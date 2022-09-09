Read full article on original website
Two Clearfield County communities could become one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger. Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added. Many officials believe […]
Third Fall Festival at Curwensville Lake to feature hayrides, crafts, more
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A festival for the Fall season in Clearfield County is set to make its third appearance. Coming to Curwensville Lake on Saturday, Sept. 17 is the Fall Festival, which will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. During the festival time, the park is free to enter, so everyone can have […]
Živjeli! The 7th Annual Johnstown Slavic Festival is back
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 7th annual Johnstown Slavic Festival is back! The festival will be held at the Heritage Discovery Center in Johnstown. The festival is comprised of two full days of fun, and entertainment. Brian Subich, Festival Chairman, and Committee Member Jim Shustrick stopped by to talk...
Somerset, Cambria food bank to launch new identification system
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Monday, September 12 the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (the Food Bank) announced they are launching a new Passcard system this fall. A Passcard is a small, scannable plastic card, easily attached to a keychain. With the new Passcards, families will no longer need to pre-register for food distributions. The counties […]
‘Sip, Rock, & Duck Drop’ event happening in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown community is invited to join in the “Sip, Rock & Duck Drop” event at Peoples Natural Gas Park. On Sept. 24, the community will gather for a fun day with music, crafters, food trucks and a “Duck Target Drop Raffle” that will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s […]
Millions awarded to support local small businesses, Wolf announced
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that millions in funding have been awarded to help support small businesses, including those in Blair and Clearfield counties. Pennsylvania was awarded $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to support economic development partners. Locally, Altoona-Blair County Development […]
Clearfield community comes together for annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony
On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Clearfield community members gathered at the Presbyterian Church for their annual remembrance event.
13 dogs, one cat rescued by Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Central PA Humane Society rescued over a dozen animals today from what was described as terrible conditions. In total their were 13 dogs and 1 cat rescued from the situation. The humane societies first responders, a humane officer, the cities dog law officer, out staff from the Central Pa Humane […]
Blair County CareerLink to host job fair in October
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Blair County CareerLink will be hosting a job fair in October. On Wednesday, October 5th, CareerLink will host a job fair at the Jaffa Shrine. The job fair will be from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The first 30 minutes will be reserved for veterans. “80 area employers from all […]
K-9’s receive realistic training in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – K-9 police dogs are a critical part of helping officers find drugs and help officers subdue an individual. In partnership with Auto Undertaker, and the Treasure Lake Bark Park and Stables, the Pennsylvania officers were able to recreate, realistic scenes for the training session. The training session occurred behind the […]
Huntingdon County feed store closing after nearly a century in business
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Laney’s Feed Mill, a Huntingdon staple since its inception in 1930, is closing at the end of next month. The store’s last day is Saturday, October 29, after current owner John Rader said it’s time to finally close up. “I said I was going to retire from here,” Rader said. […]
‘Rally In The Valley’ Food Truck Event Returns September 18
State College’s annual “Rally in the Valley” food truck event is set to return this weekend. The event kicks off at noon on Sunday, September 18, on the 200 block of South Allen Street. It will run until 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit Housing Transitions and Centre...
K9 Duke Taking Part in DuBois Training
Several area K-9 officers, including officers from the City of Bradford, have been participating in training exercises in the City of DuBois this week. K-9 Officer Duke from the Bradford Police Department took part in Tuesday’s exercises along with K-9’s from DuBois City Police, Punxsutawney Borough Police, St. Marys City Police and the State Constables.
Altoona’s Ruskin Drive to close for sewer repairs
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – A portion of Ruskin Drive will be closed for a few days this week as scheduled repairs take place. Between Elm Spring Drive and 57th Street, a portion of Ruskin Drive will closed on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15. The construction is to replace a collapsed storm sewer pipe. […]
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Christian Gallaher completed his essentials this past weekend and is now certified to be an interior firefighter. Congratulations Christian! Courtesy of Big Run Area Vol Fire Co. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the...
Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
Cambria County educators rally against Doug Mastriano
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Education Association had a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12 in Cambria County to talk about their concerns over Doug Mastriano’s education plan. They say that the proposed education plan would cut public school funding by more than $12,000,000,000 annually. They also said that those cuts would […]
Ghost Town Trail Extension
The Ghost Town Trail is another step closer to being one of the first continuous looped rail trails in the entire country. A ground-breaking ceremony was held in Cambria County near Nanty Glo. Work is being started on the 3-mile C&I Extension making the trail just one and a half...
Clearfield students hope to raise Suicide awareness
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Members of the Curwensville High School Student Council organized a suicide prevention walk in part with suicide prevention week. Saturday, September 10, there will be a 5k color run/walk for suicide prevention. September 10, is also World Suicide Prevention Day. “When we do things like this we educate not only […]
Cambria County coroner’s office receives accreditation
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Cambria County Coroner’s office announced Tuesday, Sept. 13 that they received their reaccreditation under the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners. This accreditation is the third time the county has received this title, the second time under coroner Jeff Lees. Lees said it’s in his power to ensure they maintain high […]
