Looking for a 4-legged companion?
There are so many pets in the Animal Shelters and all of them are looking for a forever couch. The Darke County Animal Shelter has currently dogs from a few months up to 7 years old, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them...
Nealeigh to present on fall prevention
GREENVILLE – The first day of fall is Thursday, September 22, and September is Fall Awareness Month. Join us on the 22nd for Small Steps for Fall Prevention at 10 a.m. in the third floor conference room for this free event. Registration is not required. Falling is not a...
Deric Scott Stuck
JULY 4, 1969 – SEPTEMBER 10, 2022. Deric Scott Stuck, 53 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday September 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM at Wayne Healthcare ER. Deric was born July 4, 1969 in Greenville, Ohio the son of late Scotty and Sandra (Clark) Stuck. Deric enjoyed fishing.
Delphos Wireless Celebrates Grand Opening of Cricket Store in Greenville
A Ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate. the grand opening of the newest Delphos Wireless Cricket store in Greenville. The store is. located at 1371 Wagner Avenue Suite 8. “Delphos Wireless was established in 2001 as a Cricket Authorized Retailer. Our vision...
Jane R Koger
OCTOBER 10, 1946 – SEPTEMBER 9, 2022. Jane Rose (Boomershine) Koger, 75 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Friday September 9, 2022 at 11:38 PM at her residence. Jane was born October 10, 1946 in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Delbert L. and Treva M. (Norris) Boomershine.
EverHeart Hospice “Pays it Forward” at Memorial Golf Outing
What started as a fun new game at the EverHeart Hospice annual golf outing has blossomed into a way to give back to other area non-profit organizations each year. During their 27th Annual Memorial Golf Outing, EverHeart raised $650 at their “Pay it Forward” hole. Golf teams can donate $20 for the chance to move closer to tee off at the specified hole. However, they must first pose for a fun group picture before moving up.
Coyote found hiding in Ohio family’s bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio received a call about an unusual intruder when a family found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in their bathroom. The Trenton Police Department shared photos of the coyote on its Facebook page. In the post, police said they were called early Friday morning to a home after the animal was found in a bathroom on the home’s first floor. Not wanting to get close, the resident called the police.
Boys golf team defeats West Carrollton
The Boys Varsity golf team defeated West Carrollton 179-258. Shooting a 41 was Ethan Sunsdahl. Mason Shuttleworth shot a 44, Aidan Honeyman and Bryce Blumenstock both shot 47’s. Also playing but not scoring was arson Good with a 52 and Will Gettinger a 58. Wave is now 3-5 in...
