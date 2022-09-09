Read full article on original website
Pay It Forward: Bingham County Senior Citizen Center
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KXPI) – Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz found a local nonprofit that takes care of our seniors in more ways than one. He stopped by to see their operation in Blackfoot, and to Pay It Forward. “There’s just really a great need, now more than ever,...
Budweiser hosts 9/11 stair climb challenge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Budweiser malting plant in Idaho Falls played host for a stair climb challenge to help memorialize and honor those who perished during the events of 9/11. Many local first responders came out to participate as they remembered 9/11. The challenge was to climb up the stairs on one of the plants silos, seven times. That amount equaled 2,071 steps which would be representative of the climb to the top of the twin towers.
New concept designs of future Rexburg recreation center
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – In public hearing on Sept. 7, the City of Rexburg presented the designs of future recreation center that could possibly be built in the city soon. This is after many in the public have expressed interest in pursuing the possibility. Jeff Crowther, the director of...
20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Animal Services announced 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department’s half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. Thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, dog and puppy adoptions were 50% off. Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130+tax. With the discount,...
BYU-Idaho welcomes students back to Rexburg for start of fall term
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The streets of Rexburg are once again filled with students as Brigham Young University-Idaho begins its fall term. Many are returning to campus Monday, and some are just getting started on their college experience. One student we spoke with is excited to get started. “I’m looking to...
Pocatello women’s prison to offer job training to residents this fall
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Workforce Development Council has awarded the Idaho Department of Correction a $25,000 grant to equip incarcerated women with the job skills they need to succeed when they are released from prison and return to their communities. “This grant is an investment in public...
Veteran writes book about the history of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – When coming to the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, you can tell there is a long history there, but little has been documented on it until now. The building’s historian Miguel Dominic published a book entitled Lest We Forget, documenting the origin story of the...
Bingham Healthcare appoints new CNO
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham Healthcare announced they have appointed a new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Their two-month long search yielded fantastic candidates—some internally, several locally, and many nationally. “During the interview process, it was great to see and hear the management perspectives of nurse leaders from all...
Showers squelch the haze 76° for most
Storms push up from the remnants of Kay and bring some rain and storms which will diffuse the smoky conditions. Winds from SW will push and gust to 20-30mph especially around storms. Some areas may receive heavy rainfall into the south eastern highlands and showers truly kick in for the valley later this afternoon and into overnights for western Wyoming. Highs in the mid 70’s from Jackson to Pocatello.
Local elementary students honor first responders
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at Holy Rosary Elementary School in Idaho Falls recognized first responders Monday as they learned about the events of 9/11. Before lunch hour, students gathered in front of the school to have a small ceremony to thank these first responders and honor those who died on that day in 2001. Afterward, students had a chance to sit with these local heroes and eat lunch with them.
Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – In partnership with Castaways car club, Import Domestic Throwdown car club is hosting a memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in a shooting on Sept. 3. The memorial is set for Tuesday from 7:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot.
Lindsey Stirling’s Snow Waltz Christmas tour coming to Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Lindsey Stirling is coming to Idaho Falls. The Mountain America Center announced Monday the award-winning pop-violinist is bringing her Snow Waltz Tour to town Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16. You can purchase tickets HERE. The post...
Highland High School breaks ground on new baseball stadium
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Highland High School broke ground on its new varsity baseball stadium on Wednesday. District 25 says the vision of the new field came from varsity baseball coach Christian Colonel. He says he originally pitched his vision for a new field with a sketch he drew...
ISU to host Education Day during home football game Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University’s College of Education is partnering with ISU Athletics to host Education Day on Saturday, Sept. 17 in conjunction with the football home opener vs. Central Arkansas. To honor educators, Idaho State will be offering $10 game ticket vouchers, and donating $2...
Lane closures on Pancheri due to gas leak
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department says to avoid Pancheri Drive between S Capital Avenue and S Utah Avenue. Officials are closing the eastbound lanes to address a gas leak in the area. Please slow down and use caution. The estimated time for the leak...
2 arrested after deputy struck in the face
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Two adults were arrested Sunday evening after battering a deputy who was called to keep the peace. The reporting party, 55-year-old Carolelynn Williams, called for deputies to respond because people were removing items from her property. Deputies arrived, and Williams told them her daughter and son-in-law were there to remove their property, but the situation had escalated to a verbal disturbance. Williams requested the deputy stand by while her daughter finished loading up their belongings to keep the peace.
