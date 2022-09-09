Read full article on original website
Cambria County coroner’s office receives accreditation
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Cambria County Coroner’s office announced Tuesday, Sept. 13 that they received their reaccreditation under the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners. This accreditation is the third time the county has received this title, the second time under coroner Jeff Lees. Lees said it’s in his power to ensure they maintain high […]
Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
Two Clearfield County communities could become one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger. Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added. Many officials believe […]
Millions awarded to support local small businesses, Wolf announced
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that millions in funding have been awarded to help support small businesses, including those in Blair and Clearfield counties. Pennsylvania was awarded $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to support economic development partners. Locally, Altoona-Blair County Development […]
Florida couple assaults each other after Cambria County Fair, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple that was working a game station at the Cambria County Fair was arrested after an argument over another woman turned violent. Shawn James Graves, 45, and Virginia Dawn White, 39, were in town working the Cambria County Fair and staying at the Comfort Inn, according to charges […]
Police: Robber holds man at knifepoint, steals truck in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ohio man is sitting in jail after police were told he held a driver at knifepoint for several hours before stealing his truck. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 44-year-old Aaron Tucker III allegedly got into a man’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and held him at knifepoint with a “large, fixed blade” […]
Argument over food leads to cinder block fight in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An argument over food turned into a fist fight that led one man to smash a cinder block over another man’s head before allegedly strangling him, state police report. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to the scene of a fight on Aug. 24 on Amber Road in Monroe Township […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Pleads Guilty in Large-Scale Meth Distribution Ring in Area
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Travis...
Blair Co. sheriffs: 2 wanted men jailed, 1 found hiding under blanket
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two wanted Altoona men tried to hide from police in a home to avoid charges, and one was reportedly caught when police saw his leg under a blanket, according to police. Charles Holland Jr., 47 was wanted for violating probation for theft and William Harding, 43 had three warrants for his […]
K-9’s receive realistic training in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – K-9 police dogs are a critical part of helping officers find drugs and help officers subdue an individual. In partnership with Auto Undertaker, and the Treasure Lake Bark Park and Stables, the Pennsylvania officers were able to recreate, realistic scenes for the training session. The training session occurred behind the […]
WJAC TV
Jury selection delayed for Altoona man charged with attempted homicide in 2020 shooting
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks confirmed that jury selection for the trial of an Altoona man accused of shooting another man in the neck during a dispute in February of 2020 has been delayed. Timothy McLendon, 30, was charged with attempted homicide after...
fox8tv.com
Ghost Town Trail Extension
The Ghost Town Trail is another step closer to being one of the first continuous looped rail trails in the entire country. A ground-breaking ceremony was held in Cambria County near Nanty Glo. Work is being started on the 3-mile C&I Extension making the trail just one and a half...
Parolee nailed with $14K in drugs at Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report. Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. […]
Somerset, Cambria food bank to launch new identification system
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Monday, September 12 the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (the Food Bank) announced they are launching a new Passcard system this fall. A Passcard is a small, scannable plastic card, easily attached to a keychain. With the new Passcards, families will no longer need to pre-register for food distributions. The counties […]
Blair Co. new apartment plans address flooding concerns
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Keystone Custom Homes and Development’s seven planned townhomes in the Holiday Hills neighborhood in Hollidaysburg, an expansion to its preexisting eight townhomes, are good to go after Blair County Planning said the apartments will decrease storm water runoff after development. “We’ve gone through the planning commission,” CEO Drew Swope said. […]
Police: Man forces way into elderly woman’s home, demands $10k
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after he allegedly forced his way into an 89-year-old woman’s home in Richland and took her room to room in her house demanding money. On Sept. 9, 53-year-old Richard Hall, of South Fork, went to the front door of an elderly woman’s home at the […]
NC man steals dumpling in Bedford County, urinates on cell walls: Police
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A North Carolina man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly trespassed at a Bedford County market, stole an apple dumpling, then urinated all over the cell state police put him in, according to troopers. Quintin Womack, 32, of Winterville, NC, was taken into custody over the weekend […]
Huntingdon County feed store closing after nearly a century in business
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Laney’s Feed Mill, a Huntingdon staple since its inception in 1930, is closing at the end of next month. The store’s last day is Saturday, October 29, after current owner John Rader said it’s time to finally close up. “I said I was going to retire from here,” Rader said. […]
Police: Altoona duo charged for apartment break-in, attacking woman
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two Altoona women are behind bars after they kicked the door open into someone’s apartment and assaulted them over a child being smacked, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. Amani Williams, 24, and Shea Walter, 22, both broke into a woman’s apartment on Fairway Drive and punched her up to […]
Altoona police: Tyrone woman nabbed mid-break-in
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is behind bars after police say they caught her in the middle of a reported break-in at a home. When police arrived at the home on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, in the Weis/Advanced Auto area, just after 1 a.m. Sept. 13, they said they found 41-year-old Tara Ramos sitting […]
