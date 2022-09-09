Read full article on original website
Viking Volleyball; Viking Cross Country; Viking Soccer; Ems Win Game 2
The Siuslaw Vikings volleyball team continue to roll with another win against La Pine last night at Glen Butler Court. The Viks defeated the hawks in straight sets 25-18, 25-13 and 25-18. Desi Tupua led the charge with 15 kills a 9 serve run and 5 aces in the Victory. Coach Ashlee Cole says they continue to work on improving and look forward to their Thursday match against Creswell.
Athlete of the Week; Ems Slam Canadians; Viking Volleyball; Cross Country
The Sports Club, the Siuslaw News and Coast Radio Sports congratulate Hailee Outlaw as this week’s Athlete of the Week. Hailee had 12 kills and a 5 serve run in the Viking win against Harrisburg on Thursday. Coach Ashlee Cole says Hailee has become an important part of the team and is excited to watch her grow this season.
High School Football; Soccer/Volleyball; Ems Clinch Division; College Football
It was a tough night for football on Friday for both Siuslaw and for Mapleton. The Mapleton sailors were at Glendale where the Pirates dominated the sailors. Mapleton dressed out 7 players for the 6 man football game. The bright spot for the Sailors came late in the game when QB Keevyn Walker had a breakaway 60 yard touchdown run, but the Sailors fell 49-6. The Siuslaw Vikings were at a 21-0 deficit by the end of the first half of Friday’s game and could not get the offense working to their advantage. The Kennedy Trojans dominated the field of play, though the Vikings held them to just 3 points in the second half.
PeaceHealth Recognized For Excellence; National Preparedness Month; Fire Danger Level Reduced; Gas Prices
PeaceHealth has received an award from the American Heart Association for its comprehensive stroke center. The award champions hospitals for its ability to provide patients with the most appropriate treatment for stroke. The Gold Plus Get With the Guidelines award is a nationally recognized award of achievement. Dr. Elaine Skalabrin is the Medical director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center.
No “New” Guidelines; Transportation System Plan Grant; August Airport Fire; Vax Clinic
According to Siuslaw School Board president Bob Sneddon there are no “New” guidelines in effect for school board meetings. In a release from last week the word “new” in red appeared above the guidelines referring to how public comment can be made at meetings. Sneddon says it was an error and that the regulations actually went into effect last year as a result of decisions made by the Oregon Legislature in 2021. The portion that deals with repeating what topics have already been addressed has been part of the local policy of the Siuslaw School Board initiated several years ago. According to Sneddon it has never been the intent to restrict access to people wanting to address the board and often times individuals will get a chance for last minute comments.
