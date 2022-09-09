Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project
The clock is ticking on a new program announced by Governor Wolf that could pardon many who have been convicted of non-violent Marijuana offenses in Pennsylvania. If interested, you’ll need to fill out an application soon. Its called the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project. Those convicted on either of two...
South Fork Man Arrested
Police in Richland Township have charged a South Fork man after he was accused of breaking into an 89-year-old woman’s home, assaulting her and robbing her. Authorities say 53-year-old Richard Hall is behind bars on charges of burglary, robbery, criminal trespass, theft and simple assault, according to online court records.
Pa Student Loan Debt
The Keystone Research Center and the Pa Budget and Policy Center say President Biden’s executive order to erase $10,000 in student loans for those making less than $125-thousand dollars. And $20,000 in Federal student loan debt for lower income Pell Grant recipients will reduce student debt in the state...
Centre County Elections Update
At many county election offices, as staff is gearing up for the upcoming November general election they’re still handling questions about past elections. At the Centre County election office a sizable increase in recent, right to know request submissions. “We have, there’s has been an uptick in right to...
Ghost Town Trail Extension
The Ghost Town Trail is another step closer to being one of the first continuous looped rail trails in the entire country. A ground-breaking ceremony was held in Cambria County near Nanty Glo. Work is being started on the 3-mile C&I Extension making the trail just one and a half...
