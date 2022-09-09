ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priest River, ID

Moose Fire community meeting set Wednesday

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,077 acres and is 47% contained. Join in person or virtually for a community meeting Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game, Salmon Regional Office – 99 Highway 93 North Salmon. It will be broadcasted here.
Owl and Horse fires remain 0% contained

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Owl and Horse fires are both 0% contained and remain under the command of Wyoming Type 3 Team 5. The Owl Fire is estimated to be 739 acres while the Horse Fire remains at 90 acres. Between the two fires there are 61 personnel...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 558 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 558 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Moose Fire in-person meeting set Monday

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 125,925 acres and is 37% contained. There will be an in-person community meeting Monday at 6:00 p.m. outside at the Sacajawea Center Amphitheater, 2700 Main Street in Salmon. The meeting will also be broadcasted on Facebook Live here.
Idaho students invited to apply for the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars program

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The State Department of Education, in partnership with NASA Aerospace Scholars, is offering Idaho 11th graders the chance to explore a future in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and aerospace careers. “This program truly gives kids a springboard to their futures,” Superintendent of Public...
2022-2023 Be Outside, Idaho! grant cycle now open

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Be Outside, Idaho announced the opening of the 2022-2023 grant cycle. Interested applicants should visit beoutsideidaho.gov for program information and application details. This year, Be Outside, Idaho is collaborating with Idaho STEM Action Center to provide additional funding and encourage applicants to align their programs...
Town Hall to discuss new law lowing prescription drug cost

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – AARP Idaho is hosting a telephone town hall Friday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to noon (MT), with Glen Fewkes, AARP Director of Health Care Access and Affordability. Fewkes is an expert on health care policy and will provide insight on how this new law...
WDE releases 2022 assessment results

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Results for the fourth administration of the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) are now available online. For the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and the Wyoming Alternate Assessment (WY-ALT), results indicate areas of growth in proficiency rates at individual grade levels within each content area.
Midday rain break before PM storms – mid 70’s

Morning showers through eastern counties and western Wyoming. Mild temps today with morning temps in the 50’s and headed to the mid 70’s. Rain ends mid morning for those getting a splash and dash car wash and the more storminess into tonight for the viewing area. Cloudy to start then sunshine into the day. I’ll be your sunshine no matter what! jeff.roper@localnews8.com let us know where you are watching and what you have going on in your community. Stay off your phone in the roundabouts. Might be slick, hoback. (that’s a town/areum) like Bone, but unique, too.
