Pennsylvania State

NTSB discovers wreckage of seaplane crash that killed 10 off Washington state island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (KOMO) — Federal authorities have found the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed into Mutiny Bay in Washington state two weeks ago and killed 10 people. The debris from the crash, which happened Sept. 4, was discovered Monday. The National Transportation Safety Board worked with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington's Applied Physics Laboratory to find the wreckage.
New Nursing Home Contracts

PA (WOLF) — After months of negotiations, 2,000 nursing home workers have won stronger union contracts. The contracts are held with Priority Healthcare, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Shenandoah Heights Healthcare. The new contracts will provide wage increases, better benefits, and provisions that hold industry leaders more accountable to workers and nursing home residents.
Four Philadelphia men charged for local counterfeit money scheme

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Four men have been arrested by Wilkes-Barre Township Police after allegedly using counterfeit cash at multiple Walmart locations across Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to a police release, officers were informed that four meant, later identified as Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Kendall Alan Rawls,...
Police: Homeless man arrested after stabbing street sweeper

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A homeless man from Monroe County is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing a street sweeper on Friday. Officials say that 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver about personal property left in the parking lot of Mount Pocono Plaza when he jumped into the street sweeper through an open window and began stabbing the driver.
UGI urges residents to prepare for upcoming winter season

PA (WOLF) — With the upcoming fall season bringing cooler temperatures, residents will soon be turning on their heating systems. UGI is offering tips to consider in preparing homes for colder weather. Have your heating system professionally serviced. Clean or replace the filter. Install a programmable thermostat. Ensure the...
Man accused of stealing $5K worth of cigarettes during Wilkes-Barre burglary

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Police arrested a man they say stole $5,000 worth of cigarette cartons from a Citgo gas station last week. On September 8th around 4:23 AM, police responded to an active burglar alarm at the Citgo gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue. Arriving officers found that approximately 51 cigarette cartons, worth about $5,000, had been stolen.
975thefanatic.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

