erienewsnow.com
Lockdown Set to Perform at Albion Area Fair this Friday
From the big county fairs to the small community fairs, it's safe to say we've had our fair share of fair fun this summer. The annual Albion area fair kicked off on Tuesday, out in western Erie county. Organizers call it the biggest little fair around. They said the mission...
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Ribfest Returns to State Street
Erie's Ribfest returns to state street today for day 1 of the 4 day festival. Many of the cook-off competitors were out at Perry's Square cooking early this morning. Petey Marshall joined us live at 5 with a preview of what to expect from Off the Bone BBQ this weekend.
erienewsnow.com
Bemus Point to Celebrate the Changing of Seasons with Annual Fall Fest
BEMUS POINT, NY (Erie News Now) – To celebrate the changing of the seasons, Bemus Point’s Annual Fall Fest will be held on September 16th through 18th. The celebration of summer changing into autumn will include a street market, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food & drink specials.
Barnhart Transportation gives back to two local organizations
Most people golf to get a little better at the game or relax after a hard day’s work. But some golf to make life better for others. Such is the case for the staff and customers at Barnhart Transportation of North East. Barnhart handed out two checks on Monday, totaling nearly $40,000, from a golf […]
erienewsnow.com
The Albion Area Fair Crowns New Queen and Junior Miss
Fair organizers call the event, "The Biggest Little Fair" around. It was the opening night of the annual Albion Area Fair and a big crowd came out to see the crowning of a new Queen and junior Miss. Ten contestants took to the stage, hoping to become the next Queen...
Doyle to lead Erie Catholic School System athletics
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Catholic School System has hired a new athletic director. Mike Doyle will lead the system-wide athletics for preschool through 8th-grade students. Doyle had served as aquatics manager for Cathedral Preparatory School. He is a graduate of John Carroll University and a lifelong Erie resident. Doyle starts his new position at Erie Catholic […]
erienewsnow.com
Cathedral Prep Graduates Invent Alcoholic Beverage with Protein: Giving You the Business
Two Cathedral Prep graduates are moving forward with a company they started working on while in college during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a beverage business, with a unique twist, and it even captured the attention of Late Night Talk Show host Jimmy Fallon. It's alcohol and...
erienewsnow.com
Area Boy Scouts, Volunteers Join Forces To Cleanup Jamestown Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown area boy scouts and other volunteers have joined forces to help clean up trash on the city’s southside. Those from Cub Scout Pack 123 of Jamestown and Troop 133 of Frewsburg, their parents and other volunteers spent the day Saturday cleaning up the McKinley Avenue area in Jamestown.
erienewsnow.com
Fredonia Honors Olympian Jenn Suhr
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A record-holding Olympian from northern Chautauqua County was celebrated by the community over the weekend. Fredonia native Jenn Suhr was in the village on Saturday when leaders from the region unveiled a monument commemorating the accomplishments from her career. In June, Suhr announced...
WFMJ.com
Fifty-seven-year-old Greenville pastor accused of inappropriate relationship with teen
A 57-year-old Mercer County pastor is free on a $50,000 bond after being arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an underage teenage girl. David Cox of Atlantic, Pennsylvania who turns 58 on Wednesday was charged last week with a felony count of corruption of minors, three misdemeanor counts of criminal solicitation, and unlawful contact with a minor.
erienewsnow.com
Fairview Teen Stars in Disney's Adaptation of Percy Jackson
The trailer for a new show on Disney+ features a local face. The trailer is for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and it stars Fairview Township teen actor, Walker Scobell. According to a report in Go-Erie, the trailer was unveiled during Disney's D23 fan expo over the weekend. The 13-year-old...
erienewsnow.com
Public Forum To Discuss Jamestown’s Crime Increase Is Happening This Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A public forum to discuss the crime increase in Jamestown is happening this week. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at Christ First United Methodist Church, 663 Lakeview Ave. in Jamestown at 6:30 p.m. The Jamestown Police Department and Department...
erienewsnow.com
Pymatuning State Park to Preserve Historic Bowstring Arch Truss Bridge
Pymatuning State Park will soon have a new scenic trail, including a repurposed, historic bridge. The state is reworking the park's spillway trail, resurfacing it and turning the one-mile trail into a longer, more-scenic three-mile trail. Central to the project is the historic Messerall Truss Bridge, a mill bridge built...
Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Invites Public to Meeting to Discuss the State Street Bridge Preservation Project
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to a meeting discussing a project to preserve a bridge. The Veterans Memorial Bridge carries State Street over to Allegheny River in Oil City, Venango County. The project will focus on repairs to the concrete bridge deck, barriers, and piers,...
Erie Police investigate stabbing on West 18th Street
Erie police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s west side. According to Erie Police, a man was stabbed three times in the 500 block of West 18th Street just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. Police do not […]
explore venango
Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
explore venango
Transient Woman Allegedly Breaks into Franklin Residence, Assaults Juvenile with Broom
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Franklin residence and assaulting a juvenile with a broom last Monday. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Megan Irene Belford–listed as Transient-Franklin, Pa.–in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Wednesday, September 7:
explore venango
Local Woman Faces Charges for Hindering the Apprehension of Wanted Ohio Man
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly hindering the apprehension of a man wanted on warrants out of Ohio. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Jennifer Lynn Cottrell, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, September 6.
PennDOT announces maintenance schedule for week of Sept. 12
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Maintenance Manager Jim Shaut announced the county maintenance schedules for the week of Sept. 12 for roadways maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The Erie Co. schedule is: Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Mechanical Patching Harborcreek Township SR 0430 Route 430 Greenfield Township SR 0430 Route 430 […]
