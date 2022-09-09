According to Siuslaw School Board president Bob Sneddon there are no “New” guidelines in effect for school board meetings. In a release from last week the word “new” in red appeared above the guidelines referring to how public comment can be made at meetings. Sneddon says it was an error and that the regulations actually went into effect last year as a result of decisions made by the Oregon Legislature in 2021. The portion that deals with repeating what topics have already been addressed has been part of the local policy of the Siuslaw School Board initiated several years ago. According to Sneddon it has never been the intent to restrict access to people wanting to address the board and often times individuals will get a chance for last minute comments.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO