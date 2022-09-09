Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Related
techlunchpail.com
Three Defensive Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 27-10 Win Over Boston College
Virginia Tech's defense led the way Saturday night as the Hokies picked up their first win of the Brent Pry with a strong 27-10 victory over Boston College. TyJuan Garbutt has shown plenty of potential over the years starting back in 2019 with a breakout seeming to be likely in 2020. However, off the field difficulties with some family health concerns understandably led him to take time away from football returning midseason before returning to his starting role in 2021 and showing more of the potential to develop into a star that he had shown previously.
WTOP
2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping
Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
WDBJ7.com
Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New invasive species found in 2 NC counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
Virginia Business
Lynchburg apartments sell for $8.15M
The Gish Flats Apartments in Lynchburg have been sold for $8.15 million, Colliers announced Tuesday. The two buildings at 317 5th St. include 66 units. Eight 8 Properties LLC purchased the apartment buildings from Gish Flats LLC. Gish Flats, near downtown Lynchburg, underwent renovations in 2016, according to Colliers. Charles...
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville River District Apartment Building Now Up For Sale – Mike Swanson
The business entity 301 Lynn Street LLC is up for sale. It owns the apartment building at 301 Loyal Street. This a renovated old tobacco warehouse built in 1900, but now home to 14 apartment units in one of the hottest real estate areas in Danville, Virginia. The listed price is $375,000 to buy the business. We take a look at the listing in this video.
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81
ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
‘She just kept crying’: Rockingham County bus driver suspended after allegedly shoving elementary schooler
A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children.
Sinkhole in Pittsylvania Co. causes traffic delays
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says motorists traveling on Route 1428 in the area of Callands Road in Pittsylvania County can expect delays due to a sinkhole. All east lanes and west lanes are closed, there is no word from VDOT when the roads will be reopened.
wfxrtv.com
Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Danville parents raise concern after video shows security officer holding a gun
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There's a video online appearing to show a security officer holding a gun with students around at George Washington High School in Danville. This video has parents like Tyrone Younger calling for answers. "My daughter was in contact with me the whole time she wasn't...
WSET
Cause of death determined in Colonial Highway investigation in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a death with unknown circumstances on Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, the Sheriff said the death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff's office said the investigation took place in the area...
VSP investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania county that claimed a life is under investigation. VSP reports the crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29 two-tenths of a mile south of Route 863. The incident happened when a Ford Explorer traveling north ran […]
WSET
Henry Co. deputies looking to identify breaking and entering suspects in Bassett
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a breaking and entering investigation. The department said the incident happened in the Bassett area of the county. If anyone knows the identity of the male or female in the pictures, please...
Comments / 0