases 2022 assessment results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Results for the fourth administration of the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) are now available online. For the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and the Wyoming Alternate Assessment (WY-ALT), results indicate areas of growth in proficiency rates at individual grade levels within each content area.
Pay It Forward: Bingham County Senior Citizen Center
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KXPI) – Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz found a local nonprofit that takes care of our seniors in more ways than one. He stopped by to see their operation in Blackfoot, and to Pay It Forward. “There’s just really a great need, now more than ever,...
Mormon Farm Needs Your Help in Giving Away Idaho Potatoes
An Idaho farm run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints needs your help feeding families in our area and throughout the country. The farm has called for volunteers to help them harvest thousands of potatoes that will be used to help folks in need. East Idaho...
Registration encouraged for suicide prevention symposium
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Health is inviting teachers, law enforcement representatives, clinicians, loss survivors, community members and other stakeholders to attend the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium in Cheyenne later this month. The free two-day event begins at 8 a.m. on September 26 at the...
Idaho’s Far Right Suffers Election Loss to 18-Year-Old Climate Activist
The nationwide campaign to stifle discussions of race and gender in public schools through misinformation and bullying suffered a reversal in Idaho on Monday, when a high school senior vocally opposed to book bans and smears against LGBTQ+ youth took a seat on the Boise school board. The student, Shiva...
Budweiser hosts 9/11 stair climb challenge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Budweiser malting plant in Idaho Falls played host for a stair climb challenge to help memorialize and honor those who perished during the events of 9/11. Many local first responders came out to participate as they remembered 9/11. The challenge was to climb up the stairs on one of the plants silos, seven times. That amount equaled 2,071 steps which would be representative of the climb to the top of the twin towers.
Idaho forest fire update
The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
Idaho’s #1 Milkshake (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
We’re nearing the end of Summer, but it’s not too late to treat yourself to some of Boise’s best milkshakes and ice cream treats. I mean... is it ever too late for that? Plus, getting shakes can be the perfect date!. And if getting milkshakes just for...
Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home
POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
'We're surrounded by fires'
Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
Police investigate report of possible downed aircraft
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – At approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible downed aircraft, east of Preston, near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County line. The sheriff’s office says it has not been confirmed at this point, and...
