Extreme Fire Level; Chamber Responds to Raise in Room Tax Proposal; Remember Pets and Children; Gas Prices; City Council Meeting

kcfmradio.com
PeaceHealth Recognized For Excellence; National Preparedness Month; Fire Danger Level Reduced; Gas Prices
PeaceHealth has received an award from the American Heart Association for its comprehensive stroke center. The award champions hospitals for its ability to provide patients with the most appropriate treatment for stroke. The Gold Plus Get With the Guidelines award is a nationally recognized award of achievement. Dr. Elaine Skalabrin is the Medical director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center.
kcfmradio.com
Fire Danger Extreme; City Council; School District Meeting; Rods N Rhodies
In the midst of an extreme level fire danger this weekend Western Lane County Fire and Ems had several calls involving the potential for dangerous results. More than a half dozen calls were related to fire or illegal burning from Friday through yesterday. Fire danger level is still extreme as we enter the week. Smoke and ash were prevalent in the air over the weekend too. Currently in Oregon there are more than 2 dozen wildfires burning including the Cedar Creek fire in eastern Lane County which is considered 0% contained as of this morning. With current restrictions in place there is no operating of mowing or gas operated items like chain saws. One spark could cause a fire to start. More information on wildfires across the state including detailed maps of the current situation can be found at wildfire.oregon.gov.
kcfmradio.com
No “New” Guidelines; Transportation System Plan Grant; August Airport Fire; Vax Clinic
According to Siuslaw School Board president Bob Sneddon there are no “New” guidelines in effect for school board meetings. In a release from last week the word “new” in red appeared above the guidelines referring to how public comment can be made at meetings. Sneddon says it was an error and that the regulations actually went into effect last year as a result of decisions made by the Oregon Legislature in 2021. The portion that deals with repeating what topics have already been addressed has been part of the local policy of the Siuslaw School Board initiated several years ago. According to Sneddon it has never been the intent to restrict access to people wanting to address the board and often times individuals will get a chance for last minute comments.
bendsource.com
Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres
The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
opb.org
How the city of Coos Bay is handling housing needs
Your browser does not support the audio element. A recent study found that Coos Bay is expected to grow by more than 1,300 residents over the next two years. The study also highlighted that while all forms of housing are needed, the greatest need is for more affordable homes and rentals. Drew Farmer is a member of Coos Bay City Council. He joins us to share what housing currently looks like in the city and what the city is doing to address its housing needs.
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
kezi.com
City of Springfield ramps up road repair
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a crack sealing operation conducted over several months by the Operations Division of Development and Public Works, many streets are receiving new asphalt surfaces. Streets in many neighborhoods are receiving a slurry seal mix made up of asphalt, sand and rock. According to city officials, slurry...
nwlaborpress.org
Recall removes unionist from Eugene City Council
Longtime union activist Claire Syrett, who was serving her third term on the Eugene City Council, lost a Sept. 6 special recall election, with 59.3% of voters supporting the recall (2,312 in favor and 1,588 against). But a legal challenge to the recall is still pending. Syrett works for the...
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff's Office reduces evacuation notices
The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced that they are able to reduce the following areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. LCSO says they will continue to work closely with fire teams. They also say other...
beachconnection.net
Talk in Coos Bay Looks Into Local Tribal History Around South Oregon Coast
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – For thousands of years before European settlers arrived on the Oregon coast, the area was already well populated. On the south coast, Siuslaw, Lower Umpqua, Coos and others were quite established and had developed a rich culture on their own. (Above: Cape Arago, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Red Flags and Power Disruptions
Two years ago this week, wildfires devastated Oregon and raged through northern Lincoln County, forever changing lives and landscapes. In a cruel irony, nature chose this anniversary to duplicate fire conditions with heavy winds, high temperatures, and low humidity. But one major difference this year is that power utilities around the state were proactively turning off the electricity and that may have made all the difference.
kpic
Coos Bay to welcome new food joints in coming months
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay foodies have new options coming to town. Land use permits for two buildings in the parking lot of Walmart became final in July. Debbie Erler from the city's Community Development Department tells us construction permits are now awaiting pick-up. The buildings are one...
kptv.com
New Level 3 evacuation orders in place for Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has increased the evacuation orders for two areas near the Cedar Creek Fire to Level 3 “Go Now.”. The evacuation notices are for the area of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, both within city limits and in surrounding unincorporated areas the LCSO said around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
kezi.com
Deputies working to get barricaded subject out of home
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Lane County Sheriff's Deputies are actively working to get a barricaded subject out of a home near south 2nd Street. According to LCSO, two adults are inside the home right now. They are asking that the public avoid the area. This is a developing situation and details...
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon Coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon Coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
kezi.com
University of Oregon receives funds from Build Back Better Act
EUGENE, Ore. -- Various programs at the University of Oregon are receiving $16.6 million in funds from the Build Back Better Act to improve the quality of their research. $14.6 million of that money will go towards building an acoustic lab in the Port of Portland. It will test how sound travels through residential buildings built with mass timber and help new construction meet building codes. Mass timber is a type wood building material comprised of multiple panels of wood nailed or glued together.
