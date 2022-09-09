Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenAtlantic City, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
jerseysbest.com
Delight in the land of Doo-Wop during Wildwood’s ’50s, ’60s and ’70s Weekend
Sixty years ago, at his uncle’s Italian restaurant in Wildwood, a young boy watched in awe as superstars, like The Supremes, The Stylistics, Four Tops, The Four Seasons, Chubby Checker and more, performed at the Lucky Club next door. Years later, when Joey Montello owned his own restaurant, he enjoyed dining with many of these iconic stars. Joey M, as he’s known in entertainment, had a front-row seat to rock ‘n’ roll history.
shorelocalnews.com
FRANTIC CITY COMES TO THE ORANGE LOOP AMPHITHEATER IN ATLANTIC CITY
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (September 12, 2022) –– The Orange Loop Amphitheater (OLA) is the place to be in Atlantic City on Saturday, September 24. Frantic City, an exciting new festival featuring some of the most talented bands in music, will offer showgoers an outdoor concert experience like no other. Hosted by funnyman Fred Armisen, the event will begin at 12pm and will boast live sets from 12 different bands.
Enjoy great food during Atlantic City Restaurant Week
You can taste some of the best culinary delights New Jersey has to offer during Atlantic City Restaurant Week, coming up between Oct. 2-7. “a 6-day celebration of the culinary scene in Atlantic City. During Restaurant Week, participating restaurants offer a multi-course meal for a fixed price (not including beverage, tax and gratuity).”
NJ PEN
Collingswood Preps Biggest Lineup Yet for Porchfest 2022
In its fifth year, Collingswood Porchfest, a town-wide celebration of music and hospitality, is poised to hit new heights, with 100 bands on 75 porches. In the five years since Collingswood Porchfest reached South Jersey five years ago, the one-day, town-wide musical celebration continues to reach new audiences and to attract an ever-wider variety of performers.
What’s Up with This Secret Pizza Ring in Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
If you have friends that know about this 'secret' pizza in Egg Harbor Township, they've been holding out on you. Last weekend, I found out about what sounded like an underground pizza ring from a friend who had ordered a pie and some cookies. I must not have been paying...
shorelocalnews.com
Margate Streets To Come ALIVE with Fall Fun Decorations
The City Decorating Leads up to Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay. Monday, September 12, 2022 – The streets of Margate will come alive on Tuesday, September 20th as businesses throughout the city are decorated with brilliant flowers, hay bales, cornstalks, pumpkins and scarecrows! The lifeguard boat in front of the Historical Society on Washington Avenue will be bursting with mums as will the Margate Library, Margate Firehouse, City Hall and Martin Bloom Pavilion. The Margate Business Association in partnership with Margate City and the Margate City Public Works Department, delivers the decorations and set’s them up around Margate.
More News About Atlantic City Pub Closing After More Than 30 Years
They have been the self-proclaimed “King of the Wings” for more than 30 years. We shared the news this past Monday, September 12, 2022 that the Pic-A-Lilli Pub of Atlantic City, New Jersey would be closing its doors in Atlantic City in the very near future. The ownership...
atlanticcityweekly.com
5 Things to Know About The VUE Rooftop Bar and Lounge
The VUE Rooftop Bar and Lounge located on the 23rd floor of The Claridge Hotel is the only rooftop bar and restaurant in all of Atlantic City that offers a view of the ocean, the city, the boardwalk and beaches. This popular spot is the perfect place to grab a...
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Mays Landing’s Volcanic Eruptions and Eight Other Things I Miss
Things and people come and go out of your life and you miss them. I've been a resident of Egg Harbor Township for almost 25 years, and there are things and places in the area that I sincerely miss that no longer exist. You'll notice in the headline I mentioned...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Things to do for all of you
In Wildwood The annual Boots at the Beach Country Music Festival takes place noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in the North Wildwood Entertainment District along Olde New Jersey Avenue. The free festival includes live country music, merchandise vendors, dancing, crafts and food.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Hosts Air Show and Airport Festival
All eyes will turn to the sky for Ocean City’s Air Show Weekend on Sept. 17 and 18. All events are free to attend. The celebration starts with the Ocean City Airport Festival on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival features a ground display of unusual airplanes ranging from warbirds to helicopters.
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ Businesses For Sale For $16 Million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the the heart of downtown Ocean City, have gone on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the...
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
Popular Egg Harbor Township Christmas Lights House Gets Sold
If you need a little Christmas you may have to look somewhere else this year. A house that's always filled with Christmas lights and decorations in Egg Harbor Township has been sold. For years the owners of the house on Ridge Avenue - near High School Drive and Oakland Avenues)...
South Jersey’s biggest and best wine festival is this weekend
The wine festival at Valenzano Winery started as a modest project over a dozen years ago and it’s grown into a giant festival of wine food and yes, this year beer. There will be a beer garden hosted by Community Care Food & Clothing Pantry as they provide a beer garden for a great cause.
Wildwood, NJ Waterpark Totally Went to the Dogs During ‘Puppapalooza’!
If dogs could speak, they'd have been saying, "Best day ever!" during a recent event all for them at a popular waterpark in Wildwood, NJ. off Wildwood boardwalk, recently hosted a pool party called "Puppapalooza." It's a long-running tradition and treat for dogs before the park closes for the season,...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $10K
OCEAN COUNTY – After matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, one lucky lottery player had won the third-tier prize of $10,000. The winning ticket was sold at the Wawa located at 13115 Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach Township. The winning numbers for...
fox29.com
Historic Ocean City business is closing its doors after nearly 100 years
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A beloved Ocean City business announced that it will be closing its doors after nearly 100 years of serving the Jersey Shore. The people of Ocean City and well beyond it have patronized Wards Pastry on Asbury Avenue for 98 years, but the long-time owner is turning off the oven and saying an emotional farewell as he looks towards retirement.
