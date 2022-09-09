ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSCyF_0honX0i500
Photo: Getty Images

The cost of living in the U.S. has grown exponentially over last few decades, leading some people to branch out to smaller towns to find an affordable place to live . While some cities may be easier on your wallet, others are a bit more expensive to live in, based on a variety of factors.

Using cost of living data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, 24/7 Wall St compared metropolitan areas in each state to determine which cities are the most expensive places to live. According to the site:

"Just as their economies are different, the cost of living in U.S. metropolitan areas varies. Thriving metro economies where incomes are high and property values are also high, tend to have higher costs of living. On the other hand, cities that may be losing industries and residents may have lower cost of living."

So what's the most expensive city to live in South Carolina ?

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton

South Carolina's most expensive city to live in may come as no surprise given how the area is a boom for tourists. According to the list, the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton area of South Carolina has a median household income of $67,723 and a poverty rate of 10.6%. While the area is expensive compared to the rest of the state, the cost of living is actually 2% less expensive than the national average.

Check out 24/7 Wall St 's full list of each state's most expensive city to live in.

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina

As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
CHARLESTON, SC
electrek.co

A new factory in South Carolina will make up to 10,000 EV chargers a year

Global EV charging infrastructure company ABB E-mobility today announced that it will spend $4 million to open an EV charger factory in Columbia, South Carolina. The new South Carolina facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 EV chargers per year. The chargers, which will range from 20 kW to 180 kW in power, are intended for public use, school buses, and fleets.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How to qualify for discounted phone service in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The ability to stay connected has never been more important, but access to internet and phone service still remains out of reach for thousands of South Carolinians. According to the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff, more than 180,000 households in South Carolina did not have access to reliable high-speed broadband internet […]
HEALTH SERVICES
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOR: Tax tips for South Carolina seniors and retirees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the U.S. Census, nearly 19% of South Carolina residents are over the age of 65, and state officials want them to know of a few financial perks that accompany retirement. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tax tips that can help older South Carolinians keep more money in […]
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluffton, SC
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Government
Bluffton, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
kiss951.com

South Carolina One of the Most Vape-Obsessed States in America

Looks like South Carolina is becoming famous for something else, vaping. A recent study done by ProVape shows that South Carolina is among the top states in the country that are vaping-obsessed. Does that sound like an accurate description to you?. According to ProVape, their research examined Google Trends data...
POLITICS
sharkattackonline.com

Lizard Man in South Carolina

You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Metropolitan Areas#Linus Realestate#U S Census Bureau#Wall St#The U S Census Bureau
WBTW News13

Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

What's next for death penalty in South Carolina?

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster's office said it will appeal a ruling by a South Carolina judge that thefiring squad and electric chair are unconstitutional methods of capital punishment. The ruling came last week from Richland County Judge Jocelyn Newman. In part, she ruled, "the General Assembly ignored...
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake

LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
RAVENEL, SC
blufftontoday.com

SC Superintendent Spearman presents $52M for new Hampton Co. high school

On Thursday, a little girl who grew up in a divided Hampton County saw a dream com true that was a lifetime in the making, and she understandably got a little emotional. As a child, Hannah Priester sat in school desks at all-Black North District Training School. As a teacher, she helped welcome the first integrated classes at North District Middle School. Last week, as Chairman of the newly consolidated Hampton County School District Board of Trustees, Priester witnessed a final step toward county unity and officially bringing our proverbial "both sides of the swamp" together.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina Woman sentenced for Social Security Fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A South Carolina woman was sentenced to more than one year in prison after stealing over $258,000.00 in Government funds. Crystal Deveaux, 61, of Eastover, pleaded guilty and will be required to complete three years of court-ordered supervision. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, District...
EASTOVER, SC
WSAV News 3

Tracking The Tropics: T.D. Seven forms in the tropical Atlantic

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — A disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for development has organized into tropical depression Seven Wednesday Morning. The storm as of Wednesday morning is located about 805 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands and is generally moving westward at 14 mph. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina. The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail. It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction...
ACCIDENTS
wtoc.com

Online map problems impacting residents in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Troubles with some online mapping services like Google maps are affecting day to day life for some residents in Beaufort County. ”There’s people that won’t even send me packages for gifts and stuff like that because they don’t believe the packages will ever get delivered,” said Beaufort resident Lance Silver.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Statesboro City Council sets property tax rate

APPROVED – Minutes from prior meetings. APPROVED -Motion to approve the due date of December 20th 2022 for the City of Statesboro Property Tax Bills. Approved: Resolution setting the millage rate for Ad Valorem (Property) taxes for the 2022 calendar year for the City of Statesboro, Georgia at 7.308.
STATESBORO, GA
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
525
Followers
233
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy