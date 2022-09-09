ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerseysbest.com

Delight in the land of Doo-Wop during Wildwood’s ’50s, ’60s and ’70s Weekend

Sixty years ago, at his uncle’s Italian restaurant in Wildwood, a young boy watched in awe as superstars, like The Supremes, The Stylistics, Four Tops, The Four Seasons, Chubby Checker and more, performed at the Lucky Club next door. Years later, when Joey Montello owned his own restaurant, he enjoyed dining with many of these iconic stars. Joey M, as he’s known in entertainment, had a front-row seat to rock ‘n’ roll history.
WILDWOOD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

FRANTIC CITY COMES TO THE ORANGE LOOP AMPHITHEATER IN ATLANTIC CITY

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (September 12, 2022) –– The Orange Loop Amphitheater (OLA) is the place to be in Atlantic City on Saturday, September 24. Frantic City, an exciting new festival featuring some of the most talented bands in music, will offer showgoers an outdoor concert experience like no other. Hosted by funnyman Fred Armisen, the event will begin at 12pm and will boast live sets from 12 different bands.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Enjoy great food during Atlantic City Restaurant Week

You can taste some of the best culinary delights New Jersey has to offer during Atlantic City Restaurant Week, coming up between Oct. 2-7. “a 6-day celebration of the culinary scene in Atlantic City. During Restaurant Week, participating restaurants offer a multi-course meal for a fixed price (not including beverage, tax and gratuity).”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ PEN

Collingswood Preps Biggest Lineup Yet for Porchfest 2022

In its fifth year, Collingswood Porchfest, a town-wide celebration of music and hospitality, is poised to hit new heights, with 100 bands on 75 porches. In the five years since Collingswood Porchfest reached South Jersey five years ago, the one-day, town-wide musical celebration continues to reach new audiences and to attract an ever-wider variety of performers.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somers Point, NJ
Government
City
Somers Point, NJ
City
Broadway, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Margate Streets To Come ALIVE with Fall Fun Decorations

The City Decorating Leads up to Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay. Monday, September 12, 2022 – The streets of Margate will come alive on Tuesday, September 20th as businesses throughout the city are decorated with brilliant flowers, hay bales, cornstalks, pumpkins and scarecrows! The lifeguard boat in front of the Historical Society on Washington Avenue will be bursting with mums as will the Margate Library, Margate Firehouse, City Hall and Martin Bloom Pavilion. The Margate Business Association in partnership with Margate City and the Margate City Public Works Department, delivers the decorations and set’s them up around Margate.
MARGATE CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

5 Things to Know About The VUE Rooftop Bar and Lounge

The VUE Rooftop Bar and Lounge located on the 23rd floor of The Claridge Hotel is the only rooftop bar and restaurant in all of Atlantic City that offers a view of the ocean, the city, the boardwalk and beaches. This popular spot is the perfect place to grab a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Walton
atlanticcityweekly.com

Things to do for all of you

In Wildwood The annual Boots at the Beach Country Music Festival takes place noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in the North Wildwood Entertainment District along Olde New Jersey Avenue. The free festival includes live country music, merchandise vendors, dancing, crafts and food.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Hosts Air Show and Airport Festival

All eyes will turn to the sky for Ocean City’s Air Show Weekend on Sept. 17 and 18. All events are free to attend. The celebration starts with the Ocean City Airport Festival on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival features a ground display of unusual airplanes ranging from warbirds to helicopters.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Steely Dan#Liquor#Good Old Days#The Budessa Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
fox29.com

Historic Ocean City business is closing its doors after nearly 100 years

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A beloved Ocean City business announced that it will be closing its doors after nearly 100 years of serving the Jersey Shore. The people of Ocean City and well beyond it have patronized Wards Pastry on Asbury Avenue for 98 years, but the long-time owner is turning off the oven and saying an emotional farewell as he looks towards retirement.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy