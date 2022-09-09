Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The three juveniles were arrested on a first-degree theft charge in Davenport Wednesday, according to police. Davenport police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle and three juveniles around 9:20 a.m. running into a house in the 300 block of East 10th Street. According to police, a...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police: Fleeing suspect left behind peanut-butter jar with meth
A 45-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after Bettendorf Police say he took off from officers and left behind a peanut-butter jar with meth from a car. Brian Arguello faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding and possession or use of a false drug tax stamp, court records say.
iowa.media
Traffic stop leads to weapons charge for Davenport man
A Davenport man pulled over for a traffic violation in Iowa City Saturday faces a weapons charge after a handgun was located in his vehicle. 35-year-old Christopher Anderson was pulled over just after 1 am near the intersection of Dubuque Street and Kimball Road. Upon contact, the officer reportedly observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search located a handgun inside the glove box on top of a bag of leafy green substance that was believed to be marijuana.
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested after alleged trespass incident
A Coralville man was taken into custody after he allegedly provided a false name to officers when allegedly trespassing. Officers were called to the 500 block of South Lucas Street in Iowa City Monday morning around 11:30. 31-year-old Yshan Rogers of 7th Street was identified as the suspect, but provided the name “Robert Rogers” and a false date of birth. Police warned him for trespass and let him go.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Coralville man accused of choking domestic partner and illegally possessing guns
A Coralville man was arrested Monday after allegedly choking his domestic partner and having illegal possession of guns. According to the arrest report, 49-year-old Claudio Ramirez of Olde Hickory Road has been in an intimate relationship with the woman for 14 years. On Sunday night at approximately 11:45, the two were reportedly arguing about how loud she had the TV on. Ramirez then allegedly choked her with both hands against the wall with her feet off the ground. When he let go, the woman fell to the ground, and Ramirez reportedly dragged her across the floor to the bathroom.
KCJJ
Area transient facing multiple charges after domestic incident
An Iowa City area transient faces several charges stemming from a domestic abuse incident that occurred Sunday night. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakcrest for a noise disturbance. Arriving officers standing outside the apartment could hear a female screaming and sounding like she was in distress. The woman allegedly screamed “get off me,” and “get away from me, you’re hurting me” before the sound of shattering glass was heard. Officers opened the door and found the victim in a towel with obvious marks on her body, and the man, identified as 30-year-old Humberto Dominguez-Gonzalez, naked in the living room with blood on the floor. He was allegedly in close proximity of several pieces of drug paraphernalia, including grinders, jars with remnants of marijuana in them, and a bong.
KCCI.com
Murder charges filed after Iowa man dies from parking lot assault
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa police say an assault victim has died, and the person responsible has been charged with murder. According to police, Leon Stewart assaulted Grant Cochran in a Casey's parking lot on Sunday. Cochran was taken to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Wednesday morning. Stewart...
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stabbing at Town and Campus Apartments
An Iowa City man is accused of sending a man to the ER after stabbing him as he was sitting in a vehicle. The incident occurred at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street just after 11 am Monday. 29-year-old Fisher Gerot of the Breckenridge Estates Mobile Home Park was standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle, speaking to the driver and passenger. The victim opened his passenger-side door, and Gerot allegedly went over to that side of the vehicle and stabbed the man in his abdomen and slashed his right forearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in April fatal shooting
Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting this April. The Joint Communications Agency received a Call for Service in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive SW regarding shots fired in the overnight hours of April 25th. Officers arrived and located 36-year-old...
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Bettendorf suspect with 3 OWIs threatened officers, jail staff during arrest
A 36-year-old Bettendorf man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened officers and jail staff after he had open containers of alcohol in his vehicle. Joseph Hildebrant faces a felony charge of operating under the influence, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, and serious misdemeanor charges of driving while his license was revoked and eluding, court records say.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s residence and trying to kill another man. Police say Phillip Horak reportedly unlawfully entered a residence in the 900 block of 16th Ave SW and demanded to know where a male subject was. He then threw a large object at the victim, who was asleep. Horak immediately jumped on the victim and violently attacked him with a knife and fists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
iowa.media
Waterloo man charged with writing checks on closed account to obtain merchandise
A Waterloo man was arrested after it was discovered the checks he wrote to a Coralville business were from a closed account. Police say 39-year-old Randy Lee Stewart visited Theissen’s on Westcor Drive August 25th and 27th and allegedly wrote the bogus checks for merchandise totaling over $1500 for store merchandise. He was identified by using store surveillance video and Stewart’s driver’s license photograph.
KCJJ
IC Police: Drunk driving suspect chased down hit-and-run driver and started altercation
Iowa City Police say a drunk driving suspect chased down a hit-and-run driver who hit her car, then started a physical altercation with the suspect. According to arrest records, a 2019 Kia Forte being driven by 22-year-old Savannah Swanson of Burlington was sideswiped by a red Toyota Corolla around 2:30 Saturday morning on the 200 block of East Iowa Avenue. The Corolla fled the scene, prompting Swanson to reportedly follow the vehicle for two blocks until it stopped. She then allegedly initiated a physical altercation with the other driver.
KCRG.com
One dead in crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a crash that caused the closure of the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River for several hours Tuesday night. Police said a vehicle crashed just after 7:30 p.m. The only person in the vehicle was the...
Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified
UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived in a residence in the […]
cbs2iowa.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Iowa City Pavement Patching
Weather permitting, travel on the following streets in Iowa City will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic beginning Sept. 12, 2022:. Ronalds Street, between Lucas and Governor streets. Davenport Street, between Pleasant and Cedar streets. Cornell Avenue, between Westminster and Dartmouth streets. Seventh Avenue, between Wilson and Court...
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
Comments / 0