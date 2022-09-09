ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

WTAJ

Cambria County coroner’s office receives accreditation

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Cambria County Coroner’s office announced Tuesday, Sept. 13 that they received their reaccreditation under the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners. This accreditation is the third time the county has received this title, the second time under coroner Jeff Lees. Lees said it’s in his power to ensure they maintain high […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two Clearfield County communities could become one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger. Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added. Many officials believe […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Millions awarded to support local small businesses, Wolf announced

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that millions in funding have been awarded to help support small businesses, including those in Blair and Clearfield counties. Pennsylvania was awarded $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to support economic development partners. Locally, Altoona-Blair County Development […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Pleads Guilty in Large-Scale Meth Distribution Ring in Area

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Travis...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

K-9’s receive realistic training in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – K-9 police dogs are a critical part of helping officers find drugs and help officers subdue an individual. In partnership with Auto Undertaker, and the Treasure Lake Bark Park and Stables, the Pennsylvania officers were able to recreate, realistic scenes for the training session. The training session occurred behind the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Ghost Town Trail Extension

The Ghost Town Trail is another step closer to being one of the first continuous looped rail trails in the entire country. A ground-breaking ceremony was held in Cambria County near Nanty Glo. Work is being started on the 3-mile C&I Extension making the trail just one and a half...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Parolee nailed with $14K in drugs at Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report. Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset, Cambria food bank to launch new identification system

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Monday, September 12 the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (the Food Bank) announced they are launching a new Passcard system this fall. A Passcard is a small, scannable plastic card, easily attached to a keychain. With the new Passcards, families will no longer need to pre-register for food distributions. The counties […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair Co. new apartment plans address flooding concerns

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Keystone Custom Homes and Development’s seven planned townhomes in the Holiday Hills neighborhood in Hollidaysburg, an expansion to its preexisting eight townhomes, are good to go after Blair County Planning said the apartments will decrease storm water runoff after development. “We’ve gone through the planning commission,” CEO Drew Swope said. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona duo charged for apartment break-in, attacking woman

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two Altoona women are behind bars after they kicked the door open into someone’s apartment and assaulted them over a child being smacked, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. Amani Williams, 24, and Shea Walter, 22, both broke into a woman’s apartment on Fairway Drive and punched her up to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police: Tyrone woman nabbed mid-break-in

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is behind bars after police say they caught her in the middle of a reported break-in at a home. When police arrived at the home on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, in the Weis/Advanced Auto area, just after 1 a.m. Sept. 13, they said they found 41-year-old Tara Ramos sitting […]
ALTOONA, PA

