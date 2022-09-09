Queen Elizabeth II's final journey may be marked by stormy weather

As people all over the globe mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes are on the United Kingdom, which has officially entered a mourning period of at least 10 days. Over the next few days, her coffin will make a long journey across the U.K., and some wet weather is expected along the way.

The first step in the journey came as the queen's coffin was moved from her place of death at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sunday. Mourners gathered along the procession's five-hour travel route to pay respects.

Mourners in Edinburgh hoping to pay respects on Monday may need rain gear for a time.

"There are likely to be showers Monday morning in Edinburgh," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

The wet weather expected early this week across portions of Scotland and the United Kingdom is forecast to come as a result of what leftover moisture from Tropical Rainstorm Danielle. The heaviest downpours from former Danielle's surge of moisture are expected to remain largely out of the U.K., instead targeting southern Ireland, as well as portions of Spain and Portugal.

The next leg of the queen's journey will come early this week when her coffin is expected to be flown to London. This can happen as early as Tuesday, according to The Scottish Daily Express.

Once in London, the queen's coffin is expected to lie in state through the end of the week in Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster.

Over the course of several days this week, hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to file past the coffin to pay respects.

"There is a risk of a shower in London on Tuesday and dry conditions should return on Wednesday, so those waiting to pay respects at Westminster Hall should come prepared," Roys said.

Forecasters say generally drier conditions are expected during the rest of the week and next weekend for London as high pressure pushes over much of the U.K., so mourners can leave their brollies and wellies behind.

"At this time, Thursday to Monday, Sept. 19, looks to be rather dry," Roys said.

Over the course of her seven decades of rule, Queen Elizabeth II was no stranger to adverse weather. Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, a plane carrying the queen had to divert course due to an intense thunderstorm. The plane ultimately landed safely.

