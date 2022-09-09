Read full article on original website
Two-minute silence across the United Kingdom to conclude Queen’s funeral
A two-minute silence will be held at 11.55am on Monday at the conclusion of the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, it has been announced.The silence will follow the sounding of the Last Post to bring an end to a service bringing together members of the royal family together with visiting monarchs and presidents from around the globe, senior British dignitaries and members of the public in Westminster Abbey.A congregation of more than 2,000 will be led by King Charles III in saying a formal farewell to the UK’s longest-serving sovereign before her body is taken to Windsor...
Queen funeral — latest: William and Kate greet mourners as two-minute silence announced
Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday. They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey. The announcement comes as the new Prince and Princess of Wales spend time at Sandringham estate to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Queen. In London, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state...
Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to see the queen lying in state grew through the day to stretch for 4.4 miles (seven kilometers), past Tower Bridge. The line snaked along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament. Thousands in the line didn’t mind the hours of waiting. “I’m glad there was a...
