This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The cost of living in the U.S. has grown exponentially over last few decades, leading some people to branch out to smaller towns to find an affordable place to live . While some cities may be easier on your wallet, others are a bit more expensive to live in, based on a variety of factors.

Using cost of living data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, 24/7 Wall St compared metropolitan areas in each state to determine which cities are the most expensive places to live. According to the site:

"Just as their economies are different, the cost of living in U.S. metropolitan areas varies. Thriving metro economies where incomes are high and property values are also high, tend to have higher costs of living. On the other hand, cities that may be losing industries and residents may have lower cost of living."

So what's the most expensive city to live in South Carolina ?

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton

South Carolina's most expensive city to live in may come as no surprise given how the area is a boom for tourists. According to the list, the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton area of South Carolina has a median household income of $67,723 and a poverty rate of 10.6%. While the area is expensive compared to the rest of the state, the cost of living is actually 2% less expensive than the national average.

Check out 24/7 Wall St 's full list of each state's most expensive city to live in.

Comments / 2

George Richardson
5d ago

we locals just wish the self entitled would leave. please stay up there. we really tired of you'all trying to turn down here to up there. don't want you here so stay up there.

Reply
3
US-EAGLE
4d ago

You came here from there because you didn't like there, and now you want to change here to be like there we simply like here the way it is and most of us actually came here because it is not like there, wherever there was. You are welcome here, but please stop trying to make here like there. If you want here to be like there you should not have left there to come here, and you are invited to leave here and go back there at your earliest convenience.

Reply
2
