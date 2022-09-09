ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

WTAJ

Two Clearfield County communities could become one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger. Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added. Many officials believe […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Živjeli! The 7th Annual Johnstown Slavic Festival is back

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 7th annual Johnstown Slavic Festival is back! The festival will be held at the Heritage Discovery Center in Johnstown. The festival is comprised of two full days of fun, and entertainment. Brian Subich, Festival Chairman, and Committee Member Jim Shustrick stopped by to talk...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Somerset, Cambria food bank to launch new identification system

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Monday, September 12 the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (the Food Bank) announced they are launching a new Passcard system this fall. A Passcard is a small, scannable plastic card, easily attached to a keychain. With the new Passcards, families will no longer need to pre-register for food distributions. The counties […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

‘Sip, Rock, & Duck Drop’ event happening in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown community is invited to join in the “Sip, Rock & Duck Drop” event at Peoples Natural Gas Park. On Sept. 24, the community will gather for a fun day with music, crafters, food trucks and a “Duck Target Drop Raffle” that will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Millions awarded to support local small businesses, Wolf announced

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that millions in funding have been awarded to help support small businesses, including those in Blair and Clearfield counties. Pennsylvania was awarded $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to support economic development partners. Locally, Altoona-Blair County Development […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

13 dogs, one cat rescued by Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Central PA Humane Society rescued over a dozen animals today from what was described as terrible conditions. In total their were 13 dogs and 1 cat rescued from the situation. The humane societies first responders, a humane officer, the cities dog law officer, out staff from the Central Pa Humane […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Blair County CareerLink to host job fair in October

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Blair County CareerLink will be hosting a job fair in October. On Wednesday, October 5th, CareerLink will host a job fair at the Jaffa Shrine. The job fair will be from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The first 30 minutes will be reserved for veterans. “80 area employers from all […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

K-9’s receive realistic training in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – K-9 police dogs are a critical part of helping officers find drugs and help officers subdue an individual. In partnership with Auto Undertaker, and the Treasure Lake Bark Park and Stables, the Pennsylvania officers were able to recreate, realistic scenes for the training session. The training session occurred behind the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

K9 Duke Taking Part in DuBois Training

Several area K-9 officers, including officers from the City of Bradford, have been participating in training exercises in the City of DuBois this week. K-9 Officer Duke from the Bradford Police Department took part in Tuesday’s exercises along with K-9’s from DuBois City Police, Punxsutawney Borough Police, St. Marys City Police and the State Constables.
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Altoona’s Ruskin Drive to close for sewer repairs

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – A portion of Ruskin Drive will be closed for a few days this week as scheduled repairs take place. Between Elm Spring Drive and 57th Street, a portion of Ruskin Drive will closed on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15. The construction is to replace a collapsed storm sewer pipe. […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Christian Gallaher completed his essentials this past weekend and is now certified to be an interior firefighter. Congratulations Christian! Courtesy of Big Run Area Vol Fire Co. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County educators rally against Doug Mastriano

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Education Association had a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12 in Cambria County to talk about their concerns over Doug Mastriano’s education plan. They say that the proposed education plan would cut public school funding by more than $12,000,000,000 annually. They also said that those cuts would […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Ghost Town Trail Extension

The Ghost Town Trail is another step closer to being one of the first continuous looped rail trails in the entire country. A ground-breaking ceremony was held in Cambria County near Nanty Glo. Work is being started on the 3-mile C&I Extension making the trail just one and a half...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield students hope to raise Suicide awareness

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Members of the Curwensville High School Student Council organized a suicide prevention walk in part with suicide prevention week. Saturday, September 10, there will be a 5k color run/walk for suicide prevention. September 10, is also World Suicide Prevention Day. “When we do things like this we educate not only […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County coroner’s office receives accreditation

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Cambria County Coroner’s office announced Tuesday, Sept. 13 that they received their reaccreditation under the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners. This accreditation is the third time the county has received this title, the second time under coroner Jeff Lees. Lees said it’s in his power to ensure they maintain high […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

