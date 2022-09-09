The City Decorating Leads up to Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay. Monday, September 12, 2022 – The streets of Margate will come alive on Tuesday, September 20th as businesses throughout the city are decorated with brilliant flowers, hay bales, cornstalks, pumpkins and scarecrows! The lifeguard boat in front of the Historical Society on Washington Avenue will be bursting with mums as will the Margate Library, Margate Firehouse, City Hall and Martin Bloom Pavilion. The Margate Business Association in partnership with Margate City and the Margate City Public Works Department, delivers the decorations and set’s them up around Margate.

