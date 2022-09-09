Read full article on original website
There’s a New Sheriff (Police Chief) in Town
HOLTVILLE — Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Conkey has taken over as Holtville’s new police chief following the promotion of former chief, Sgt. Roy Patterson. Chief Conkey was introduced to the public during the Holtville City Council meeting on Monday night, Sept. 12. Imperial County Undersheriff and...
Valley Firefighters’ Hunt for ‘Trophy Hydrant’ Begins Anew
CALEXICO — As contrary as it seems, Valley firefighters have a longstanding tradition of stealing from one another as a way to build camaraderie among their respective agencies. The practice dates back to the early 1980s and entered a hiatus of sorts in recent years when the object of...
Bucklin Park Challenge Course Beckons Area’s Adolescents
EL CENTRO — It took mere minutes for the first community member to attempt to tackle the Bucklin Park Challenge Course after it officially opened to the public the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Granted, 3-year-old Israel Amaya was a little too young to fully enjoy or conquer the...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 8-12
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12. 11:55 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a Westmorland resident saying a man came to her father’s door asking for water, then threw a rock through the window.
Brawley Man Arrested for Accidently Shooting Woman in Leg
BRAWLEY — A 30-year-old Brawley man was arrested by Brawley police a day after accidently shooting a woman in the leg on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Richard Guillen allegedly shot the woman in the lower leg around 5:45 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue.
Sept. 16 Independence Celebrations Are Valley-wide
IMPERIAL VALLEY — After two years of much quieter celebrations, El Grito de Independencia will ring loud and clear throughout the Imperial Valley this weekend with events in El Centro, Brawley and Niland. As a part of a long-standing tradition with the Mexican consulate in Calexico, the city of...
Tropical Storm Kay Cleanup Efforts Continue
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The amount of rainfall that Tropical Storm Kay dropped throughout the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9 equated to about half of the total annual amount the region typically receives. Rainfall ranged from half an inch near Salton City, about an inch in Calexico, to nearly...
Calexico Chamber Blames City for Cancelled Candidate Forum
CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico is blaming city hall for the sudden and allegedly unexplained revocation of a permit to host a City Council candidate forum in council chambers on Monday, Sept. 19. In turn, City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren told this publication that she...
Valley Cities Show Problems with State Water Resource Board
HOLTVILLE — For the past three years, Holtville has struggled to navigate the complicated funding system of the California State Water Resource Board as the city has worked to upgrade its water treatment plant. “You can see it reflected in my monthly city manager’s reports to the City Council....
Two Men Attempt to Kidnap Juvenile; She Escapes
EL CENTRO — Two men attempted to kidnap a female juvenile in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Circle in El Centro on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the El Centro Police Department. El Centro police officers responded to the area, where the juvenile female informed them two males wearing...
Camarena Library To Host Noche Mexicana Family Night
CALEXICO — Kids Need to Read’s Grow Your Library and Page Coach programs will arrive at Camarena Memorial Library to help celebrate Noche Mexicana Family Night and reading. Kids Need to Read’s Grow Your Library is a library donation program led by Kids Need to Read board members...
CROSS COUNTRY: Strahm Wins West Wetlands Invite in Yuma
YUMA — Coming down the home stretch of the West Wetlands Invitational cross country meet here on Saturday, Sept. 10, Holtville High School junior Lillian Strahm was giving everything she had to catch race leader Katie Bell from Lake Havasu High. With about 25 yards left in the 3.1-mile...
VOLLEYBALL: Homecoming for New IVC Coach
IMPERIAL — In 2013, Jocelyn Rodriguez graduated from Southwest High School in El Centro as a two-year varsity volleyball athlete. She was part of the 2012 Eagles’ team that went undefeated in Imperial Valley League play and didn’t lose a set. Now a decade later, and after...
VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Ranked First in Division 3
EL CAJON — The Holtville High School volleyball team finds itself sitting atop the CIF-San Diego Section Division III rankings, a place the Vikings would like to remain all season to guarantee home games throughout the playoffs. “It’s nice to be ranked on top. These girls have worked so...
